Generations: The Legacy teasers for November 2021: Coming up!

Generations: The Legacy TV series boasts more than 1800 episodes that have been keeping South Africans entertained since 2014. The local soapie enters its 8th season this November, and the drama keeps getting better. So what should viewers expect in upcoming episodes? Here is the upcoming Generations: The Legacy teasers that will pique your interest!

In Generations: The Legacy November episodes, the Diales plan a potentially dangerous sting operation and later find themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place. Will they find the answers they are looking for?

Generations: The Legacy teasers for November 2021

What has kept Generations: The Legacy relevant to South African audiences for so long? The production team has managed to create content that reflects the dreams and aspirations of viewers in contemporary society. How does the drama unfold this November?

1st November 2021, Monday: Episode 246 (1806)

Tracy struggles to understand Mazwi's reason for lying to the authorities. Elsewhere, Gadaffi is angry after the incident he sees in the hallway, while Lesedi's worst nightmare happens when she receives the news she was frightened to get.

2nd November 2021, Tuesday: Episode 247 (1807)

Pele is convinced that Sphe is hiding something from him. Kabisi is hopeless again when his world comes crashing down while Mpho opens up on how he feels about his ex.

3rd November 2021, Wednesday: Episode 248 (1808)

Pamela is not the only one trying to understand what is happening after what the authorities reveal concerning Siyanda. On the other hand, Tshidi gets an unforeseen surprise but must come up with a decision as soon as possible. The men of Moroka are planning on how to get a particular laptop.

4th November 2021, Thursday: Episode 249 (1809)

Gadaffi clarifies the extent to which his son means to him while a Russian crook is having a great time torturing the person who came to visit him. Mazwi is filled with worry when he fails to get what he is searching for.

5th November 2021, Friday: Episode 250 (1810)

Lesedi is not sorry for the action she is taking. Elsewhere, Nkaba's happiness turns to shock after the incident that occurs at the airport.

8th November 2021, Monday: Episode 251 (1811)

Luyolo is fed up with what is going on and finally uses his authority to get the desired outcome. Pamela reveals to Pele her suspicions and asks him to look into the matter while Sphe puts her ex where he belongs.

9th November 2021, Tuesday: Episode 252 (1812)

Zondiwe encourages her grandson to go for what he wants while Fikile witnesses lovers who seem to be quarrelling. On the other hand, Tracy loses all the respect she has for Mazwi.

10th November 2021, Wednesday: Episode 253 (1813)

Nkaba starts to worry when he receives threats from a reporter who is determined to take him down. Meanwhile, Lesedi is doing all she can to ensure Lucy is on her side, while an infuriated Ayanda is shocked after receiving an unanticipated response.

11th November 2021, Thursday: Episode 254 (1814)

Pele discovers that he might have thought wrong regarding Siyanda, while Pamela is determined to dig for answers to her questions. An intimate appears to be more than what is actually happening from an outsider's perspective.

12th November 2021, Friday: Episode 255 (1815)

Sphe is not pleased when Luyolo criticizes her. Elsewhere, the Diales start planning for a potentially dangerous sting operation while Fikile lets her displeased lover understand her dissatisfaction.

15th November 2021, Monday: Episode 256 (1816)

Tracy unintentionally makes people more suspicious, while Mbali's feelings are hurt when they make it clear that her presence is not welcome.

16th November 2021, Tuesday: Episode 257 (1817)

Ayanda is left in shock by what she is asked to carry out. It seems Pamela is about to get into an emotional breakdown while Nontle is shocked when she discovers Melo's plan.

17th November 2021, Wednesday: Episode 258 (1818)

Mazwi reveals his great news to the wrong individual. Meanwhile, Kabisi wants his CEO to carry out what is required but not what is right.

18th November 2021, Thursday: Episode 259 (1819)

Pele is surprised when he learns about the individual being detained in the holding cells. Lucy encourages her acquaintance to get ready for war. Sphe carries out an investigation and finds out they are not telling her the truth.

19th November 2021, Friday: Episode 260 (1820) - Season 7 finale!

The Diale detectives find themselves in a difficult situation and have to make hard decisions. Elsewhere, Mbali is haunted by her fun filled night while Pamela finally receives the great news she has been looking forward to.

22nd November 2021, Monday: Episode 1 (1821) - Season 8 premiere!

Ayanda is fed up with all the criticism and turns the tables on her man. Elsewhere, Fikile is confused when her man puts her in an embarrassing position, and an idea strikes Zanele's mind just when things look hopeless.

23rd November 2021, Tuesday: Episode 2 (1822)

Mazwi never accepts no for an answer. Meanwhile, Lucy's client is lucky because she never hesitates in times of danger.

24th November 2021, Wednesday: Episode 3 (1823)

Kabisi is not planning to act as if everything is fine because he does not like the new living arrangements. Pele is not happy when he is informed that he will no longer be working while the uncles are more excited about their holiday jobs than the girls.

25th November 2021, Thursday: Episode 4 (1824)

The Diale men are convinced they are not being told the truth. Elsewhere, Melokuhle angrily shouts at an ungrateful Mbali.

26th November 2021, Friday: Episode 5 (1825)

A girl from a poor background finds out how her wealthy friend's life is different from hers. The Diale men hatch come up with a potentially dangerous plan.

29th November 2021, Monday: Episode 6 (1826)

The day has arrived, but nothing is unfolding according to Lucy's plan. Sphe's shrewdness cannot be compared to the highly charming patient's.

30th November 2021, Tuesday: Episode 7 (1827)

Ayanda is left speechless when she discovers the identity of her man's visitor. How will things turn out for Mbali with her bad attitude?

What happens to Generations: The Legacy cast?

There is a lot to be excited about in upcoming episodes of Generations: The Legacy on SABC1. The show airs its season 7 finale on Friday 19th November and debuts season 8 premiere on Monday 22nd November 2021. Here is what happens to some of the show's characters during the month.

Mazwi

He lies to the police and gets increasingly worried when he fails to find what he is searching for. His actions make him lose respect from Tracy. He later finds himself telling the wrong individual his good news.

Pamela

She tries to understand what the police reveal about Siyanda and later asks Pele to investigate her suspicions. She does all she can to ensure she gets satisfying answers to her questions. Everything that is happening seems to be taking a toll on her emotional stability, but she finally gets what she has been hoping for.

Are you eager for November episodes after going through the above Generations: The Legacy teasers? Ensure you follow the local drama on SABC1 from Mondays to Fridays at 8.00 p.m.

