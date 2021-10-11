Willard Katsande Is Back at It Again, Shows Off Major Drip With R3.4k Gucci Fit

Willard Katsande is loving life and has posted a series of snaps on Instagram to show that he's still got major style. The defensive midfielder was rocking a memorable Gucci fit and Mzansi social media users were loving the saucy pictures.

Sekhukhune United player Willard Katsande is usually a footballer who loves to serve style on social media and this time is no different. Katsande has got major drip going for himself and was spotted wearing an expensive Gucci shirt to tie his outfit together.

The shirt is valued at R3 400 and Katsande is pouring himself petrol at the gas station looking lovely as ever. "Boss Ya Mboka Kitoko Makasi" is not shy to splash the cash on expensive things and has shown that he's the swankiest footballer in Mzansi.

This is not the first time 'Salt and Vinegar' has been photographed with Gucci items, as he frequently poses with his luxury label scarf according to KickOff. This is in contrast to the former Kaizer Chiefs player's other outfits, which rarely feature the world's biggest brands.

The tee is paired with black tracksuit pants, camo sneakers, a stylish black watch, and his signature glasses. Other footballing celebrities who enjoy the Gucci brand include Keagan Dolly, Thembinkosi Lorch, Andile Mpisane, George Maluleka, and others.

Check out the reactions below:

nelsonjonkoro said:

"Is this Mzansi without petrol attendant?"

tharbie_black_chick said:

"Boss ya mboka my crush."

mduduzimngqingo commented:

"Looking clean brother."

mabebat said:

"Asbonge. Have a wonderful day."

@neovmotaung commented:

"Why not pressing?"

