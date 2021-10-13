A Love to Die For storyline is getting more enticing this October. Roma and Tara will stop at nothing to ensure their plan against Aarohi works. They kill Danny when he becomes a threat to their mission, and Deep vows to make them pay. Get to know how the whole story unfolds during the month from the following A Love to Die For teasers.

A Love to Die For on Glow TV is an Indian romantic thriller that follows the life of Aarohi. She meets Deep, who pretends to fall in love with her but, in reality, finds the ideal person to frame for the murders committed by his wife, Tara. After marriage, he starts falling in love with Aarohi, and Tara does all she can to eliminate her.

A Love to Die For teasers for October 2021

A Love to Die For is undoubtedly one of the best Indian television series currently airing on Glow TV. October episodes are full of blood-chilling drama as Aarohi, and Deep try to get away from Tara and Roma to start a new life. Here are all A Love to Die For teasers on what is coming up.

1st of October 2021, Friday: Episodes 192 Part 2 and 193 Part 1

Someone abducts Deep.

Deep does all he can to escape from his abductors and be with Aarohi, whom he cannot stop thinking about.

4th of October 2021, Monday: Episodes 193 Part 2 and 194

Deep is finally with his beloved Aarohi, and they share a romantic moment.

Roma is rushed to the medical facility. Meanwhile, an inspector lets Aarohi and Deep view a video of Tara attempting to end her mother's life.

5th of October 2021, Tuesday: Episodes 195 and 196

Aarohi wants to know Deep's reason for attacking the person who rescued her. Later, Danny rescues Tara from the authorities and takes her home to Deep. Virat makes up his mind to test Tara (Aarohi) with childhood memories. How will Aarohi makes Virat believe that she is Tara?

Virat and a disguised Aarohi return home, leaving Danny and Deep shocked because the real Tara is upstairs. Later, Aarohi gets a strange delivery with a message that asks the Raichand family to be ready for the birthday of Tara.

6th of October 2021, Wednesday: Episodes 197 and 198

Deep hears Aarohi getting out to link up with a certain individual, and he follows her. He is surprised to get Danny but not Aarohi. Where did she go?

Chawanni asks Tara not to do anything bad to Aarohi. Deep manages to rescue Danny, but can he get to Aarohi before it is too late?

7th of October 2021, Thursday: Episodes 199 Part 1 and Part 2

Deep spots Virat organizing the birthday celebrations. He reveals to Virat his increasing worry for Aarohi, who he suspects is planning something.

Tara goes to the ceremony. What is she planning?

8th of October 2021, Friday: Episodes 199 Part 3 and Part 4

Chawanni has disappeared, and Harman, Aarohi and Deep set out to look for him. What happened to him?

Tara sets her plan in motion when a coffin-shaped cake is delivered at the party.

11th of October 2021, Monday: Episodes 200 and 201

Aarohi is determined to discover the individual inside the house who is supporting Tara. She doubts if Danny is on Tara's side because something does not add up.

Aarohi learns a shocking fact regarding Dilip. She wants him to reveal the truth concerning Deep. Will she find what she is looking for?

12th of October 2021, Tuesday: Episodes 202 and 203

Aarohi wakes up and learns that Deep has disappeared. She sets out in search of him but what she finds leaves her speechless.

Deep loses consciousness during court proceedings. He then recalls his past and has a dream regarding blood. Meanwhile, Aarohi wants to offer him assistance but is not sure the best way to do it.

13th of October 2021, Wednesday: Episodes 204 and 205

Aarohi devises a plot to offer Deep assistance and asks a sceptical Danny to help her. Danny reveals to her that he is yet to come across an individual who loves someone deeply the way she loves Deep.

Aarohi takes Deep to a lady who can tell them his past experiences. Deep is hypnotized and asked numerous questions regarding his past. What will they discover about him?

14th of October 2021, Thursday: Episodes 206 and 207

Danny tells Aarohi that he will make the secret about Danny known within 24 hours. Aarohi does not know how the outcome will be and decides to have a great time with Deep during these moments she considers to be the last.

Roma wants Aarohi to assist her in getting Tara out of jail to ensure Deep's life is rescued. What plan does she have to save the situation?

15th of October 2021, Friday: Episodes 208 and 209

Aarohi changes her scheme as she abducts Tara. Meanwhile, Roma is fear-stricken and does not know what to do. How will things turn out?

Aarohi is able to rescue Deep and asks Chawanni to accompany him to the authorities. But, will Deep get to the authorities on time to ensure he and Aarohi are out of danger?

18th of October 2021, Monday: Episodes 210 and 211

Dilip catches up with Deep and asks him not to do it. He then takes him to a chamber where he can discover specific details about his past. What is Dilip planning to do with him?

Virat sets out in search of Tara and spots Chawanni in the process. He is convinced that Tara is not far from there. Elsewhere, Deep and Aarohi are locked up in a chamber that has no oxygen. Will they make it out alive?

19th of October 2021, Tuesday: Episodes 212 and 213

Aarohi and Deep manage to break out of the room. They then contact the police to inform them about the whereabouts of Roma and her family.

Aarohi is convinced that she is responsible for the death of Riddhi and attempts to ruin her face. Later, Deep reaches home with a bouquet of flowers for his beloved Aarohi, and Danny finds his behaviour strange.

20th of October 2021, Wednesday: Episode 214 and 215

Aarohi wants Chawanni to be discharged from the medical facility and brought home to ensure nothing bad happens.

Danny reveals how much he loves Aarohi. How will she react to the confession? Later, Deep vanishes at night which leaves Aarohi worried.

21st of October 2021, Thursday: Episode 216 and 217

Tara sends Virat to the marriage ceremony disguised as a priest, but Deep recognizes his identity. Chaos breaks out as a result.

Danny rescues Aarohi and ends up being stabbed by a knife in the chest. Will he survive? Deep manages to capture Tara.

22nd of October 2021, Friday: Episode 218 and 219

Aarohi fears that Tara can launch an attack on them at any minute. Later, Deep takes her to a new house he purchased for her to begin a new life. Will Tara finally leave them alone?

Aarohi fears for Chawanni's safety and contacts the authorities to assist him. Later, Deep comes to join Aarohi in helping Chawanni but finds her tied to a chair.

25th of October 2021, Monday: Episode 220 and 221

Danny informs Aarohi that Deep was also behind the murder of his own mother. However, Aarohi has doubts about the revelation and decides to see the inspector regarding the matter.

Chawanni witnesses a shadow in his chambers at night. In the morning, Deep is worried when he fails to find Aarohi and later gets her in the room of Danny.

26th of October 2021, Tuesday: Episode 222 and 223

Danny discovers that a chip was placed in his bandage and makes up his mind to reveal the truth to Aarohi. Unfortunately, Roma finds out about Danny's plan and asks Tara to murder him before he foils their scheme.

Deep and Aarohi are devastated after the sudden passing of Danny. Deep promises to seek revenge from Roma and her family. He has wants to get Dilip out of jail, but only if he reveals where Roma is hiding.

27th of October 2021, Wednesday: Episode 224 and 225

Tara manages to flee from the authorities. On the other hand, Aarohi and Deep have plans to tie the knot.

A mysterious girl wakes up from a box at the back of a truck. She then seeks to see Deep. What is her identity?

28th of October 2021, Thursday: Episode 226 and 227

Deep is summoned by the inspector to head to the police station because a girl claiming to be the real Aarohi has lodged a complaint.

The real Aarohi is confused as she tries to remember the incident that occurred to her. She attempts to make Deep see that she is the real Aarohi.

29th of October 2021, Friday: Episode 228 and 229

Aarohi is ecstatic after finding out that she is expecting Deep's baby and seeks to talk to him. What will be Deep's reaction?

The doctor links up with Tara and accepts to do as she asks. On the other hand, Aarohi is frightened when vicious patients try to threaten her. How will she escape this horror?

What happens to A Love to Die For cast?

The ever-fascinating drama in A Love to Die For on Glow TV has made it a must-watch show among Indian soapie lovers since its debut on the channel. Fans should be more excited about upcoming episodes as Tara and Roma continue to conspire against Deep and Aarohi. Here is a summary of what happens to some of the show's characters in A Love to Die For October episodes.

Aarohi

She is finally discovered disguising herself as Tara. She starts suspecting that someone from the house is helping Tara and sets out to search for the truth. Deep later takes her to the house he bought for her so they can start a new life away from Tara and Roma. She later discovers that she is pregnant with Deep's child at a time when a strange girl claims to be the real Aarohi. How will things turn out for her?

Danny

He declares his love for Aarohi and ends up being stabbed in the chest as he tries to rescue her. He later discovers a chip in his bandage and decides to reveal the entire truth to Aarohi. Roma finds out his plan and asks Tara to kill him before he foils their scheme against Aarohi. Deep promises to avenge his death by making Roma and her family pay.

Have you been keeping up with the thrilling drama on A Love to Die For television series? Then get ready for a more fulfilling October, as seen from the above A Love to Die For teasers. The Indian serial airs on Glow TV from Mondays to Fridays at 6.00 p.m. and 6.30 p.m.

