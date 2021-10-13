Mamelodi Sundowns Trends as Fans Criticise Bafana Bafana's Defence Tactics

Mamelodi Sundowns fans are asking questions on social media about coach Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana selection

Some people believe that there should be more Sundowns players in the national team because they are currently the best

Mzansi social media users debated about the topic on the Twitter timeline and argued about the country's starting line-up

Mamelodi Sundowns is trending on social media after Bafana Bafana's memorable win against Ethiopia. Sundowns have had a superb defence this season and have still not conceded a goal in the DStv Premiership, which fans are impressed by.

Although Bafana Bafana managed to collect all three points against Ethiopia, their defence was not too solid during the match which turned out to be a worry for spectators. Now, fans are arguing on social media about Hugo Broos and why he doesn't use the full Sundowns back four.

Some fans think Hugo Broos should select more Mamelodi Sundowns players. Image: @Walle_Mahenyeri

Sundowns' defence is a difficult one to beat as it has been seen in their DStv Premiership performances. Questions have also been raised about not having players such as Lyle Lakay in the South African national team.

Check out the different reactions from Mzansi social media users below:

@MrDenotion said:

"As Mamelodi Sundowns supporters we need a therapy session to overcome what we felt in the last 20 minutes of the Bafana Bafana match. That wasn't normal for us."

@JosephKrobbie commented:

"You will watch Riva at Sundowns. Stop annoying us."

@Skhomo23 said:

"Honestly speaking there’s absolutely no reason why Bafana Bafana isn’t using Sundowns back 4 of Kekana, Lebusa, De Reuck and Lakay with Williams, Rivaldo at CDM. Anything else is a lie."

@LgmGolden commented:

"Ngcobo whenever he touches the ball, Sundowns fans cross fingers for him to lose it. Such pity. "

Hugo Broos trends on social media as fans call him the "real deal"

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi is still buzzing over the 1-0 win Bafana Bafana got against Ethiopia at the FNB stadium and are loving Hugo Broos' management style.

The World Cup qualifying game was a crucial game for the team, which now has 10 points and is at the top of the group. Fans can't believe that Bafana Bafana has won three games in a row in the qualifiers.

Not only that, but the team is looking very good after a serious revamp from coach Hugo Broos. A Mzansi fan took to social media to praise Broos for his efforts. He said:

"Hugo Broos is the real deal! He made us believe in Bafana Bafana again."

