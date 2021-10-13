Agnes Tirop: Kenyan 5,000m Women's Representative in Tokyo Olympics Found Dead

Agnes Tirop was found dead in her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County

Tirop's lifeless body was discovered with stab wounds in the abdomen

The deceased had marital issues with her estranged husband identified as Emmanuel Ibrahim Kipleting

Kenya’s 5,000m women’s representative in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Agnes Tirop is dead.

Agnes Tirop was found dead in her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County. Photo: Agnes Tirop.

The 25-year-old was on Wednesday, October 13, found dead in her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

According to the chairperson of Athletics Kenya in the Nairobi Region Barnaba Korir, Tirop's lifeless body was discovered with stab wounds in the abdomen.

A source disclosed to our trusted Kenyan source, TUKO.co.ke that the deceased had marital issues with her estranged husband identified as Emmanuel Ibrahim Kipleting.

Kipleting, who was her personal coach, is suspected of being behind the killing.

World record holder

On September 12, 2021, the deceased smashed the women-only 10km world record which was held by Asmae Leghzaoui of Morrocco.

In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Tirop emerged fourth in the 5,000m women’s finals after clocking 14:39.62.

In the race, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands emerged the winner after clocking 14:36.79.

The 25-year-old, in 2019, won bronze in the 5000m race. In 2015, she won the Cross Country Championships honours.

Hosea Mwok Macharinyang

In other news, the Kenyan sporting fraternity was plunged into mourning following the death of athlete Hosea Mwok Macharinyang.

Macharinyang is understood to have been found dead at his home in West Pokot on the evening of Saturday, October 9.

His tragic death was confirmed by Athletics Kenya officials, with the organisation's North Rift regional chairman Jackson Pkemoi confirming the runner had only started training recently after missing in action for years.

Macharinyang made a name for himself in 2005 when he won a silver medal during the Africa Junior Championships in the 10,000m.

The impressive finish came only a year after he had competed in the 2004 world junior championships where he finished fourth.

The 35-year-old later transitioned into the marathon, finishing fifth in his debut at the Stramilano Half Marathon in 2008.

He went on to seal another fifth-place finish a year later during the Udine Half Marathon in Italy.

