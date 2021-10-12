Thembinkosi Lorch Shows Off Gucci Sneakers Worth R10k on the Gram

Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana player Thembinkosi Lorch is serving luxury once again on social media and this time he showed off a pair of lux sneakers worth R10 000. Lorch is dripping in Gucci and Mzansi social media users are loving his fashion sense.

Thembinkosi Lorch may be on the sidelines due to his shoulder injury but he's still very much a talking point on the football streets. Lorch showed off his latest look on Instagram and he's seen rocking a pair of Gucci sneakers which are worth R10 000.

The Orlando Pirates star has been posting more on Instagram lately and is true fashion goals. The player's shoes this time have been identified as the Gucci x Disney sneakers. The shoe is worth R10 000 and could even go up to R13 000 with other versions.

Lorch has not featured for the Buccaneers since the Carling Black Label Cup that took place in early August according to a report by The South African. In recent weeks, Lorch has been making headlines for his on and off relationship with actress Natasha Thahane.

Mzansi social media users are feeling the drip from Sir Lorch and reacted to the post on Instagram. The snap received just over 68 000 likes and there were no comments as it appears that the baller has switched them off.

Thembinkosi Lorch is not just famous on the pitch but he's popular off it as well for his style and sense of fashion. He also posted a story of himself riding a spinning bike, which fans will love since it might signal that he'll be back on the pitch soon.

Thembinkosi Lorch is not just a star footballer but he's also a style icon. Image: @thembinkosi_lorch_3

Source: Instagram

Hugo Broos struggles to understand Thembinkosi Lorch's injury problem

In other news about the Bafana Bafana player, Briefly News reported that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos seems to be a little confused about Thembinkosi Lorch's current injury. Lorch was injured after having a "freak accident" in the shower which led to him dislocating his shoulder.

Broos says he hasn't seen such an injury in 45 years and is asking more questions about Lorch's bizarre crisis. Lorch has been ruled out for the remainder of the year because of the incident but Broos doesn't seem to be convinced by it.

"I don’t understand Lorch’s injury, I have never seen this in my 45 years of coaching. A dislocated shoulder while showering but the same player posts happy pictures on Instagram daily," said Broos according to The South African.

Source: Briefly.co.za