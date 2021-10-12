A Touch of Love is the new show in your programme line-up, so if you are craving to binge on a soap opera, what better way to do so than check it out? It brings you fascinating drama, as showcased by A Touch of Love cast members. Check out the details in A Touch of Love teasers for October 2021 for more highlights.

A Touch of Love storyline is a captivating show that features two love birds, an employer and an employee. Thapki, who has a stutter, impresses Dhruv, her boss, and he opens up about his feelings towards her. Their blossoming love causes an uproar in their families. On the day of the wedding, Vasundhara, Dhruv's mother, changes the situation. Check out the details in A Touch of Love teasers for October 2021 for more.

A Touch of Love teasers for October 2021

Recent A Touch of Love episodes revealed Sakshi's plan to make Dhruv fall in love with her. When she discovers how much of a threat Thapki is, she wages war on her. Will her plans succeed?

Episodes 21 and 22 - Friday, 1st of October 2021

Dhruv confronts his dad for sending Ghanshyam to jail, and Sakshi receives positive feedback about her anchoring skills. Thapki overhears the compliments that Sakshi receives, making her jealous.

Poonam wishes Aditi all the best in her interview. Dhruv's father shares a tip that could help Thapki solve her stuttering problem.

Episodes 23 and 24 - Monday, 4th of October 2021

Chutki and Badki seek help from their husbands to measure the house, and they scold Thapki for forgetting the dimensions. Elsewhere, Dhruv gives in to Alok and Thapki's request to shoot the show from home.

Poonam prays for Thapki to succeed in her work, and Chutki opens up about her plan to join Badki in hosting Dhruv's show. Sakshi is appalled to discover that the show's shooting has been moved to Dhruv's house.

Episodes 25 and 26 - Tuesday, 5th of October 2021

Thapki reaches out to Raampyaari and affirms her decision to let Dhruv host the show, and her words make Dhruv happy. Vasundhara develops a soft spot for Thapki.

Sakshi forces Thapki to perform all the household chores instead of the staff. However, Vasundhara suggests that Sakshi should send her home with files. Vasundhara orders Badki and Chutki to harass Thapki.

Episodes 27 and 28 - Wednesday, 6th of October 2021

Nimmi finally introduces Poonam and the rest of the family to Diwakar and Dimpy. Chutki and Badki initiate their plan to frustrate Thapki by having nails on her chair. When she sits on it, the nails tear her dress, although she succeeds in fixing it. The failed mission makes Vasundhara happy.

Poonam asks Thapki to take sweets to Dhruv's mother as a gift, and later, Poonam stops Nimmi from introducing her to Diwakar. Later, Thapki goes to Dhruv's house, and Vasundhara initiates another test for her.

Episodes 29 and 30 - Thursday, 7th of October 2021

Sakshi spots the phone in Dhruv's hand and lashes out on Thapki. Later, Vasundhara is impressed to see Dhruv show up for prayers.

Sakshi humiliates Thapki and hurls mean words to her family, making her sad that she quits her job. How will Dhruv react to her spontaneous decision to leave the job?

Episodes 31 and 32 - Friday, 8th of October 2021

Dhruv hosts a show to change people's minds about Thapki and invites Sakshi as a guest. After the show, one of the clients contacts him to inform him they prefer to work with Thapki instead of Sakshi.

Aditi confronts Thapki about her feelings for Dhruv, and the opportunity to work with the new client overwhelms Thapki so much that she cries. However, Dhruv lightens up her mood by cracking jokes. Vasundhara is impressed when she learns that Dhruv convinced her to come home with him.

Episodes 33 and 34 - Monday, 11th of October 2021

Chutki and Badki plan to ruin Thapki's work!

As Thapki reaches out for the spices, she trips and falls into the water tank and hurts herself badly! Vasundhara questions Badki and Chutki about her whereabouts, and they deny knowing where she is. Meanwhile, Krishnakanth and Aditi head over to Nimmi's house to confront Diwakar and his parents to reveal the truth.

Episodes 35 and 36 - Tuesday, 12th of October 2021

Dhruv gets to the terrace and is shocked to find Thapki in the water tank unconscious!

Chutki confronts Badki about Bihaan, and Badki tells her never to ask the question again! Vasundhara prays for Thapki and Dhruv's relationship, and Thapki appreciates Dhruv for rescuing and nursing her.

Episodes 37 and 38 - Wednesday, 13th of October 2021

Bihaan hands everyone in the house a gift, although Vasundhara makes a mean remark about the gesture, upsetting Bihaan. Later, Dhruv and Bihaan cross paths again, and Vasundhara tries to calm them down.

Vasundhara proposes that Dhruv should marry Thapki. The suggestion leaves him appalled!

Episodes 39 and 40 - Thursday, 14th of October 2021

Nimmi and Diwakar ask Thapki to accompany them as they shop for a wedding dress, and Dhruv requests Thapki to join him in the office party.

Sakshi applauds Dhruv for hitting a significant milestone in his channel, and Dhruv realizes he is falling for Thapki.

Episodes 41 and 42 - Friday, 15th of October 2021

Ronny convinces everyone in the office to play a game, and Thapki and Dhruv are paired together. Elsewhere, Chutki and Badki confront Vasundhara about the girl she has chosen for Dhruv.

When Bihaan shows up at the office, Thapki asks him to introduce himself. Later, Thapki unexpectedly stumbles upon Diwakar, who attempts to force himself o her!

Episodes 43 and 44 - Monday, 18th of October 2021

Thapki succeeds in freeing herself from Diwakar, although he belittles her in front of everyone at the office. Dhruv comes to her rescue by slapping Diwakar, who tries to hit back! The scene makes Thapki question herself and why everyone hates her. Dhruv overhears her praying, asking God why everyone hates her.

Dhruv opens up to Thapki about how he feels towards her. Later, he opens up to his mother about his desire to marry her!

Episodes 45 and 46 - Tuesday, 19th of October 2021

Vasundhara informs Poonam and Krishnakanth about her desire for Dhruv and Thapki to get married. Elsewhere, Thapki informs her parents that she does not want to get married to Dhruv.

Thapki decides to resign from her job, and when she hands in her resignation letter, Dhruv is shocked!

Episodes 47 and 48 - Wednesday, 20th of October 2021

Dhruv pleads with Thapki not to quit her job. He goes ahead to inform her about his desire for her family to be his.

Sakshi reaches out to Thapki and instructs her to go to the office as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Dhruv attempts to convince Thapki to give him a chance and convince her family to accept him as part of the family.

Episode 49 - Thursday, 21st of October 2021

Dadima reprimands Vasundhara for not informing her about the girl he chose for Dhruv. Thapki opens up to Dhruv in an emotional conversation about her slurred speech and why it caused her previous wedding to be cancelled.

Episodes 50 and 51 - Friday, 22nd of October 2021

Thapki worries about the marriage expenses, and Bihaan questions Chutki and Badki about the woman Vasundhara chose for her son.

Dhruv asks Thapki about how she feels about him, and Chutki and Badki make a list of demands for Thapki's family.

Episodes 52 and 53 - Monday, 25th of October 2021

Sakshi overhears Dhruv saying how he feels towards Thapki and wishes he was expressing his love for her. Later, Vasundhara scolds Chutki and Badki for making the demand list to Thapki's family.

Adit and the rest of the family are shocked to discover that Bihaan and Dhruv are brothers. Meanwhile, Dhruv announces his plan to marry Thapki at the office, and everyone is happy for them apart from Sakshi.

Episodes 54 and 56 - Tuesday, 26th of October 2021

Diwakar is appalled to spot Thapki and Dhruv together, and the Pandey family members head to Thapki's house for the Roka wedding ritual.

Dhruv's grandmother refuses to perform the Shagun ritual, and Thapki tries her best to convince her to no avail. Diwakar informs his mother about Dhruv's marriage, and Bihaan threatens him.

Episodes 56 and 57 - Wednesday, 27th of October 2021

Thapki thinks about Dhruv's gift, and Chutki and Badki reveal that Vasundhara is partially deaf.

Vasundhara lashes out at Dhruv for the clock on the wall not showing the right time, and Poonam worries about Dhruv's strained relationship with his father.

Episodes 58 and 59 - Thursday, 28th of October 2021

Chutki and Badki conspire to delete the message that Krishnakant sent Vasundhara.

Shubh informs Thapki's family and Dhruv that she has been kidnapped, and the news leaves everyone in panic mode. Luckily, Thapki leaves clues hoping that Dhruv will find her.

Episodes 60 and 61 - Friday, 29th of October 2021

The kidnappers ask for a 50,000 rupees ransom! Later, Bihaan gives the two lovebirds a Bollywood night performance.

Thapki opens up to Bihaan about the argument she had with the love of her life. She blames him for instigating the fight.

Thapki

Thapki faces opposition from Sakshi, and she considers resigning from her job. When Dhruv reveals his feelings towards her, she decides to quit, although Dhruv convinces her to stay. Later, she agrees to marry him, although unknown people kidnap her! Will her miseries end?

Dhruv

Dhruv's business grows immensely. He realizes he is falling for one of his employees, Thapki. Luckily, his mother approves his marriage to her. Everyone is happy for him except for Chutki, Badki and Sakshi. Will his plan to marry the love of his life bear fruits?

The hints in A Touch of Love teasers for October 2021 do not compare to the drama in the oncoming episodes. Tune in to Glow TV every Monday to Friday at 18h00. A Touch of Love replaced The Cost of Love on Glow TV.

