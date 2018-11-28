Top 10 latest Kwesta songs you should listen to in 2022

Kwesta's songs are produced under a music record label he co-owns with rapper Kid-X. His latest songs are doing well on YouTube. As a result, fans believe Kwesta's new songs prove the meaning of his name. The South African name means something you cannot substitute with another.

Kwesta's songs attract the masses' attention, thus helping the rapper to maintain a mainstream buzz and top charts. Kwesta's new album, God Guluva, was released on 30th April 2021. It has beautiful tracks, and most of them are hip hop tracks. He also collaborated with some artists in new songs that were not part of his album. The songs are available on numerous music download sites, including Deezer, Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes.

The top 10 latest Kwesta songs

Kwesta's real name is Senzo Mfundo Viakazi. The rapper/songwriter was born in Katlehong, South Africa, on 11th August 1988. He has one child with his wife, Yolanda Mvelase. Kwesta dropped out of school in 2005 to focus on his music career. He started as a band member then went solo after the group was disbanded. Kwetsa's latest songs receive a lot of positive feedback on YouTube and other mainstream buzz sites.

1. Kubo - Kwesta Ft. K.O, Focalistic & Bassie

Kubo's official video was released on 30th July 2021 on the KwestaDaKAR YouTube channel (Kwesta's account). Kwetsa's songs are rooted in Africa, for they celebrate his heritage through music. The track is heading to 380k views, and this is the only sign Mzansi needs to know that Kwetsa's 15 years in the industry have created a permanent mark in the hearts of many.

2. Fire In The Ghetto - Kwesta Ft. Troublle

Fire In The Ghetto will convince you to listen to the rest of Kwesta's new songs. The piece centres on Mzansi's hardships, especially the things the youth endure daily to survive the harsh ghetto life. He addresses unemployment, high crime rates, civil unrest and more.

The rapper uploaded the track on his new YouTube account, OfficialKwesta, on 16th April 2021. The song has over 174k views as of this writing. Most people love how the singer portrays his musical growth in this track.

3. Kapteni - Zakwe & Duncan Ft. Kwesta

Kapteni is an inspirational song. It makes you feel you have all the money you ever wanted, even when your reality is quite the opposite. The song motivates the audience to be contented with the little or much they have.

Kapteni premiered on the Ezase Afro YouTube channel on 31st May 2021. If you ever underrated Kwetsa's street anthems, listen to this masterpiece. You will admit that the trio outdid themselves, and Kwetsa added a spark to the track. It has over half a million views, and few will be shocked to see the views skyrocket to millions.

4. Kwesta Favorite Song Official Audio

The heart-soothing track is the coolest of all Kwesta's 2021 songs. Kwesta Favorite Song was released on 30th April 2021. Fans' comments on YouTube confirm that it delights them. They cannot get enough of the jam, for it brings good vibes to their hearts.

5. Dulas Official Audio - Kwesta Ft. TLT

Dulas is also among the hot Kwetsa's songs that were released on 30th April 2021 for his new EP. After listening to the track, you will admit that it should be among the most trending Kwesta songs by now. The chemistry that flows between him, TLT, and the backup voices is exemplary.

6. Daai Deng Official Audio - Kwesta Ft. Zingah

Daai Deng is a sweet romantic song despite it not having a video. It was released on 30th April 2021. The song confirms that Kwetsa is a revered rapper in South Africa. He describes his feelings for the woman he loves is a lovely way.

7. Hamba Nawe Official Audio - Kwesta Ft. Thabsie

The rapper is undoubtedly the king of South African hip-hop. Hamba Nawe showcases Kwesta and Thabsie's talented and romantic poetic side. The audio has been around since 30th April 2021, and fans cannot wait for the video.

The rapper experienced a financial blow when the EP he was to release in 2021 was blocked due to Ayanda Jiya’s dispute with the producer. As a result, most of Kwesta's 2021 songs for the God Guluva album are in audio form.

8. Snakes In The Crib Official Audio - Kwesta

Snakes In The Crib has amassed some thousands of views since its release on 30th April 2021. It is one the best hits you will ever hear from Kwetsa. How the hard trap instrumental creates a smooth feel in the song is brilliant. Additionally, unlike most of Kwesta's new songs, the rap verses in this track will hook you to it.

9. Ma Se Kind Official Audio - Kwesta Ft. Reason & Kid X

Ma Se Kind Official should be one of Kwesta's most viral songs. The track premiered on 2nd May 2021. The timeless music masterpiece has a mind-blowing old-school kwaito vibe. In addition, the background backup voice creatively adds more energy to the song.

10. Who I Am Official Audio - Kwesta

Who I Am proves that when talent meets determination, success is inevitable. Much was expected of Kwetsa faster years of delivering quality African sounds. As a result, the artist did something unique to meet his fans' expectations and blew their mind away. Who I Am was released on 2nd May 2021.

All tracks in Kwetsa's new album are masterpieces. You will love his past songs too, and the artist is not an Illuminati member. The upside-down pyramid logo in some of his old songs prompted fans to suspect his affiliation with a Satanic organization until the rapper explained its meaning.

According to him, the Illuminati pyramid signifies few people stay at the top of the world to rule it while the masses struggle for crumbs at the bottom. Therefore, Kwetsa's pyramid is upside-down because he opposes the values the ruling class in the world promote.

Fans expect videos of Kwesta's new song in 2022 to drop soon. It is evident that the rapper's dreams would never have seen the light of day without self-discipline and determination.

