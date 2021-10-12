Bafana Bafana's Form Under Hugo Broos Gives Mzansi Some World Cup Hopes

Hugo Broos seems to be doing a good job at turning Bafana Bafana's fortunes around in international football

The national team is currently sitting at the top of their World Cup qualifying group and are looking strong

The new run of form for Bafana Bafana has been impressive for fans and they can't wait to get a taste of more action

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Bafana Bafana has had a great run of form under new coach Hugo Broos and has even given some fans hope about possibly qualifying for the next World Cup in Qatar. The South African national team is sitting pretty at the top of their group for the qualifiers.

At first, some people were sceptical about Broos' approach to the game and the players he selected. Broos went for a much younger squad and omitted the players who were regular starters. Questions were raised about those decisions but it looks like it's beginning to pay off.

Hugo Broos has turned Bafana Bafana into a team that's to be feared in football. Image: @iDiskiTimes

Source: Twitter

IOL reports that Bafana Bafana were underdogs in their group until they faced Ghana and won 1-0. The only negative thing about their journey in the qualifiers so far is that they had a goalless draw against Zimbabwe in the early stages.

On Saturday, Bafana Bafana managed to win against Ethiopia. Not only did they grab a victory, but it was a convincing one, making fans more hopeful about making an appearance in the next world cup.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

As the national team prepares to play against Ethiopia again at the FNB stadium, Hugo Broos is hoping that Zimbabwe does them a favour, according to TimesLIVE.

"Maybe if we are lucky something will happen in the other game [Zimbabwe vs Ghana] and we have more points in front of our opponents," said the head coach.

Rushine de Reuck can't wait to play in front of fans again

In related news, Briefly News reported that Bafana Bafana defender Rushine de Reuck is feeling encouraged by the fact that fans are allowed back into stadiums to watch sports again.

De Reuck has found it difficult to find motivation without spectators and is buzzing to play with an audience. The South African Football Association (SAFA) and the Department of Health came to an agreement that allows 2 000 fans to watch the game at the stadium.

With Bafana taking on Ethiopia in the World Cup qualifiers, it will be the first time fans are around since the beginning of 2020. Bafana Bafana will be looking to win their group because only the winners will be going through to the next stage of qualifying, according to The Citizen.

Source: Briefly.co.za