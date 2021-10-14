Al Ahly Provide Crucial Update on Pitso Mosimane’s Future in Cairo

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is going nowhere and that is the word provided by the reigning African champions this week

Mosimane’s future has been a subject of speculation in recent times but the club says the coach will stay in his position and finish his contract

The former Mamelodi Sundowns manager signed a two-year deal last year after leaving the South African league champions

Despite media reports linking Pitso Mosimane with a move away from Al Ahly, the Red Devils have confirmed their coach is going nowhere. Mosimane joined Ahly last year following a shocking departure from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The former Bafana Bafana manager signed a two-year deal in Cairo and the club has shared an important update on their manager’s future.

‘Jingles’ is also reported to be happy with his current salary and he will stay put and at least finish his contract, which runs until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Al Ahly provides update on Pitso Mosimane's future

The Cairo giants and reigning African champions released a statement that the Kagiso-born boss will continue with his existing deal and will not get a salary raise. In a statement as per KickOff, Mosimane will stay in North Africa.

Speaking to the club’s media department, Tawfik confirmed that Pitso is going nowhere as they look to dominate the continent and the domestic scene. He said:

“Amir Tawfik, head of Al Ahly’s transfers and marketing department, revealed the details of his meeting with Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly's football first-team head coach. Tawfik announced that Mosimane will continue his current contract with the club, which lasts until the end of the 2021/22 season, without any pay raise.

"Tawfik added that Mosimane did not ask for any increase in his salary and that the club wants him to stay because Al Ahly is convinced with his ability to fulfil the goals and expectations of Al Ahly fans."

In Addition, KingFut reports that the three-time African champion will remain in charge of the club and since taking over in October last year, he made history.

The former Masandawana tactician led the club in 64 matches and succumbed to five losses while collecting trophies such as the Champions League and an Egyptian Super Cup title.

