Over the years, South Africa has made a notable improvement that is aimed at supporting online activities. Some of the people who have benefited from these efforts are those looking to date online. Currently, millions of South African singles are utilising online dating apps to help them find their soul mates. Some of them are free while others are not. Thus, one can subscribe to one of the best apps depending on their courting needs. In the article, we discuss some of the best South African dating apps with the highest number of users.

Different people have different approaches to finding their soul mates. With technological advancements, dating has become easier than it used to be. The best thing with these apps is that they are available everywhere and to everyone irrespective of their geographical locations. To narrow it down, we have compiled a list of top 10 five-star South African dating apps for you. It is up to you to find the one that is most suitable for you. Read on!

Which is the best dating site in South Africa?

At times, it becomes tricky to identify a right dating site. Why? Many developers continue to develop them on a daily basis, making it difficult to identify a legit application from the many fake ones. Well, we have done the following research to help you avoid the confusion while figuring out the best dating application in the country.

1. AfroIntroductions

AfroIntroductions is a major dating app in Africa. The app is simple but unique. Unlike other dating sites, AfroIntroductions allows you to meet serious singles who are ready to mingle. Interested singles can locate their potential matches by going through the profiles of others. Over the years, people living in Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Pretoria have had a good experience with this app. In addition, AfroIntroductions contains advanced features to filter characteristics of the partner you wish to meet. Other features include:

Photo upload section

A counter at the top to notify you of the number of active users at a given time

Reverse and mutual matches features

Direct messaging feature

Instant notifications

A free basic account with supplementary membership preference

Benefits of AfroIntroductions

I know many of you are wondering whether this app is worth trying or not. The truth is that you should try it today. Maybe to clear your doubts, here are some of the few benefits you are likely to enjoy when using AfroIntroductions.

A wide user base

Easy to use interface for extensive engagement

Easy match-up without offering personal information

The ability to share multiple photos with interested users

2. InterracialMatch

As you all know, we live in a multi-racial society. Just as the name suggests, this application allows one the opportunity to look for a partner from a different race. Unlike other courting applications, singles in South Africa can extend dating to all races living in the country. Like AfroIntroductions, users have a varied user base for extensive engagement to meet their perfect dates or possibly, long-term relationships. Its features are as follows:

In-app messaging ability

Instant notifications from potential matches

Subscription membership options

Safety and security features to verify the information and images uploaded

A perfect database that allows users to explore potential matches by ethnicity

A handy and reachable support system

Truly, interracial dating is making people cross the borders, once, considered forbidden. Currently, people from different races can date and eventually marry.

3. Tinder South Africa

Unlike other online dating apps, Tinder app gives you a different dating experience. The app has many users and it continues to gain more users on a daily basis especially in South Africa. I suppose many users prefer it to others because of its unique features. Some of its features include:

Free subscription as well as paid membership

Advanced swipe system

Paid membership, which allows users to access additional features like “rewind” and “boost” options to stick out among others

The “Super Likes” option that allows users to create outstanding profiles to attract potential partners

In addition, the application is fun to use because of its unique design. Users can swipe left or right to find suitable matches. Not so many apps give their users this kind of experience. In fact, in others, users must scroll through the profiles and do a lot of evaluation before finding their matches.

4. DatingBuzz

For those of you who have been around for some time now, you can agree that DatingBuzz is among the oldest dating apps available in the country right now. DatingBuzz has both, a free version and a paid version. Its classical visual appearance makes it attractive to many users. I bet you cannot resist this one once you come across it. Below are essentials of the DatingBuzz.

Features

It contains a Tell a Friend option

Ability to send a virtual gift to the person you wish to date

Instant messaging for paid accounts

An “About me” option where you give your personal description like gender, age and birthday

There are also other features such as “My Ideal” and “In My Own Word” to help you strengthen your profile

The good thing with DatingBuzz is that users can locate potential matches by using filter options. Precisely, just install it on your phone today to experience the feeling.

5. Badoo South Africa

Are you one of the people looking for love in South Africa? You just found the right tool to assist you accomplish your mission. Badoo South Africa got everything you need in an online dating app. Here, you meet hot and mature girls as well as handsome men who are ready to enter into a long-lasting relationship. The process of signing up is simple. You only need to enter your first name, date of birth, gender, and a password to initiate the process.

Features

It has many socialising features

Ability to find a match instantly after registration

Hook up feature to connect you to your potential soul mate without having to dig deep into their profiles

The high-quality photo upload feature

Instant messaging for premium users

I suppose now you have realised why you need to join the world’ largest dating platform. Register today to be part of the successive people, who will be marrying soon or later.

6. South African Cupid

This app has been performing well since its establishment. The South African Cupid application has helped reduce the worrying trend of women looking for men Cape Town. Here, singles are able to secure dates and even long term relationships. Its features include:

Free membership choices

Ability to access it from a place of your choice

Instant in-app messaging function to help keep your messages private

Attractive and easy to use interface

If you are out there looking to have a partner from within the country, then this app got you covered. Its wide user base allows you to mingle with numerous singles. Some of whom are ready to settle while others are looking to have fun.

7. OkCupid

So far, OkCupid is one of the most outstanding dating apps in South Africa. It has the ability to match profiles more conveniently as compared to others. If you have been heartbroken and you do not want to continue suffering from those awkward, denial feelings, then this might help you. It has in-app and random texting features that specialise in matching singles with compatible interests only. Also, you can customise the features to find matches of your preferences.

OkCupid is easy to use and above all, its high compatibility and matching potential makes it easier for people to rely on it.

8. MatchMaker

Have you ever sat down for a moment and asked yourself why we are this choosy? Well, you may not be able to realise this until you decide to get a partner. MatchMaker is a simple courting function that helps you find the exact person you intend to have for a soul mate.

The app contains advanced features to help you locate a match of your choice. Communication here is simple because there is an in-app texting app. However, texting becomes more convenient when one is using a paid account.

9. SpeedDate

Relationships have never been this easy before. SpeedDate has gained popularity in Africa with most users being South Africans. SpeedDate allows users an opportunity to arrange for a 5-minute video date where they get to know each other. At many times, users find the love of their lives by making good use of these virtual dates.

10. SayHi

SayHi is a wonderful and best dating app South Africa has ever had. It allows users to connect through messages. The application can also locate and match possible dates from different geographical locations within the country. Currently, it is among the dating apps South Africa that users are enjoying on a daily basis. Just like any other app, one needs to install it to be among the people looking for love in South Africa.

Are dating apps free?

To this far, I can comfortably say that there are many free dating apps in South Africa. However, some are not. One has to pay a membership fee or subscribe before they use them. The good thing here is that even those that require subscriptions, allow users to enjoy the services before they decide to upgrade.

It is my hope that you will find the love of your life with the help of these South African dating apps. All you have to do is to install the one that you find more suitable for you. All the best in your hunt!

