Bournemouth Midfielder David Brooks Diagnosed With Cancer

David Brooks will have to shelf football for a couple of months after his cancer diagnosis

The midfielder withdrew from the Wales squad on October 6, with the FA disclosing he was ailing

He has made nine appearances for Bournemouth this season and has scored three goals

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks has announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Bournemouth David Brooks Midfielder Diagnosed with Cancer

Source: UGC

Brooks made the announcement on Wednesday, October 13 after withdrawing from the recent Wales squad.

"This is a very difficult message for me to write," said Brooks.

"I have been diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma and will begin a course of treatment next week.

What is Hodgkin lymphoma

Hodgkin lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is crucial in the body’s immunity.

It mainly affects young adults in their 20s or the elderly, in their 70s.

In his statement, Brooks said he was fortunate the disease was detected early as treatment is likely to have a positive outcome.

"Although this has come as a shock to myself and my family, the prognosis is a positive one and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back playing as soon as possible."

An integral part of Bournemouth

Brooks joined Bournemouth in 2018 from Sheffield United and has featured for his side nine times in the Championship this season, scoring three goals.

He will however have to put football aside for the next couple of months as he focusses on his treatment.

On Wednesday, October 6, Wales announced he withdrew from the squad with “illness”, although the Welsh FA did not clarify at the time what the midfielder was ailing from.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake was among the first to wish Brooks well, saying in a statement:

"Everyone at AFC Bournemouth will do everything possible to help support David and his family during his recovery.

Sol Bamba wins battle against Cancer

In May 2021, another player in the championship made a remarkable recovery from cancer.

Long-serving Cardiff City player Sol Bamba was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma cancer and underwent months of intense treatment.

Against the odds, Bamba made a full recovery and is back on the pitch, but he does not take his recovery for granted.

“It's crazy, I can't even put it into words. A couple of months ago, after chemo I remember feeling so low and bad I never thought I could have come back and played football again,” he said as quoted by BBC.

"It's just pure joy when I play and I realise how lucky I am."

Source: Briefly.co.za