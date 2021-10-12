Chris Paul: net worth, age, children, wife, salary, current teams, profiles

NBA superstars are believed to be super rich, thanks to their successful careers and brands. One such star that fans believe has such a high net worth is Chris Paul. He is currently the point guard of the Phoenix Suns. Join us as we decrypt Chris Paul’s net worth.

Chris Paul is a talented basketball player who currently serves as the point guard of the Phoenix Suns. Photo: @cp3

Source: Instagram

Chris Paul’s net worth in 2021 was due to several investments. Before we disclose it, can you possibly guess what the NBA star is worth?

Chris Paul’s profile summary

Full name: Chris Emmanuel Paul

Chris Emmanuel Paul Nickname: CP3, the Point God, The Skate Instructor

CP3, the Point God, The Skate Instructor Date of birth: 6th May 1985

6th May 1985 Place of birth: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Chris Paul’s age: 36 years

36 years Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Nationality: American

American Chris Paul’s parents: Robin Jones and Charles Edward Paul Sr.

Robin Jones and Charles Edward Paul Sr. Chris Paul’s spouse: Jada Crawley

Jada Crawley Chris Paul’s children: Christopher Emmanuel Paul II and Camryn Alexis Paul

Christopher Emmanuel Paul II and Camryn Alexis Paul Chris Paul’s school: West Forsyth High School, Wake Forest University

West Forsyth High School, Wake Forest University Profession: Basketball Player and Athlete

Basketball Player and Athlete Chris Paul’s current team: Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns Agency: Creative Artists Agency

Creative Artists Agency Chris Paul’s height: 6’ (1.83 m)

6’ (1.83 m) Weight: 175 lbs

175 lbs Position: Point Guard

Point Guard Shoots: Right

Right Instagram: cp3

cp3 Salary: $30 million

$30 million Net worth: $160 million

Chris Paul’s bio

Chris Paul is 36 years old and has been playing basketball since his high school days. Photo: @cp3

Source: Instagram

He was born on 6th May 1985 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, as Chris Emmanuel Paul to Robin Jones and Charles Edward Paul Sr. He is currently 36 years old. Paul attended West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, North Carolina, where he excelled at playing basketball.

However, in his spare time, he enjoyed working at a service station owned by his grandfather. The two were very close. Most fans are always asking about Chris Paul’s stats. Well, he is six feet tall, shoots with the right, weighs 175 lbs, and his position is Point Guard.

He has an older brother, C.J., but fans believe he has a twin brother, Cliff Paul. So, is Chris Paul’s twin brother real? No, he is not. Instead, Cliff was merely a depiction in State Farm of Emmanuel’s alter ego.

Early career

Emmanuel started playing basketball in high school. In the senior year, he was already leading his school’s varsity basketball team to victory with a 27-3 record. After graduating, he enrolled at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem.

Chris Paul used to play for the Wake Forest University basketball team before making the NBA draft cut. Photo: @cp3

Source: Instagram

Within two weeks, the school made history after ranking first in the nation for the first time. But, although things were looking bright for him, they soon turned sour. Emmanuel punched an NC state guard in the groin and was suspended for one game in the ACC tournament.

He played for two seasons for Wake before announcing in April 2005 that he would henceforth be working with an agent. He turned professional after that and started his NBA career.

NBA career

Emmanuel was the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 2005 NBA draft by the New Orleans Hornets. He was selected for his first NBA All-Star Game in 2007-2008. He signed a contract extension with the Hornets worth $68 million before his next season.

In February 2010, Emmanuel tore the cartilage in his knee and had to undergo surgery. Chris Paul’s injury saw him miss the All-Star Game. He suffered a concussion the following year after colliding with a Cavaliers guard.

Chris Paul joined Houston Rockets after a trade in June 2017. Photo: @cp3

Source: Instagram

In December 2011, he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, and his arrival rejuvenated the Clippers. He signed a five-year contract with the Clippers, a deal worth $107 million. Then, in June 2017, Emmanuel was traded to Houston Rockets.

A year later, Emmanuel signed a four-year contract extension worth $160 million. The following year Houston Rockets traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Chris Paul’s career highlights

What is Chris Paul known for? He is famous for his exemplary career as a basketball player. Below are some of his achievements:

Winning the 2006 NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

Has Chris Paul ever won MVP? Yes, Emmanuel has won the NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award.

Bagging two Olympic gold medals.

Leading the NBA in assists four times and steals six times.

What is Chris Paul’s net worth?

Chris Paul's net worth in 2021 is pretty decent, thanks to his booming career and wise financial investments. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Emmanuel has a decent net worth. However, before we disclose how much it is, let us look at his income streams. They are as follows:

His basketball contracts. What team is Chris Paul 2021? It is The Phoenix Suns. He signed a four-year contract that will have him earn $446 million when it’s done. Chris Paul’s salary as per his latest contract is $30 million annually.

His endorsements. How much does Chris Paul make from endorsements? He makes $10 to 20 million annually.

From State Farm commercials. How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm? The exact figure is not known.

Chris Paul is also the president of the National Basketball Players Association, a position he has held since 2013. Photo: @cp3

Source: Instagram

His role as the President of the National Basketball Players Association.

His business partnerships including Turner Impact Capital, Jordan Brand, Muzik, Spalding, Beyond Meat, WTRMLN WTR, Calm, Uncharted Power, Panini Cards, Fanatics, and many more.

His production company, Ohh Dip!!! Productions, which creates projects in the sports and entertainment industry.

His ownership of the Winston-Salem Dash and co-founding role in Go Hoop Day.

His shares in the minor league baseball team he purchased in the Winston-Salem Dash.

Sales from his book Chris Paul: Long Shot.

His interview show that is coming to Bloomberg Quicktake.

His investment in Koia, a plant-based protein shake company.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Emmanuel’s net worth in 2021 is $160 million.

Who is Chris Paul’s wife?

Chris Paul's wife is his college sweetheart Jada Crawley. They have two children, Christopher Paul II and Camryn Alexis. Photo: @cp3

Source: Instagram

It is his college sweetheart Jada Crawley. They tied the knot on 10th September 2011 and have two children. Their son, Christopher Emmanuel Paul II, was born in 2009, and their daughter, Camryn Alexis Paul, was born in August 2011.

Chris Paul’s net worth in 2021 is $160 million. He has acquired it from his many business ventures and thriving basketball career. Fans expect it to grow over time, thanks to his wise financial investments.

