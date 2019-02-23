70 most powerful quotes ever spoken: quotes to inspire you

Everybody faces circumstances that might threaten their confidence or hope. Proclaim powerful words over your life when facing tough situations. This article shares powerful quotes that can boost your courage, hope, and confidence.

You will understand powerful quotes better if you take time to meditate upon them. These words have deep meanings that only the wise can understand. Most of life-changing quotes are timeless are were spoken by the world's legends who has massive experience in what they were talking about.

What are some powerful quotes?

A quote can only be powerful if you internalize its meaning and start working on your transformation. Change begins with your mindset and translates into actions. Your actions will determine if the quote motivated you or had no impact on your heart and mind.

Powerful quotes about life

People interpret success differently since what you think is a great achievement is a small thing to someone else. Regardless, focus on your goal and never allow other people's big achievements to discourage you. These short powerful quotes about life can inspire you:

Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.— Tim Notke

New experiences open the mind to new dimensions. — Oliver Wendell Holmes

I would rather die a meaningful death than to live a meaningless life.— Corazon Aquino

Aim for the moon. If you miss, you may hit a star. — W. Clement Stone

Don’t stop when you’re tired. STOP when you are DONE. — Unknown

The road to success and the road to failure are almost exactly the same. – Colin R. Davis

I have not failed. I’ve simply discovered 10,000 ways that don’t work.– Thomas Alva Edison

Opportunities don't happen. You create them. – Chris Grosser

He who fears he will suffer already suffers because he fears. — Michel De Montaigne

Getting back up is what matters; not whether you get knocked down. — Vince Lombardi

Success is one, and it involves spending life in one’s unique way. – Christopher Morley

If we strive towards making others happy, we will find our own happiness.— Unknown

You will not see your shadow if you focus your face to the sunshine. – Hellen Keller

Learn as if you will live forever, live like you will die tomorrow. – Mahatma Gandhi

Don’t let anyone speak for you, and don’t rely on others to fight for you. – Michelle Obama

Powerful women quotes

Women have the same capacity to succeed like men. They can get degrees, have masculine jobs, build business and families, hold powerful office positions, etc. Women need to fight for the positions they want. Find inspiration from these powerful deep quotes:

The question isn’t who is going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me. – Ayn Rand

Never apologize for being a powerful woman. – Unknown

Getting silenced is the best way to realize how important our voices are. — Malala Yousafzai

Instead of looking at the past, I put myself ahead twenty years and try to look at what I need to do now in order to get there then. – Diana Ross

Each time a woman stands up for herself, she stands up for all women. – Maya Angelou

The world needs strong women. Women who will lift and build others, who will love and be loved, women who live bravely, both tender and fierce, women of indomitable will. – Amy Tenney

A woman is the full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture and transform. – Diane Mariechild

A strong woman is a woman determined to do something others are determined not be done. – Marge Piercy

I’m tough, I’m ambitious, and I know exactly what I want. If that makes me a b*itch, okay. — Madonna

One of the most courageous things you can do is identify yourself, know who you are, what you believe in and where you want to go. – Sheila Murray Bethel

I have learned over the years that when one’s mind is made up, this diminishes fear; knowing what must be done does away with fear. – Rosa Parks

We need women at all levels, including the top, to change the dynamic, reshape the conversation, to make sure women’s voices are heard and heeded, not overlooked and ignored. – Sheryl Sandberg

I figure, if a girl wants to be a legend, she should go ahead and be one. – Calamity Jane

She was a wild one; always stomping on eggshells that everyone else tip-toed on.– Kaitlin Foster

She was powerful not because she wasn’t scared but because she went on so strongly, despite the fear. – Atticus

A woman with a voice is by definition a strong woman. But the search to find that voice can be remarkably difficult. – Melinda Gates

Avoiding danger is no safer in the long run than outright exposure. The fearful are caught as often as the bold. – Helen Keller

Life is not easy for any of us. But what of that? We must have perseverance and, above all, confidence in ourselves. We must believe we are gifted for something and that this thing must be attained. – Marie Curie

Figure out who are you separate from your family, and the man or woman you’re in a relationship with. Find who you are in this world and what you need to feel good alone. I think that’s the most important thing in life. Find a sense of self. With that, you can do anything else. – Angelina Jolie

Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim.– Nora Ephron

Powerful quotes about love

Loving someone unconditionally requires a bold heart. You will face challenges that make it hard for you to put others before you. Regardless, you must learn to love selflessly. These powerful love quotes and sayings will have a positive impact on you:

Love, the feeling, is a fruit of love, the verb. — Stephen Covey

Rare as is true love, true friendship is rarer. — Jean de La Fontaine

The course of true love never did run smooth. — William Shakespeare

True love doesn't come to you it has to be inside you. — Julia Roberts

People confuse ego, lust, insecurity with true love. — Simon Cowell

Love is pure and true; love knows no gender. — Tori Spelling

Genuine and true love is so rare that when you encounter it in any form, it's a wonderful thing, to be utterly cherished in whatever form it takes. — Gwendoline Christie

True love cannot be found where it does not exist, nor can it be denied where it does. — Torquato Tasso

Think at times that poverty is all about hunger, nakedness, and lack of a home. The greatest poverty is that of being uncared for, unloved, and unwanted. — Mother Theresa

True love doesn't happen right away; it's an ever-growing process. It develops after you've gone through many ups and downs, when you've suffered together, cried together, laughed together. — Ricardo Montalban

You're not looking for perfection in your partner. Perfection is all about the ego. With soulmate love, you know that true love is what happens when disappointment sets in - and you're willing to deal maturely with these disappointments. — Karen Salmansohn

True love, that is, deep, abiding love that is impervious to emotional whims or fancy - is a choice. It's a constant commitment to a person regardless of the present circumstances. — Mark Manson

The romantic love we feel toward the opposite sex is probably one extra help from God to bring you together, but that's it. All the rest of it, the true love, is the test. — Joan Chen

True love is not a strong, fiery, impetuous passion. It is, on the contrary, an element calm and deep. It looks beyond mere externals, and is attracted by qualities alone. It is wise and discriminating, and its devotion is real and abiding. — Ellen G. White

God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference. — Reinhold Niebuhr

Powerful deep quotes about success

Most successful people persevered trials, tribulations, and problems. Emulate them by being patience and resilient during difficult times. Failing today does not mean you will not get what you desire tomorrow. May these powerful motivational quotes uplift your heart:

Success is not final; failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts. – Winston S. Churchill

Stay away from those people who try to disparage your ambitions. Small minds will always do that, but great minds will give you a feeling that you can become great too.– Mark Twain

You can only be successful if you experience several cases of failure and still remain enthusiastic.— Winston Churchill

When you want to succeed as bad as you want to breathe, then you’ll be successful. — Eric Thomas

If you have strong desires, people will see you as having superhuman powers to achieve. – Napoleon Hill

We cannot solve problems with the kind of thinking we employed when we came up with them. — Albert Einstein

Do not spend so much time waiting for a closed door to open; you might miss the chance t see others that are already opened for your sake. — Helen Keller

Most people do not listen with the intent to understand; they listen with the intent to reply. — Stephen Covey

Life is only interesting if there are challenges, and meaningful if we overcome them.— Joshua J. Marine

There is a strong connection between success and action. It takes persistence to succeed. Those who keep moving despite making mistakes are more successful. — Conrad Hilton

Circumstances do not make life unbearable, lacking purpose and meaning in it does. — Viktor Frankl

Every great story on the planet happened when someone decided not to give up, but kept going no matter what. — Spryte Loriano

Your life is much more honourable and useful if you spent it making mistakes in comparison to another's life that's spent doing nothing. — George Bernhard Shaw

If you focus on your actions, people may not notice or even hear what you are saying. – Ralph Emerson.

Fear not the problems that you face. Face them with boldness, and they will make you stronger, and ready for anything that comes your way. — J.C. Penney

Powerful quotes for students

Your child needs frequent encouragement to perform well in class. Your wide words will make the scholar to believe they can achieve better or higher grades. Here are some famous quotes to inspire students:

I believe there’s an inner power, which separates losers and winners. And those who act according to the suggestions of their hearts are the winners. – Sylvester Stallone

Impossible is a word only available in a fool's dictionary. – Napoleon Bonaparte

That which does not kill us makes us stronger. – Friedrich Nietzsche

Not stopping is what matters, not how slow you go. – Confucius

Luck does not come without hard work. – Thomas Jefferson

You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great. – Zig Ziglar

Nothing is impossible, the word itself says 'I’m possible!' – Audrey Hepburn

Life begins at the end of your comfort zone. – Neale Donald Walsh

Expect problems and eat them for breakfast. – Alfred A. Montapert

No one can attain perfection, chasing it leads you to excellence. – Vince Lombardi

Action is the foundational key to all success. – Pablo Picasso

When you change your thoughts, remember to also change your world. – Norman Vincent Peale

Success usually comes to those who are too busy looking for it. – Henry David Thoreau

I never dreamed about success. I worked for it. – Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder Develop success from failures. Discouragement and failure are two of the surest stepping stones to success. – Dale Carnegie

May these powerful quotes give you a positive perspective about life and renew your hope for the future. You can share them with the brokenhearted to make them feel better and stronger.

