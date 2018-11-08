How to make dumplings with flour from scratch: tips from an expert

Dumplings were originally used when meat was scarce, therefore, it was considered food for peasants.

Nowadays, they are popular, especially in cold countries and that applies to South Africa in the cold months.

Dumplings are easy to prepare and require two basic ingredients; wheat flour and water. Here is a detailed recipe on how to make dumplings with flour from scratch.

Award-winning cookbook author Neo Nontso shared with Briefly.co.za readers the common mistakes to avoid when making dumpling bread.

Wondering how you can prepare dumplings using flour from scratch? You no longer have to order your favorite dumplings from the nearest restaurant. Simply follow this do-it-yourself easy dumpling recipe and you will be your own chef. It is also important to note that dumplings can be eaten at any time of the year just like any other meal.

Tips from Chef

If the boiling water touches the bread while steaming, your bread may become soggy.

To avoid this try not to open the lid while the bread is steaming because just like baking in the oven, this can cause your bread to flop. Always make sure you use a bowl or enamel cup that is large enough to allow the bread to rise without the water flowing in while boiling. Always steam the bread on high heat to ensure it rises rapidly and cooks evenly.

Simple dumpling recipe to try

There are various easy dumpling recipe that you can try at home. Here are some of the simple ones that you can try as a beginner.

How to make dumplings with flour

Below is an easy-to-prepare dumplings recipe for a family of 6. It takes a preparation time of approximately 20 minutes to make these Asian dumplings.

Ingredients:

2 cups of flour

1 teaspoon of salt

1 tablespoon of baking powder

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

1 cup of warm water

Enough filling of your choice

Soup for broth.

Preparation steps:

Mix the flour, salt, baking powder and then add water. Mix until it becomes smooth to form the dumpling batter. Roll into a smooth ball the dumpling batter of kneaded dumpling dough prepared above. Let the dough rest for about 10 minutes as this will assist the texture and consistency of your dumpling batter. Divide the dough into 2-4 sections. Begin with one section and cover the others with plastic wrap to keep them moist and give you ample time to form each dumpling without your dough drying out. You can skip this step once you can make dumplings quickly, or if you have help filling them. Divide each dough rope into segments that are less than 1 inch long. Making same-sized dough segments means that there will be consistency in the size of the dumplings. Repeat the process with the remaining dough. If you have aid, have them begin filling and sealing the dumplings while you are still making the dough skins. Boil the broth and place the dumplings. Reduce the heat and cook them for 5 minutes. Serve the dumplings in broth.

How to make dumplings for soup

The dumplings can be placed in the soup and act as an extender for the meal. Below is a dumplings recipe for easy preparation for soup. This recipe for dumplings is for 6 people.

Ingredients:

2 cups of all-purpose wheat flour.

4 teaspoons baking powder.

1 teaspoon of salt to taste.

1 cup of milk.

Preparation steps:

Sift the flour together with the baking powder and salt into a bowl. Add water or milk and make a batter which can be dropped from a spoon. Place a spoonful of the batter into the soup you had prepared when it is nearly cooked. Ensure there is plenty of liquid in the cooking pot, but at the same time, try to keep the dumplings on top of the vegetables and meat or both. Cook for 15 minutes.

The meal is now ready so you can serve it with the meal of your choice like vegetables.

How to make dumplings for stew

With beef stew, your dumplings will taste amazing. Below is a simple dumpling recipe you can prepare at home and enjoy with beef stew. The recipe is for a family of four, and it takes approximately 2 hours to cook the dumplings and the beef stew.

Ingredients for the dumplings

125g of wheat flour

1 tablespoon of baking powder

Salt to taste

60g of suet

Water for making the dough.

Ingredients for the beef stew

2 tablespoons of olive oil

25g of butter

750g of chopped beef steak

2 tablespoons of wheat flour

2 crushed garlic cloves

175g of peeled baby onions

150g of cut celery

150g of chopped carrots

2 chopped leeks

200g of swede which has been cut

500ml of beef stock

2 fresh bay leaves

3 tablespoons of thyme leaves

500ml of beef stock

2 fresh bay leaves

3 tablespoons of chopped flat-leaf parsley

1 tablespoon of balsamic vinegar to taste

Sauce to taste

Ground pepper

150 ml of red wine (if available)

Preparation steps:

The oven should be preheated to 180C/350F. Heat the butter and oil, and then fry the beef until it turns brown on all sides. Sprinkle over the wheat flour and cook for an additional 3 minutes. Fry the vegetables and garlic for 2 minutes. Stir in the red wine (if you have it), herbs and stock, and then add the sauce and the balsamic vinegar to taste. Add salt and black pepper to taste. Cover with a lid and put it in an oven. Cook until the meat is soft. For the dumplings, sift the flour into a bowl. Add baking powder and salt. Add water and suet and create a thick dough. Roll a spoonful of the dough you created into small balls. After about 2 hours, remove the lid and put the balls into the stew. After that, cook for an additional 20 minutes. Sprinkle the parsley on each of the four plates after serving the stew with dumplings.

Chicken dumpling soup recipe

The following recipe is on how to make dumplings for soup for 8 to 10 servings using chicken.

Ingredients for soup:

3 tablespoons of cooking oil.

1 chopped onion

2 chopped carrots

½ stalk celery

Meat from one chicken, which has been cooked and shredded

6 cups of chicken broth

1 cup of fresh-cut green beans

1 cup pearl barley

2 bay leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

1 teaspoon of celery salt

1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley

Ingredients for dumplings:

1 cup of milk

½ cup of butter

Salt to taste

½ teaspoon of nutmeg

1 cup of all-purpose flour

3 eggs

Preparation steps:

Fry the onions, carrots and celery. Add the barley, chicken, broth, green beans, parsley, bay leaves and celery salt. Cook until the barley is soft. For dumplings, bring the milk to a boil and add nutmeg and salt. Remove from heat and immediately add flour stirring until the dough leaves the sides of the pan. Add the eggs one at a time until a sticky dough is formed. Add the salt and pepper to the soup to taste. Add spoon-sized balls of dumplings until they rise.

How to make dumplings at home is easy and fast since all the ingredients are readily available. The dumplings can be served with a variety of soups depending on your taste.

