11 best South African dating apps 2022: Get the list here

Over the years, South Africa has made a notable improvement in supporting online activities. Some of the people who have benefited from these efforts are those looking to date online. Currently, millions of South African singles are utilizing online dating apps to help them find their soul mates. Some of them are free, while others are not. Which are the best dating sites in South Africa today, and what are their standout features?

Different people have different approaches to finding their soul mates. With technological advancements, dating has become easier than it used to be. The best thing about these apps is that they are available everywhere and to everyone, irrespective of their geographical locations. To narrow it down, we have compiled a list of the top 10 South African dating apps for you.

Which are the best dating sites in South Africa?

If you are looking to try online dating in South Africa, here are some of the top apps to try.

1. AfroIntroductions

AfroIntroductions is among the most popular SA dating sites. The site makes it easy to meet serious singles who are ready to mingle. Interested singles can locate their potential matches by going through members' profiles. The site and app also contain advanced features to filter numerous attributes of the partner you wish to meet.

Features

Photo upload section

A counter at the top to notify you of the number of active users at a given time

Reverse and mutual matches features

Direct messaging feature

Instant notifications

A free basic account with supplementary membership preference

2. InterracialMatch

Africa is made up of numerous multi-racial societies. Just as the name suggests, this dating site allows one to look for a partner from a different race. Like some other top dating sites, users have a wide-ranging user base for extensive engagement.

Features

In-app messaging ability

Instant notifications from potential matches

Subscription membership options

Safety and security features to verify the information and images uploaded

A perfect database that allows users to explore potential matches by ethnicity

An incredibly helpful customer service department

3. Tinder

Tinder is one of the most popular online dating apps in the world. The site and its associated smartphone apps have numerous users. Since its inception, Tinder has been one of the best-designed, intuitive, and interesting dating apps.

Features

Free subscription as well as a paid membership

Advanced swipe system to like or pass a member

Paid membership, which allows users to access additional features like 'rewind' and 'boost' options to stick out among others

A 'Super Likes' option that allows users to create outstanding profiles to attract potential partners.

4. DatingBuzz

DatingBuzz is quite familiar to those who have been on the online dating scene for a while. It is also among the best dating apps available in the country. DatingBuzz has a free version and a premium version with additional features. Its classical visual appearance makes it attractive to many users.

Features

It contains a 'Tell a Friend option

Ability to send a virtual gift to the person you wish to date

Instant messaging for paid accounts

Other features such as 'My Ideal' and 'In My Own World' to help you strengthen your profile

Filter option for better profile matching

5. Badoo

Badoo South Africa has got everything you need in an online dating app. The site was designed to match people looking for long-term relationships. The signup process is quite simple, with a new user only needing to enter their first name, date of birth, gender, and password to complete the process.

Features

Numerous tools to enhance online socialization

Ability to find a match instantly after registration

Hook up feature to connect you to your potential soul mate without having to dig deep into their profiles

A high-quality photo upload feature

Instant messaging for premium users

6. South African Cupid

This online dating app has been performing quite well since its establishment. South African Cupid was designed to help singles within a locality meet. The site offers free membership with numerous features, including an instant messaging function.

Features

Free membership choices

Multi-device access

Instant in-app messaging function to help keep your messages private

Attractive and easy-to-use interface

7. OkCupid

OkCupid is one of the fascinating dating apps in South Africa. Its matching algorithm is designed with numerous genders and sexual orientations in mind. This helps the app match profiles more conveniently as compared to other sites. The app has an inbuilt, random texting features that help match singles with compatible interests only.

Features

An extensive question database for simpler matching

Numerous gender and orientation options are available

A top-of-the-line matching algorithm

8. MatchMaker

MatchMaker was designed to be a simple dating app to help one find their soulmate online. The app contains advanced features to help you locate a match of your choice. Communication on the app is simple because there is an in-app texting app. Things become even more convenient when one is using the app's premium version.

Features

Numerous search options

Option to block some users

Simple private messaging interface

Intelligent two-way matching feature

9. SpeedDating South Africa

SpeedDating has gained huge popularity in South Africa over the last few years. The app gives potential couples an opportunity to arrange a 5-minute video date where they get to know each other. Singles can easily find the love of their lives by making good use of these virtual dates.

Features

Voice and webcam chat features

Members can upload videos in addition to photos

Super easy signup

10. SayHi

SayHi is among the most widely used dating apps in South Africa today. The app allows users to connect through instant messages. The application can also locate and match possible dates from different geographical locations within the country. Besides connecting singles looking for relationships, SayHi also includes a feature for those looking for friendships.

Features

Easy-to-use Android or iOS app

Location and age filter

11. EliteSingles

According to the app's website, over 85% of its users are over 30 years, and more than 85% have a university degree. This purportedly makes it easier to match singles looking for serious relationships, unlike other sites with varied age groups.

The app prides itself on creating an average of 2,000 new couples each month in more than 20 countries worldwide.

Features

Personality test to improve matching

Proximity matching

How to create a dating profile

A dating profile is basically a summary of yourself that helps potential matches gauge whether you would be a good fit for them. When creating one, consider the following issues.

Ask your friends for help. They probably have numerous ideas.

Avoid clichés

Look at other profiles to get ideas

Stay positive. Do not emphasize your unlikable traits.

Be honest

Be specific

Update the profile regularly

Are dating apps free?

There are numerous free dating apps in South Africa. However, some are not. One must pay a membership fee or subscribe before one uses them. The good thing is that even those that require subscriptions often allow users to enjoy the services before they decide to upgrade.

Which dating site is totally free in South Africa?

There are numerous dating sites that are completely free. The best one is OkCupid. It is designed for people who wish to know as much as they can about their potential partners before meeting them.

What is the safest dating site?

eHarmony, a California-based dating app, is widely regarded as the most trustworthy and safe dating app.

What should I look for in a dating app?

Some of the top things to look for include the app design, user profiles, trustworthiness, and features.

What are some safety tips when using dating apps?

Some of the top ones include blocking suspicious users, ignoring requests for financial help, and being careful before sharing personal information such as contacts and residence info.

Which is the most popular dating app?

Tinder is the most popular online dating app, followed closely by Badoo.

What is the most expensive dating app?

With a $70.00 per month subscription fee, Millionaire Match is the priciest dating app today.

There are numerous dating sites in South Africa, all with different features, target groups, and pricing structures. These apps are all designed to help singles meet, typically for long-term relationships and, at times, for friendships.

