John Cena net worth in 2022: career, salary, and assets

John Cena is a world-famous professional wrestler, actor, rapper, and bodybuilder. He rose to fame for his flair in WWE before slowly transitioning into an A-list actor. Some of his most prominent acting roles include the titular character in Ferdinand (2017) and Yoshi in Dolittle (2020). What is John Cena's net worth in 2022, and how did he make his wealth?

John Cena attends "The Road to F9" Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Besides acting and professional wrestling, Cena has also had numerous endorsement and advertisement deals with various brands that have contributed to his net worth. How rich is John Cena? Here is a brief look at his net worth and other details at a glance.

Profile summary

Full name: John Felix Anthony Cena Jr.

John Felix Anthony Cena Jr. Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 23 April 1977

23 April 1977 Age : 45 years (as of 2022)

: 45 years (as of 2022) Zodiac: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: West Newbury, Massachusetts, USA

West Newbury, Massachusetts, USA Current residence: Tampa, Florida, USA

Tampa, Florida, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet and inches: 6'3"

6'3" Height in centimetres: 191

191 Weight in pounds: 260

260 Weight in kilograms: 118

118 Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Brown

Brown Marital status: Married

Married Wife : Shay Shariatzadeh

: Shay Shariatzadeh Children : None

: None Parents : Carol Cena and John Felix Anthony Cena Sr.

: Carol Cena and John Felix Anthony Cena Sr. Profession : Wrestler, actor, bodybuilder

: Wrestler, actor, bodybuilder Alma mater: Springfield College

Springfield College Net worth: $80 million

$80 million Twitter : @JohnCena

: @JohnCena Instagram: @johncena

John Cena's net worth in 2022

John Cena on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Photo: Nathan Congleton

Source: Getty Images

What is John Cena's 2022 worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the WWE wrestler's current net worth is $80 million.

What is the source of John Cena's wealth?

Cena has amassed his wealth through various channels. These include his wrestling salary, endorsements and advertisement deals, film and television earnings.

WWE salary

Cena became a professional wrestler in the early 2000s when he did a tryout against Mikey Richardson. Shortly afterwards, he signed a developmental contract with the WWE. A few years after that, Cena rose to the pinnacle of the wrestling industry.

What is John Cena's WWE salary? In 2016, he was the highest-paid WWE wrestler, earning $9.5 million. Does John Cena still get paid by WWE? Yes, Cena reportedly still receives $8.5 million each year from WWE. This is the wrestler's base pay, so the total figure may be slightly higher.

Films and TV shows

While Cena was best known for his appearances in WWE, he has recently become more famous for his roles in movies and television shows. His earnings in some of the movies and series he has appeared in have not been disclosed. Here is a look at some of his prominent movie roles and the money he made on each.

The Marine (2006) – This movie marked Cena's acting debut. He reportedly earned $280,000 for his role in the film.

(2006) – This movie marked Cena's acting debut. He reportedly earned $280,000 for his role in the film. Fred: The Movie (2010) – Cena played Mr Figgleghorn, the titular character's dad. He reportedly earned $25,000 for his role in that film and $30,000 in its sequel.

(2010) – Cena played Mr Figgleghorn, the titular character's dad. He reportedly earned $25,000 for his role in that film and $30,000 in its sequel. Trainwreck (2015) – Cena became a mainstream Hollywood actor when he was cast to play Amy Schumacher's love interest in Trainwreck . The role earned him $2.5 million, one of his most enormous acting salaries to date.

(2015) – Cena became a mainstream Hollywood actor when he was cast to play Amy Schumacher's love interest in . The role earned him $2.5 million, one of his most enormous acting salaries to date. Ferdinand (2017) – This animated movie was produced by WWE Studios and featured Cena voicing the titular character. He reportedly made $280,000 for his role in the movie.

Endorsements and commercials

Professional wrestler and actor John Cena speaks during Paramount Pictures exclusive presentation during CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

Besides acting and wrestling, Cena has also had numerous endorsement and advertising deals with numerous brands. The income from these deals has contributed to his current net worth. Here is a look at the deals.

Wonderful Pistachios

In 2016, Cena landed an advertising deal with Wonderful Pistachios. He appeared in the brand's commercials as a health-conscious, snarky elephant known as Ernie. The commercial premiered on numerous television shows, including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Dancing with the Stars, and Monday Night Football.

YJ Stinger

YJ Stinger is an American energy drink brand. The company partnered with John Cena to create an advertisement rap song promoting its energy drink brands.

Subway

In 2006, Cena did two ads for the Subway restaurant chain. The wrestler wants a kid's sandwich in the commercial, but the kid will have none of that, not even in exchange for Cena's t-shirt.

Capri Sun

In 2013 Cena made a post on Twitter stating that his latest endorsement deal was with Capri Sun drinks. The company is under another food processing company known as Kraft Foods. The post came after Cena's first photoshoot for the endorsement deal.

Fruity Pebbles

In 2013, Fruity Pebbles replaced the character on the company's packaging with John Cena. The previous character, Fred Flintstone, was removed because the company's target market reportedly wanted more variety. As a result of the deal, John Cena's face appeared on 5 million Fruity Pebbles boxes.

Gillette

In 2008, Gillette announced that it had signed a deal with Cena to promote its line of premium blades, shaving preparations, and personal care items. The WWE star was featured in several commercials and public appearances at the company's marketing events.

Hefty

Cena signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Hefty, the renowned garbage bag manufacturer. The wrestler starred in numerous commercials promoting Hefty's ultra-strong garbage bags.

Houses and cars

A nice blue Ford GT. Photo: @mecum_auctions

Source: Instagram

Cena is a car aficionado and has an enviable collection of vehicles. In addition, he owns two magnificent houses. Here are these properties in detail.

House in Tampa, Florida

John moved out of his parents' home in West Newbury, Massachusetts, a while after becoming a professional wrestler. His first house was in the Land O'Lakes area of Florida. He reportedly paid $525,000 for the 3704 square foot house.

House in San Diego, California

When he and Nikki Bella were still together, the WWE wrestler purchased another home in San Diego, California. The property was even featured in a few episodes of Total Bellas. The $3.4-million mansion is located in the Mission Hills area of San Diego. The mansion features a massive garage, ivy-themed kitchen, and two swimming pools.

1st Generation Ford GT: This car became world-famous for its performances on the racetrack. It became one of the few Ford models that could compete with supercars from other companies such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Aston Martin.

This car became world-famous for its performances on the racetrack. It became one of the few Ford models that could compete with supercars from other companies such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Aston Martin. 2006 Dodge Viper: This vehicle is powered by a massive 8.3-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine capable of outputting 500HP. Cena has been pictured driving the Viper occasionally.

This vehicle is powered by a massive 8.3-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine capable of outputting 500HP. Cena has been pictured driving the Viper occasionally. 2nd Generation Ford GT: While the original Ford GT was rare, the second generation was even harder to come by. When Ford began manufacturing it, potential buyers had to send applications to purchase the car. The company then handpicked the eventual buyers from the list of applicants, and luckily, Cena was among them.

While the original Ford GT was rare, the second generation was even harder to come by. When Ford began manufacturing it, potential buyers had to send applications to purchase the car. The company then handpicked the eventual buyers from the list of applicants, and luckily, Cena was among them. C6 Corvette ZR1: This was the first Corvette to move away from a naturally aspirated engine to a supercharged one. The vehicle is powered by a 638HP engine capable of accelerating it to a mind-blowing 205mph (about 330kph).

This was the first Corvette to move away from a naturally aspirated engine to a supercharged one. The vehicle is powered by a 638HP engine capable of accelerating it to a mind-blowing 205mph (about 330kph). Corvette InCENArator: This vehicle has often been described as 'the worst custom car ever built.' Still, looks are subjective, and what works for one might not work for another. This customized vehicle was based on a regular Corvette. The Park Brothers Concepts did its custom bodywork.

This vehicle has often been described as 'the worst custom car ever built.' Still, looks are subjective, and what works for one might not work for another. This customized vehicle was based on a regular Corvette. The Park Brothers Concepts did its custom bodywork. Lamborghini Gallardo: The Gallardo is powered by a 5204cc 10-cylinder engine. At the time of its launch, it was among the best-looking sports cars in the world. While better, faster, and more powerful models have since come along, this Lambo is still a joy to look at.

The Gallardo is powered by a 5204cc 10-cylinder engine. At the time of its launch, it was among the best-looking sports cars in the world. While better, faster, and more powerful models have since come along, this Lambo is still a joy to look at. Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster: This vehicle was made when Mercedes owned a 40% stake in McLaren. The roadster features a long hood covering a 600HP V8 engine powering the car via the rear wheels.

This vehicle was made when Mercedes owned a 40% stake in McLaren. The roadster features a long hood covering a 600HP V8 engine powering the car via the rear wheels. Plymouth Road Runner Superbird: This was the first 'supercar' to participate in NASCAR competitions. At the time, NASCAR did not allow vehicles into the competition unless they were stock cars that could be found in a regular showroom. Plymouth created the Road Runner Superbird to be a stock vehicle, meaning anyone could walk into a showroom and purchase one.

Who is the richest wrestler?

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks at a news conference announcing the WWE Network at the 2014 International CES at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Vince McMahon is the world's richest wrestler, with a net worth of $1.6 Billion. Still, he is better known for promoting WWE than engaging in actual wrestling. The second richest is Dwayne' The Rock' Johnson, with a $400 million net worth.

John Cena's net worth in 2022 is the result of numerous income avenues. These include his hefty WWE salary, film and TV show earnings, and various endorsement deals over the years. The renowned wrestler is clearly making huge strides in terms of his income.

