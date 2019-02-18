CPUT online application 2023: process, status check, and closing dates

If you are planning to study at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), how to go about the CPUT online application 2022 should be one of your concerns. The institution made the option available to all prospective students to ease their application process. This means that you do not necessarily have to visit the institution until there is a need for it while going through the process.

Now that the registration is open for all, the big question would be, "how do I apply online at CPUT?" Knowing what is expected and following the step-by-step guide are part of the things that all those who apply must do. Fortunately, you can register online if you are not in a position to be present at any of the campuses. During this process, questions such as "what is DHET fee adjustment?" and whether or not other grants are available can be answered.

CPUT online application for 2022

How do you apply at CPUT online? Your eligibility to apply online will be determined by whether you are South African with South African qualifications and if you are a returning student. If you fall into either of these categories, the process for the online application CPUT is as follows:

Visit the official website of the institution to choose the specific course that you want to apply for. With that, you will be able to understand the specific requirements expected of you.

Gather all your documents together, referring to the details you got on the website in step one above.

Follow the study registration guide on the site. This will help you to either complete your application online.

Enter all the details and send the CPUT application form 2022.

Take note that at this point, your applications will be forwarded to the faculties.

Follow up and find out more about your admission status.

Documents needed for CPUT online application for 2022

If you are South African, among others, you are expected to submit the following:

Copy of the proof that you paid the application fee.

The first page of your identity document.

Certified copy of your Senior Certificate or any other qualification equivalent to it that you are using.

Other relevant documents which are necessary for the course that you are applying for.

If you are non-South African, you need to provide:

Copy of the proof that you paid the application fee.

A certified copy of your school-leaving certificate, alongside an English translation in case the contents are not written in English;

Suppose you have the National Examinations Council (NECO) or the West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate. In that case, you must submit a scratch card alongside it for them to confirm the originality of your result online.

A certified copy of your proof of permanent residence or passport/refugee permit, depending on which applies to you.

Other relevant documents are necessary for the course you are applying for.

If you are a student from Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo or Cameroon, you need to submit the Sixth-year Bulletin: Diplom D’Etat and Journal and transcripts of results or Journal or Confirmation of Results from the Embassy.

CPUT online application form 2022

Interested candidates can only go about their CPUT application online. However, there are only a few categories of people who are allowed to apply manually; they include:

Students who are not South African citizens.

South Africans who have international qualifications.

Prospective students who possess permanent residency in the country.

Those who have Refugee Status/and Asylum Seeker permit.

Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) candidates.

To access the registration form, you can choose to download it. Alternatively, you can collect the form at any of the registration and application offices at CPUT campuses.

Tracking your CPUT online application status

After applying to the institution, you should not relax because it is one thing to apply for and another to gain admission. This is why the online CPUT track application system is put in place to monitor the state of things with your application. So, to monitor your admission status, here are some steps that will help:

Visit the official tracking centre on the institution's website.

Input your passport/ID/Asylum number the way you wrote it when you were filling out the form.

Alternatively, enter your student number.

Then, enter one of the names you used when registering.

CPUT courses

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology has six faculties with more than 80 undergraduate and graduate courses. They include:

1. Faculty of Applied Sciences

This faculty has eight academic departments on three campuses. The programmes offered include:

Agriculture and Agricultural Management

Analytical Chemistry

Food Science & Technology

Horticulture

Landscape Architecture

Mathematical Sciences

Biotechnology

Consumer Science- Food and Nutrition

Environmental Health

Environmental Management

Marine Science

Nature Conservation

2. Faculty of Business and Management Sciences

The largest faculty of CPUT is that of business and management sciences. It has 16 academic departments and 1 academic unit, and it provides a wide range of business credentials from:

Paralegal

Hospitality

Tourism

Sport

3. Faculty of Education

The faculty of education is located on the Mowbray and Wellington campuses of CPUT. Their programmes are categorised under the following:

Further Education and Training (FET)

General Education and Training (GET)

Research and Postgraduate studies

4. Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment

A wide variety of engineering fields are covered under this faculty. The faculty seeks to unite its educational and research programmes into a coherent structure through a variety of multidisciplinary research institutions and centres. Among these platforms are:

Product Life Cycle Management Competency Centre

Advanced Manufacturing Technology Laboratory

Centre for Substation Automation and Energy Management Systems

5. Faculty of Health and Wellness Sciences

There are 7 departments in the faculty. A variety of programmes are available, including degrees, diplomas, master's degrees, and doctoral programmes in various departments. The departments include:

Biomedical Sciences

Dental Sciences

Emergency Medical Sciences

Medical Imaging and Therapeutic Sciences

Nursing Science

Ophthalmic Sciences

Wellness Sciences

6. Faculty of Informatics and Design

New qualifications under this faculty include:

National Diploma (NQF 6) is replaced by the Diploma (NQF 6)

B-tech (NQF 7) is replaced by Advanced Diploma (NQF 7)

M-tech (NQF 8) is replaced by Masters studies (NQF 9)

D-tech (NQF 10) is replaced by Doctoral studies (NQF 10)

The programmes offered under this faculty include:

Media Studies

Architectural Technology and Interior Design

Applied Design

Information Technology

Jewellery Design and Manufacture

Multimedia

Surface Design

Town and Regional Planning

Contact details

If you have further enquiries, you can call the call centre using the following details:

Telephone : +27 21 959 6767

: +27 21 959 6767 Email: info@cput.ac.za

When is CPUT online application 2022 opening date?

The 2022 application process was open from 28th May 2021, for all intake application categories and for both undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

When is CPUT online application 2022 closing date?

Is CPUT application still open? Yes, the applications are still ongoing. Details of the deadlines for CPUT 2022 online application undergraduate and postgraduate courses include the following:

Application type Deadline dates RPL applications 18th July 2022 Certificate and higher certificates 30th of September 2022 BED qualifications 29th July 2022 Bachelor in Science 30th September 2022 B Tech Nursing Science 29th July 2022 Bachelor's degree, B Tech & Advanced Diploma 30th September 2022 Diploma and National Diploma 30th September 2022 Post Graduate Diploma 30th September 2022 Post Graduate Certificate 31st August 2022 Honours Bachelors in Education 30th September 2022 Master's degree and M Tech (Course-based) 23rd of September 2022 Master's degree and M Tech (Research-based) 15th of March 2023 Doctoral degree and D Tech 15th of March 2023

Note that some of the courses have some exceptions on when the application process will be closed, which you can find out when you visit the institution's website.

Is CPUT still open for applications for 2022?

Yes, that application process is still ongoing. Interested candidates can apply for a programme of their desire.

Are CPUT applications open for 2023?

Yes, those who would love to join the institution in 2023 can apply through the institution's official website.

CPUT has done so well by ensuring that prospective students who wish to study at their institution of learning can apply without unnecessarily stressing themselves. With the guide explained above on how to go about the CPUT online application, you should not have any challenge completing your registration online.

