Lionel Messi left Barcleona during the summer after the club failed to agree terms with La Liga due to financial difficulties

After guiding Argentina to the Copa America, Messi returned to the Spanish club only for him to be told he was no longer needed

The drama lasted for weeks and Atletico manager Diego Simeone disclosed that he was in touch with Luis Suarez over Messi’s switch

Atletico Madrid of Spain manager Diego Simeone has disclosed that he personally made efforts in signing Lionel Messi to his club after the whole Barcelona drama that saw the legend join PSG, Footbal.Espana reports.

Speaking with Argentine outlet Ole during their 25th anniversary, Simeone took time to discuss all the events that saw his compatriot Messi leave the Camp Nou.

He further revealed that if there was an opportunity, Atletico would have gone for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Diego Simeone wanted Messi at Atletico. Photo: Isa Saiz

Source: Getty Images

Someone added that the events that changed Messi’s future happened so quick that it lasted just four about three hours.

He said via Daily Mail:

“I’ll tell you a detail. With what happened at Barcelona [in the summer of 2020] we called Luis [Suarez].

“With all due respect, I didn’t call Leo, but I did call Luis to ask how Messi was doing and whether he’d be willing or if there was a small chance he’d come to Atletico.

"But it was something that only lasted three hours, because PSG were already obsessed with signing him.”

Messi led his beloved Argentina to the Copa America, beating Brazil in the final in Rio de Janeiro and earning his country their first major title since Simeone himself was a player back in 1993.

