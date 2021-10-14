This is Fate 4 teasers October 2021: Who will expose Akshay's secret affair?

In This is Fate 4 teasers for October 2021, the Luthras happily plan Critika and Akshay's wedding without thoroughly investigating his love life. Akshay wants to marry Critika without cutting ties with his secret girlfriend. Who will save the innocent Critika from this mess? The teaser unveils more details.

In the October episodes of This is Fate season 4, jealousy overwhelms Mahira when she sees the Luthras adore their new daughter-in-law, Preeta. She also notices that Karan treats her nicely for the sake of being a gentleman. Meanwhile, she longs for him to fall in love with her.

This is Fate 4 teasers for October 2021

Preeta and Karan notice someone who looks like Mahira at their honeymoon destination. Later, Mahira finds the couple's hotel room. What does she plan to do to them? Find out from these episodes.

Friday, 1st October 2021

Episode 19

Preeta and Karan's relationship falls back into place.

Saturday, 2nd October 2021

Episode 20

The doctors admit Mahira. Is she honestly sick?

Sunday, 3rd October 2021

Episode 21

Mahira plans to flee from the hospital and ruin Preeta and Karan's happiness.

Monday, 4th October 2021

Episode 22

Mahira argues with Preeta shortly after leaving the medical facility.

Tuesday, 5th October 2021

Episode 23

The entire family celebrates Shelin's pregnancy announcement.

Wednesday, 6th October 2021

Episode 24

Mahira should not take the place of Karan's wife during the fast. However, Kareena invites her to provoke Sarla.

Thursday, 7th October 2021

Episode 25

Shristi is taken aback when Sameer requests her to join him in the fast.

Friday, 8th October 2021

Episode 26

Karan and the entire Luthra family love Preeta. Therefore, Mahira feels jealous when she realizes that Karan pretends to like her.

Saturday, 9th October 2021

Episode 27

Ramona joins the ladies who want to get rid of Preeta.

Sunday, 10th October 2021

Episode 28

The police ambush Sarla at home.

Monday, 11th October 2021

Episode 29

Sherlin and Mahira frame up Sarla.

Tuesday, 12th October 2021

Episode 30

Rakhi delightedly helps her daughter-in-law, Preeta, perform her first Karvas Chauth.

Wednesday, 13th October 2021

Episode 31

Mahira eavesdrops on Rakhi and Preeta's hearty conversation.

Thursday, 14th October 2021

Episode 32

Auroras discover who prepared poisonous sweets.

Friday, 15th October 2021

Episode 33

Shristi and Preeta plan to ruin Ramona and Rakhi's friendship. Will they tell Rakhi some of Ramona's dark secrets?

Saturday, 16th October 2021

Episode 34

Karen and Preeta have a lovely bonding moment.

Sunday, 17th October 2021

Episode 35

Rakhi assures Mahira that she and Karan will have a wedding.

Monday, 18th October 2021

Episode 36

The excited Rakhi spends the day with Sarla when Aurora returns home.

Tuesday, 19th October 2021

Episode 37

While on honeymoon, Karen and Preeta notice someone who resembles Mahira.

Wednesday, 20th October 2021

Episode 38

Mahira finds the newlyweds' hotel room.

Thursday, 21st October 2021

Episode 39

Sherlin helps Mahira to drug Karan and kidnap Preeta.

Friday, 22nd October 2021

Episode 40

Sameer and Shristi rescue Preeta while the police arrest Mahira.

Saturday, 23rd October 2021

Episode 41

Mahira gets out of jail and requests Sherlin to postpone their plans.

Sunday, 24th October 2021

Episode 42

Preeta spots Akshe at the mall while looking for Critika's wedding dress.

Monday, 25th October 2021

Episode 43

A text message warns Vidhita against marrying Pushkar.

Tuesday, 26th October 2021

Episode 44

Someone sends Vidhita pictures to show her Pukshar's true colours.

Wednesday, 27th October 2021

Episode 45

The Luthras insult Preeta for advising Critika against tying the knots with Akshan.

Thursday, 28th October 2021

Episode 46

Preeta and Shristi are determined to expose Akshay.

Friday, 29th October 2021

Episode 47

Shristi and Preeta fail to prove their accusations against Akshay.

Saturday, 30th October 2021

Episode 48

Sameer helps Shristi and Preeta achieve their goal.

Sunday, 31st October 2021

Episode 49

The ladies find pictures that prove Akshay is secretly dating another lady.

Mahira

Sherlin and Mahira drug Karan in his hotel room and abduct Preeta. Luckily, Sameer and Shristi alert the police on time. Mahira gets out of prison and requests her ally to lie low. Will they strike again?

Preeta

The Luthras are upset with Preeta for making Critika change her mind regarding the upcoming wedding. When Shristi and Preeta fail to prove their claims, Sameer decides to help them expose Akshay's secret affair. Will they find the pictures?

Vidhita

Vidhita receives threatening text messages and pictures that imply Pushkar is hiding something for her. How will Pushkar react to everything that is going on? Will Vidhita call off her wedding or marry him?

Rakhi

Although Rakhi is kind to Preeta, she also gives Mahira false hopes about her marrying Karan someday. Why is Rakhi sitting on the fence even after seeing Mahira's true colours? Meanwhile, Mahira overheard Rakhi and Preeta's heartfelt conversation.

Watch the enticing episodes unveiled in This is Fate 4 for October 2021 on Zee World. The series airs daily at 21h00. Zee World is on DStv channel 166 and GOtv channel 25. Alternatively, download the DStv and GOtv mobile apps from Google's Play Store.

Source: Briefly.co.za