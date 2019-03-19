Are you interested in finding exciting things to do in Cape Town? If you have an adventurous spirit and love to try new things and visit new places, then finding a great place to hang out with your friends and family will be the best plan for the weekend or holidays. Fortunately, there are so many places to try, starting with the following 15.

In case you are checking out great places to visit and fun things to do in Cape Town, you need to have a few options up your sleeve. You should choose a place you would feel comfortable at. Above all, you need to be at a place where you will have fun and relax. Check out the following options for a start.

Top 15 fun destinations in Cape Town

Whether you want to find things to do in Cape Town with kids or with your partner, or even on your own, there are specific sites that are excellent for you to spend quality time. These are the places that give you peace and calmness. In case you want to be rejuvenated and start your week on a high note, consider getting away to any of the following places.

1. The secret dam

You can choose to swim on this dam as one of the romantic things to do in Cape Town. You and your partner can disappear to this serene environment and enjoy a lovely treat after a long hike.

This is a perfect way to end an Adrenalin filled hike trip with your partner in any of the nature reserves with a bias to Limietberg Nature Reserve in Paarl, and Jonkershoek Nature Reserve in Stellenbosch. You will definitely enjoy the icy cold nature of the waterfall especially if you will be swimming with the one you love. You can make it an intimate moment for the two of you.

2. Wine farm

This is a perfect plan for a family picnic idea with your kids. Spend some time in the vineyards of Cape Town with the people that make your heartbeat. It can be the most relaxing weekend of your lifetime. It makes for a perfect bonding technique that brings the family together without necessarily having to go out of your way.

3. Gardens at Babylonstoren

You can also choose to visit this old farmyard that has been properly maintained over the years. It is amazing that the farm looks well kept even with decades of its existence. You will enjoy the long walks across the sections.

It can be relaxing for anyone that loves animals and generally enjoys farm life. It is also one of the cheap things to do in Cape Town. You can decide to bring your kids along on one of the trips.

4. Historic Wine Farm

Take a trip to a historic wine farm and learn a thing or two about wine. You may want to know something about the farm that was started in 1700. In case you want to find a place to relax and freshen your mind then this is it. You will find comfort with the ancient oak trees as you breathe in the fresh air.

5. Kirstenbosch Gardens

Cape Town has a lot of natural destinations to offer. This flowery meadow will be excellent for long easy strolls and a picnic. When next you consider a place where your kids can release their excess energy, let these gardens provide an option that you cannot pass by.

6. Go for a Night Market

In case you are a foodie that loves trying out new dishes, then the night market is a must-visit. Meet up with other food enthusiasts in the market as they come to showcase their finest dishes. You should consider attending one with a friend that is just like you. It does not hurt to try out new things.

7. Kalk Bay’s Working Harbour

This harbour should be one of the reasons you visit the Bohemian seaside village that is undeniably one of the coolest places in South Africa. You get to experience the richness of nature as you enjoy the cool evenings while watching the sunset. Get the extra treat of watching amazing seals at one of the remaining working harbours in South Africa.

8. Boulders Penguin Colony

Boulders beach s excellent because it is just 40 minutes drive from Cape Town and you get to enjoy a visit with the penguins. If you love these water birds then you should consider taking a trip down there as long as you do not touch them since they can be very quick at defending themselves. The last thing you want is to be poked by their sharp beaks.

9. Clifton Beach

Visit Clifton Beach for a relaxed evening of yoga and meditation. Get together with your friends and visit the beach for a relaxing evening. Breathe in the fresh, unadulterated air of the beach. Enrol for a class and you will be starting your new week refreshed.

10. Mount Nelson

Go enjoy a cup of tea at Mount Nelson hotel on one of those lazy Sundays that you are bored and planless. It is advisable to sometimes have a leisurely experience once in a while since you work too hard to maintain a lifestyle. Taking a break from busy schedules and enjoying a cup of tea in a high-end environment is something you need to do by yourself occasionally.

11. Old Biscuit Mill

A perfect destination for you and your friends every time you want to hang out. You will enjoy the fact that it is an all in-house outfit where you get to enjoy sweet confectionery and drink perfectly brewed espresso. You can enjoy a lot of other activities with those you attend the party with. It makes for an excellent road trip destination that will attract positive vibes.

12. Cape Malay

Learn how to make local dishes and enjoy cultural experiences in Cape town by visiting some of the local restaurants in the area. You can go through a cooking class especially if you plan to be around longer. This would be a great activity to do as a group of friends with something in common. Sometimes, it is the simple things that make bonds tighter.

13. Table Seven

If you are the kind of person that loves fine dinners then Table Seven offers some of the best cuisines that any foodie will fall in love with. This destination offers a romantic and intimate getaway for lovers that want to sample the finer things in life. If you have planned a surprise weekend outing with your man or woman, make sure this is one of the places you visit. You will never regret it.

14. Table Mountain

Hike at Table Mountain if you are the adventurous type. If it has been a while and your body is yearning for something that will pump your adrenaline then this is one perfect destination you must consider. With a hiking guide that guarantees your safety and trails that are to die for, you will be glad that you made the trip.

15. Suicide Gorge

Here is another one for the adventurous spirits. While it may appear dangerous, that is exactly what makes it even more alluring. Pick a couple of your friends and go kloofing on the Suicide Gorge trail. The phenomenal experience is one that you will live to tell your kids. You only live once, remember!

With so many things to do in Cape Town, no one can come up with an excuse for being bored or lacking a plan for the weekend or holidays. Unless you have chosen to stay home or enjoy an easy time on your couch, there are numerous activities and destinations to enjoy out there in the wild No matter your preference, there is something to fit your liking.

