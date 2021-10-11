Mzansi Shows Support to Tshegofatso Mabasa After Bad Debut: "You Have Strength"

Tshegofatso Mabasa did not have a great debut for Bafana Bafana but he received lots of support from football fans

The young striker was subbed off very early in the game and it wasn't due to an injury, which is not a great sign

Mzansi social media users put all their energy into appreciating the player and sending him words of encouragement

Tshegofatso Mabasa had a debut to forget when he played for Bafana Bafana against Ethiopia over the weekend and now Mzansi is showing him support. Mabasa was subbed off within 35 minutes which is never a positive thing for players unless they are injured.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos gave reasoning for his decision and said that Mabasa was not following the instructions that were set out for him. Mzansi social media users' hearts were touched as they felt for Mabasa.

Tshegofatso Mabasa received support from Mzansi after his bad experience. Image: @TshegoMabaso

Football fans came together to offer the player some support and words of encouragement after he had a bit of a terrible debut. Check out the reactions from social media users below:

@IamGamaneGama said:

"One piece of advice for you. You have strength, therefore, always put your marker on your left shoulder and don't be on the far left or right. This will allow you to shoulder your marker with your left and hold the ball with your right, then show the direction comfort."

@ToshidoB commented:

"The supply was poor yesterday. Those players need to understand your strengths. You are not a chaser but an ice-cold finisher."

@BennyMashao said:

"Brooks and Mokoena were very poor in the 1st half. Hlongwane should have been subbed before you. Both Hlongwane and Kutumela did not give you the support you needed as a lone striker."

@thomas_hobyane commented:

"Tshego don't be distracted nor lose focus. You are good in what you do. I have said you are not the type of striker that hassles or chases every ball, you are just a finisher."

Coach Hugo Broos explains why he subbed off Tshegofatso Mabasa

Briefly News previously reported that for a player, being substituted early in the game without an injury is something like a nightmare.

Unfortunately, this happened to Orlando Pirates' Tshegofatso Mabasa in the World Cup qualifying game against Ethiopia and now coach Hugo Broos has revealed the reasons why.

Mabasa looked to have picked up an injury early in the game but Broos has explained that is not why he took him off. Hugo Broos has shown that he's relentless and with Mabasa, he has shown that he's not going to take any nonsense again.

