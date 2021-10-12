Germany have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after beating North Macedonia 4-0 on Monday night, October 11

Chelsea striker Timo Werner was impressive for Germany in this encounter as he scored a brace in incredible styles

Germany are now the first team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup with other nations still looking forward to getting tickets

Former world champions, Germany on Monday night, October 11, became the first nation to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar following their impressive 4-0 win over North Macedonia.

Germany knew before the encounter that a win for them would give them the ticket for big tournament in Qatar and they did themselves lots of good by getting the three points.

According to the report on Guardian and SB Nation, Germany scored all their four goals against North Macedonia in the second half of the encounter.

Playing in front of their fans, North Macedonia wanted to impress, but they found it difficult against Germany who were more determined.

However, these two teams were unable to get any goal in the first half as they went into the dressing rooms goalless.

Germany came out aggressively in the second half and they waited until the 50th minute before netting their first goal through Kai Havertz.

Chelsea striker Timo Werner added two more goals for Germany in the 70th and 73rd minute before Jamal Musiala scored the fourth and last goal in the 83rd minute.

Timo Werner has also been impressive so far this season for Chelsea in the Premier League as the Blues are currently topping the table after seven games played.

