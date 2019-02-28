40 inspirational Happy Fathers Day messages and wishes 2021

Every father deserves to be appreciated for the great works that he does at home. Now that the Father’s Day celebration is approaching, every child needs to take out time to come up with special fathers day messages that he or she will use to appreciate his or her dad for the love and kindness received. To that effect, in this article, you will find a list of interesting carefully-selected messages that you can share with your dad to tell him how much you love him for his good works for you.

Image: canva.com (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

It is true that there is no amount of gifts or praises that can quantify the sacrifices and love that a parent shows to his or her children. But then, that is not to say that children should not appreciate their parents anyway.

As a child that recognises and appreciates every good thing that his or her father had done for him or her, it is worth celebrating him on this particular day, and one of the ways that you can do so is by sending him a special message or quote.

Any of the messages shared below can be sent or better still, you can use them as a guide to create your special message for your dad.

Religious fathers day messages

Thinking of what to write for Father's Day? That is simple. If your dad is a religious person, think of some of the good things that he has taught you about your walk and relationship with God, and then, you can weave your words around that. You could also think of some scriptural verses and write on them. Here are some examples that you could follow:

The Scripture says that parents should train up a child in a way that he should follow, and when he is old, he will not depart from it. You have been a faithful and loving father since we grew up to know our left hands from our right. The principles that you have taught us and exemplified to us have remained with us all along. How we wish we have the best words to qualify you on this very special day of celebrating our father of inestimable value.

The path of light that you have shown me and raised me along is one of the things I am most grateful for, dad. I wonder where I would have been if you had not shown me the way early enough. No matter where I am, I see myself as being different from others because the highest dwells in me. Thank you for this wonderful gift of life. Happy fathers' day to you.

The bond of love between a father and his daughter is an inseparable one. Modeling God to me has tremendously helped my relationship with God. Just as you have made yourself approachable always, I have seen God in the same light. Now I know I am the most blessed because I have a loving earthly father and a precious heavenly Father who showers me with love.

The joy of having good parents is when they train you in the path of righteousness. The biblical lessons that you have taught us remain dear to our hearts, and these have been a part of the things that make us different from other kids out there. Thank you daddy for going the extra mile for us always and the godly principles that you have imbued in us.

Happy Father’s Day to a dad who shows us the way of light and points our attention in the direction that assures a safe destination. You are our hero, and we will forever be grateful to have you as our dad!

May the blessings of God remain upon you always and in everything that you set your heart to do. May you also find the peace of God that passes all understanding in your daily activities, and may His presence never departs from you for every kindness that you have shown us a true father.

We know, for you, it was never easy, it was hard to express your love. But dad, we want you to know we're thankful, for your provision was more than enough. We want you to know how much God loves you more than mere words can express, and we pray you'll know that we love you, dad, and your life is eternally blessed. - By M.S. Lowndes

Happy Fathers Day quote

A real man loves his wife and places his family as the most important thing in life. Nothing has brought me more peace and content in life than simply being a good husband and father. - Frank Abagnale

Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and that's why I call you dad, because you are so special to me. You taught me the game and you taught me how to play it right. - Wade Boggs

Image: canva.com (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

Being a father has been, without a doubt, my greatest source of achievement, pride and inspiration. Fatherhood has taught me about unconditional love, reinforced the importance of giving back and taught me how to be a better person. - Naveen Jain

I want to congratulate all the men out there who are working diligently to be good fathers whether they are stepfathers, or biological fathers or just spiritual fathers. - T. D. Jakes

I had no expectations about fatherhood, really, but it's definitely a journey I'm glad to be taking. Number one, it's a great learning experience. When my mother told me it's a 24/7 job, she wasn't kidding. - Christopher Meloni

When it comes to Father's Day, I will remember my dad for both being there to nurture me and also for the times he gave me on my own to cultivate my own interests and to nurture my own spirit. - Jennifer Grant

Inspirational Fathers Day messages

How much has your father inspired you? With the same passion, you can come up with inspiring messages to appreciate your dad. Remembering that having a man who stands by you and who never gives up on you despite your shortcomings is worth celebrating. The following are some messages that you can use to show your dad how well he inspires you always.

It is true that fathers are ladders that any sensible child can climb to go higher in life. I am glad that you have not just made yourself available as a father but also as a ladder so that "climbing" you, I am able to reach farther than I would have done without you. Dad, you are such a gift from God to me. Happy Father’s Day! Life may get tougher but every time I remember your words of encouragement. I see reasons why I must not give up. You have been second to none. Being available to listen to me and cheer me on at every point when I need them have been so wonderful. Therefore, I join other grateful children today to say happy Father’s Day to you dad. My confidence has been built over time because of the kind-hearted father that I am privileged to have. Daddy, if I am opportune to come to this world again and privileged to choose a father, I'd gladly go for you. Who is a father if not one with a feather that covers and protects his own in times of trouble? Who is a father if not one who provides for his children and goes the extra mile to ensure their comfort? I have found a father with not just a feather to protect but also who stands as my provider. Denying the fact that getting along with you without any challenge will be a blatant lie on my part. However, what I have come to appreciate is the fact that despite our differences, you still show me so much love that I wonder what kind of father you are. Daddy, I love you so much, and on this Father's Day celebration, I am bold and proud to say that you are the best of all fathers. God bless you and keep you for me as I strive to make you proud someday. Learning under you everyday has been worth the while for me since I grew up to know you as my father. I just hope that as you have modeled a good character to me, someday, I will also be able to do the same and even much more for my unborn children.

Funny fathers day messages

Father’s Day messages do not have strict ways of composing them. However, the best advisable way of composing it is to make it real and full of life. Here are others' views about Father’s Day and it can be worth smiling on when reading through.

To be a successful father… there’s one absolute rule: when you have a kid, don’t look at it for the first two years. - Ernest Hemingway

I have mixed emotions when I receive my Fathers Day gifts. I’m glad my children remember me. I’m disappointed they think I dress like that. - Mike Dugan

There should be a children’s song ‘If you’re happy and you know it, keep it to yourself and let your dad sleep. - Jim Gaffigan

Image: canva.com (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

My father used to play with my brother and me in the yard. Mother would come out and say, “You’re tearing up the grass.” “We’re not raising grass,” Dad would reply. “We’re raising boys.” - Harmon Killebrew

I remember the time I was kidnapped and they sent a piece of my finger to my father. He said he wanted more proof. - Rodney Dangerfield

There should be a children’s song: ‘If you’re happy and you know it, keep it to yourself and let your dad sleep. - Jim Gaffigan

Spread the diaper in the position of the diamond with you at bat. Then, fold second base down to home and set the baby on the pitcher’s mound. Put first base and third together, bring up home plate and pin the three together. Of course, in case of rain, you gotta call the game and start all over again. - Jimmy Piersall

Fathers day messages from son

What should I say to my dad on Father's Day? Think of the ways that his lifestyle has impacted you or the lessons of life that he has taught you, and also, appreciate him based on them. You can also think of some of the special qualities that distinguish him from other dads and share them with him. By that, you would have proved to him that you do not take his labour of love on you for granted. These are some examples below that you can follow.

My dad is my best friend, my father, and my boss. When I do something that is exciting and he likes it, it feels three times as good as you can imagine. - David Lauren

One of the greatest gifts my father gave me - unintentionally - was witnessing the courage with which he bore adversity. We had a bit of a rollercoaster life with some really challenging financial periods. He was always unshaken, completely tranquil, the same ebullient, laughing, jovial man. - Ben Okri

We may be separated by time and distance but the guidance, timeless advice and the unquantifiable love that you show me have remained dear to my heart. I am what I am today because of your relentless investments on me. Enjoy your special day daddy.

To the man who makes me smile when I am crying; who builds my confidence when I think I am less than nothing; and who tells me that there are better days ahead when I feel like giving up, happy Father’s Day to you.

In my little experience in life, I have learned that the journey towards success begins with having the right companions. You have not only been a father to me but you have also remained a companion. Everything that you have done for me is not forgotten; I am only waiting for the right time to express my sincere appreciation. Happy Father’s Day.

Even though a day is never enough to honour how special you have been to me as a father because of the exciting things that you do for me everyday of the year. However, I join other sons across the world to celebrate an iconic father like you. I love you dad!

I have searched all around me trying to find a father that matches up with the exceptional qualities that you have but I have yet to get one. You are compassionate, loving, and your arms have always been a source of comfort. I love you for who you are and for everything that you have done. Happy Father’s Day to a wonderful dad.

Fathers day messages to a friend

Hey friend! It is great celebrating you on this special Father’s Day because of your devotion to ensuring that there is sanity in every home. The passion with which you move around raising godly fathers who are responsible at home and the society can never go without being appreciated.

Congratulations to you on this Father’s Day celebration. I have no doubt that your children are so proud to have you as their dad because of your commitment to their growth spiritually, physically and mentally. Congratulations my friend, once again, for being a great father.

I celebrate you friend on this special day dedicated to fathers across the globe. I know of your commitment and responsibility to your children. Kindly accept my cordial greetings and congratulations.

My dear friend, I want to congratulate you for exceptional work that you do as a dad on this special day. I pray that your labour of love over your children and the society will never go unrewarded.

Ever since I knew you and we became friends, I know the passion with which you have always driven your children to ensure that they become outstanding kids in the society. Therefore, I use this special day to recognise and appreciate your unflinching love and care. Much love friend.

The joy of every child is to have a father who is always there for him or her no matter how busy the father gets or how rough things may be. You have been a father with a difference and I am glad about the great impression that you have made on your kids so far. Happy Father’s Day to you.

Some day, our children will no longer be under our care. However, the moments of sharing our love with them and making ourselves available each time they need us to make a lasting impression on them. Congratulations to all fathers on this Father’s Day.

There are lots of qualities that make a good father. Also, a good father does not give up his responsibilities over his children but strives to do his best to ensure that the children become the best in life. With these exceptional qualities in your father and more, sending fathers day messages to appreciate him is a way of telling him that his efforts are not in vain.

Source: Briefly.co.za