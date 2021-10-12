Emperor Ashoka Teasers for October 2021: Bindusara orders a search

Lovers of Indian series that depict courage and bravery in the face of obvious difficulty have found something worthwhile in the Emperor Ashoka Glow TV drama. The series centres on a historical Indian warrior known as Ashoka. The boy was born into poor conditions, and little does he know that he has royal blood in him. The exciting Emperor Ashoka teasers for October portrays some of Ashoka’s bravery and loyalty.

Emperor Ashoka cast members. Photo: @ColorsTV

Source: Twitter

Ashoka takes it upon himself to look for a missing person, and the path he takes in unravelling the abduction opens a cankerworm of devious secrets. Helena continues her sinister plans; this time, she is at the helm of kidnapping and murderous activities.

The Emperor Ashoka teasers for October helps you to get a preview of how Ashoka emerges as the saviour of some characters while Justin’s loyalty to his mother lands him in deep trouble.

Emperor Ashoka teasers for October 2021

Loyalty, bravery, and broken promises are a constant theme in the Emperor Ashoka Indian soapie. The upcoming episodes of this series will show you various sides to some of the characters and how Karma rises to the occasion and pays some of them in their coin. The highlights of the drama series below unravel some of that to expect this month.

Episodes 85 - 86: Friday, 1st of October, 2021

The blind lady recalls that she located a coin after Dharma’s hut was engulfed in fire. This triggers a solid determination in Ashoka as regards finding his father. However, Helena instructs her allies to abduct Chanakya while also requesting that Bindusara send the best of his soldiers for training. So, what does Helena have up her sleeves?

Episodes 87 - 88 (part 1): Monday, 4th of October, 2021

Radhapguta suspects that something fishy is going on since Chanakya has always informed him about departure time. Where is Chanakya? In other news, Radhapguta discovers that all he has left are dead spies.

Episodes 88 (part 2) - 89: Tuesday, 5th of October, 2021

Radhapguta informs Ashoka that his dead goons signify that Chanakya did not depart on his own volition and must be in danger. Nevertheless, Bindusara comes in contact with Dharma for the first time in a long while. How does he react to the reunion?

Episodes 90 - 91 (part 1): Wednesday, 6th of October, 2021

Bindusara commands his workers to look for Dharma only to discover that Mir had informed him of her death. Ashoka is on a hunt for proof and discovers the secret passage that leads into the palace. At the same time, Ashoka decides to look for Chanakya in a secret tunnel.

Episodes 91 (part 2) - 92: Thursday, 7th of October, 2021

Chanakya suspects that Ashoka is around the corner, but will Ashoka rescue him? Meanwhile, Ashoka informs Radhapguta about the possibility of Chanakya being in the tunnel. Agnishika’s jewelry is stolen.

Ashoka informs Radhapguta about the possibility of Chanakya being in the tunnel. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 93: Friday, 8th of October, 2021

Justin is befuddled by his mother, Helena’s abduction of Chanakya. Elsewhere, Subhrasi discovers that Dharma is nowhere to be found but stops the maids from raising the alarm because she believes in Dharma.

Episode 94: Monday, 11th of October, 2021

A Khorasani soldier locates Dharma and tries to force himself on her, but Siamak is right in time to rescue her. But, unfortunately, she had already left by the time Mir arrived.

Episode 95: Tuesday, 12th of October, 2021

Ashoka gets to the new palace only to discover that it is surrounded by an inflammable material known as Lark. Meanwhile, Ashoka makes a huge discovery; someone plans to set the palace and everyone in it on fire.

Episode 96: Wednesday, 13th of October, 2021

Ashoka consents to take a crucial role during Agnishika’s marriage ceremony; he is excited about this because he now has a credible pass to be in the palace.

Episode 97: Thursday, 14th of October, 2021

Everyone is joyful about the gorgeous palace, while Justin devises a way to make sure Noor and Siamak are not part of the excitement by sending them away.

Episode 98: Friday, 15th of October, 2021

Justin meets Noor and orders her out of the palace; however, he receives a shocker when Noor informs him that Siamak is his biological son. So, how will Justin manage to send his child and Noor out of the palace before all hell breaks loose!

Episode 99: Monday, 18th of October, 2021

Ashoka uncovers Chanakya’s location only to realise that Dharma’s help will be required for a successful rescue mission. Meanwhile, Mir is still looking for Dharma.

Ashoka uncovers Chanakya’s location only to realise that Dharma’s help will be required for a successful rescue mission. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 100: Tuesday, 19th of October, 2021

Dharma puts in her best effort to ensure Chanakya’s rescue.

Episodes 101 - 102: Wednesday, 20th of October, 2021

The palace has been set ablaze while everyone runs helter-skelter in a desperate attempt to escape the disaster. However, Ashoka dashes into the palace to rescue as many souls as he can manage.

Episodes 103 - 104: Thursday, 21st of October, 2021

Dharma and Chanakya are excited to see Ashoka approaching them out of the flaming palace with Bindusara in his arms. Meanwhile, Bindusara is remorseful about the happenings under his regime and instructs a search party after Rajajiraj. Nevertheless, Niketor and Justin devise a way to locate Rajajiraj before Bindusara. Mir is still looking for Dharma; will he get hold of her?

Episodes 105 - 106: Friday, 22nd of October, 2021

Justin seeks permission to go into the temple to say a prayer on Helena’s behalf. However, he is up to something secretive. What could Justin be planning?

Sushim longs to prove how much of a loyal servant he is to his kingdom, and he requests that news of Ahankara’s impending hanging should be sent out to every nook and cranny. He believes that the strategy will bring Rajajiraj out of his place of hiding.

Episodes 107 -108: Monday, 25th of October, 2021

Chanakya persuades Bindusara to accompany Justin down to the temple, but Ashoka notices some strange attitude from Justin. Elsewhere, Akramak comes across a person in a cave but is oblivious that the individual is Rajajiraj; Ashoka, on the other hand, recognises the pendant on the man. Will the duo capture Rajajiraj?

Episodes 109 - 110: Tuesday, 26th of October, 2021

Ashoka makes a vow to Ahankara to assist her quest to meet her father. However, Bindusara does not consent to it. What is Ashoka’s next move? Rajajiraj blames Chanakya, but Bindusara instructs a thorough investigation because he finds it difficult to accept that Chanakya is disloyal.

Episode 111 (parts 1 and 2): Wednesday, 27th of October, 2021

Helena requests that a loyal servant of her’s should execute Varahmir. Meanwhile, Ashoka observes the drama from a secured position and decides to trail the man. Ashoka is able to rescue Varahmir only after a duel with the assassin and the dealer.

Helena requests that a loyal servant of her’s should execute Varahmir. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episodes 111 (part 3) - 112: Thursday, 28th of October, 2021

The court case is about to start, and when Varahmir tries to pinpoint Helena for the crimes, Justin kills him and accepts responsibility for everything that has happened. Nevertheless, Justin is taken out of the courtroom as a criminal.

Episodes 113 - 114: Friday, 29th of October, 2021

Mir keeps Noor in a room to stop her from seeing Justin. Then, Noor disguises in Sitara’s dress and sneaks out to try and see Justin.

Ashoka

Ashoka is on a mission to locate his father, and this determination leads him down several difficult situations and choices. First, he helps in looking for someone who has been declared missing, and his search leads him to a secret tunnel; he discovers bigger plots bordering on the plans to burn the new palace and its inhabitants. Eventually, he is instrumental in the rescuing of several persons throughout this month’s episodes.

Helena

Helena is a devious woman with even more notorious subordinates around her who are willing to do anything she says, no matter how grievous and to whoever she wants. For example, she orchestrates the abduction of an individual and also orders the execution of another. However, the schemings backfire, and her son accepts the blame for her atrocities in an attempt to save her.

The Emperor Ashoka Indian series continues to bring its viewers scintillating drama in the new episodes. Familiarise yourself with the taste of what is to come through the Emperor Ashoka teasers for October 2021 shared so far.

Remember that the premiere episodes air on Glow TV from Mondays to Fridays at 19h00 and 19h30 on days when there are half-hour episodes and at 19h00 on days with hour-long episodes. Then, you can watch the repeats on weekdays at 12h00 and 12h30 with an omnibus on Sundays between 10h30 and 14h30. Can you handle all of the drama?

READ ALSO: Mismatched Teasers for November 2021: Why does Ramesh humiliate Aastha?

Briefly.co.za has recently shared updates on one of the latest drama series Mismatched television show. The series shows how Shaurya becomes uncomfortable with Shagun's plan to further her studies. How will she convince him to accomplish her dearly conceived desired?

More so, as Anokhi has found out a terrifying truth about Babli before expressing how bad she feels about Raja quitting college, what will she do? Find out more here!

Source: Briefly.co.za