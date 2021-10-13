Uzalo Teasers for November 2021: Hlelo is overwhelmed by motherhood!

Uzalo teasers for November 2021 reveal the rollercoaster that is the show. As the episodes unfold, your favourite Uzalo cast members engage in dubious acts hoping to seek revenge. Some throw one another under the bus, while others have to look out for the people they love. Some get into situations that require them to make difficult decisions. Uzalo teasers for November 2021 give hints of what you should expect from the show.

Recent Uzalo episodes revealed Hlelo's messy life and how much she stands to lose. Gabisile proved to be a true friend who saw her through her worst situation. Mr Mbatha seemed to have come to terms with the reality of the debacle that is his life, although he is not willing to give up yet. As the Uzalo storyline unfolds, these teasers highlight the most notable scenes in the show.

Uzalo teasers for November 2021

Do you think Hlelo will ever get her life in order? Will Njeza come to his senses and realize his actions might cost him his life? Will the struggle for control end? Check out these snippets for more of what you should expect in the oncoming episodes.

Episode 171 - Monday, 1st of November 2021

Mbatha's lies are brought to light, and he becomes the talk of KwaMashu. Njeza loses control of his rage and wrecks Nosipho's belongings.

Episode 172 - Tuesday, 2nd of November 2021

Njeza's rage gets out of hand, and it causes panic in KwaMashu.

Episode 173 - Wednesday, 3rd of November 2021

Pastor Gwala is confident about the results of the oncoming board vote, and MaDongwe becomes an enemy of the people. Nosipho's miseries come to a dramatic end.

Episode 174 - Thursday, 4th of November 2021

Mr Mbatha tries to secure a seat at the KCC table, and Lilly and Nonka struggle to come to terms with the new reality after Njeza's arrest. Nosipho implements an idea that backfires, and MaMlambo expresses her concerns and tries to convince Gabisile to get Hlelo out of jail.

Episode 175 - Friday, 5th of November 2021

Sbu insists on becoming a shareholder in the business, and Gabisile experiences another challenge while calming Hlelo down. Elsewhere, the GBV case gets messier.

Episode 176 - Monday, 8th of November 2021

Njeza is not proud of the man he has become, and Patrick Shai implores the men of KwaMashu to take care of and protect their women. Everyone is excited when Hlelo finally reunites with her baby.

Episode 177 - Tuesday, 9th of November 2021

Mr Mbatha prepares himself for the oncoming challenge, and Sbu finally seals the deal concerning his share in the business. Motherhood overwhelms a troubled Hlelo, and a mysterious man shows up in KwaMashu.

Episode 178 - Wednesday, 10th of November 2021

Nkunzi talks Sibonelo out of making a dangerous business decision, and Mr Mbatha desperately resorts to dubious methods to secure his future. Hlelo comes face to face with demons from her past, and they send chills down her spine.

Episode 179 - Thursday, 11th of November 2021

Hell breaks loose for Mr Mbatha when the people he owes come knocking at his door, and Hlelo goes out to party as Gabisile worries about her.

Episode 180 - Friday, 12th of November 2021

MaDongwe and Madlala make up, and Njeza's sentence is harsher than he had expected. Hlelo makes the questionable decision to take a break from motherhood, although Gabisile declares she has had enough of her recklessness.

Episode 181 - Monday, 15th of November 2021

Hlelo promises to be a better mother to her child; however, Gabisile pleads with MaMlambo to adopt baby Smangaliso. Nkunzi announces the Talent Search competition.

Episode 182 - Tuesday, 16th of November 2021

Nyawo discovers the truth behind Nkunzi's competition, and an old face unexpectedly shows up in KwaMashu. Hlelo encounters a blast from her past, and it scares her.

Episode 183 - Wednesday, 17th of November 2021

Mr Mbatha expresses his interest in the talent show money, and Nonka receives life-changing news. Elsewhere, Hlelo's carelessness lands Gabisile into trouble. How will Gabisile react to this?

Episode 184 - Thursday, 18th of November 2021

Nonka is impressed by how much she has achieved, and Mthunzi continues to cause trouble. Nkunzi is elated to discover the prospectus participants of the Talent Search event.

Episode 185 - Friday, 19th of November 2021

Nkunzi's event draws the attention of people who end up ruining something that would have had a positive impact. Ma’Thabethe stresses MaDongwe out, and Nkunzi tries to tip Gabisile on how to deal with Mthunzi. Is Gabisile smart enough to read the writings on the wall?

Episode 186 - Monday, 22nd of November 2021

Nkunzi is impressed by how popular his event has become. The whole of KwaMashu is excited for the big day. MaDongwe realizes she has nowhere to run to and is forced to face her demons. Gabisile finds herself in a dilemma when her plan to give away baby Smangaliso faces a bump.

Episode 187 - Tuesday, 23rd of November 2021

Tragedy hovers around KwaMashu, and Pastor Gwala's spirit is unsettled because of the impending danger. A desperate MaDongwe reaches out to Mr Mbatha for help with Ma’Thabethe, and Gaisile realizes the need to take a drastic step to counter a foe.

Episode 188 - Wednesday, 24th of November 2021

The township folks show up in large numbers to sign up for the Talent Search competition, and Mr Mbatha pretends to not having had a fling with MaDongwe. Meanwhile, Hlelo mourns Mthunzi.

Episode 189 - Thursday, 25th of November 2021

A stranger spies on all the competitors, and Gabisile gets on the wrong side of the law again. Elsewhere, MaDongwe's children bear the consequences of their mother's actions.

Episode 190 - Friday, 26th of November 2021

A desperate MaDongwe asks Mr Mbatha for help to settle the debt she owes Ma’Thabethe. Later, Mr Mbatha plays dirty when he realizes his chances of winning the competition are slim. Nonka is dragged into the crossfire between Ma’Thabethe and MaDongwe.

Episode 191 - Monday, 29th of November 2021

Nosipho faces a big blow at her chance to win the competition, and Hlelo refuses to take Smanga's coerced adoption lying low. Elsewhere, Njeza discovers that Nonka threw him under the bus and makes MaDongwe and Lily pay for it.

Episode 192 - Tuesday, 30th of November 2021

Lilly receives an offer she cannot turn down, and the competition in KwaMashu heightens so much that the talentless resort to dubious ways to win. Hlelo struggles to come to terms with the reality of losing her son. Gabisile worries about what she might do; hence, she tries to get a hold of her. How will she convince her that adoption was in the baby's best interests?

Hlelo

Gabisile helps Hlelo get out of jail. However, she proves not to have changed, and her reckless behaviour makes Gabisile realize how unreliable she is as a mother. Therefore, Gabisile arranges for her baby's adoption. When the baby finds a new home, Hlelo realizes how much she has failed as a mother. Will this experience be a wake-up call for her to change her ways?

Mr Mbatha

Mr Mbatha realizes how complicated his life has gotten, although he refuses to relent. When Nkunzi plans the Talent Search event, he shocks everyone when he expresses his interest in participating. He is more interested in the money since he believes it is his ticket to solving his financial woes. Will things go as expected?

Uzalo teasers for November 2021 hint at how dramatic the show will be in the oncoming episodes. You cannot afford to miss out. Ensure to tune in to SABC1 every Monday to Friday at 20h30. You will be in for a bumpy ride!

