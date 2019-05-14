Do you want to discover some of the interesting things to do in Stellenbosch? This is crucial especially if you want to spend some quality time in Stellenbosch. Whether you are around on business or just need a break from the fast-paced life you are accustomed to, finding the right places to relax is crucial.

Stellenbosch town offers a lot of fun joints to hang out as a family or couple. In the same way, you would check out things to do in Somerset West, you may want to know what Stellenbosch has to offer. If you are looking for a plan to execute over the weekend then you need to establish which areas to visit. Bring your kids along or gather a few friends for an adventurous trip. Check out some of the best places as suggested below.

What to do in Stellenbosch

With some of the best Stellenbosch things to do, you can be assured that there are several things you will find worth engaging in. For a great wine experience, this old town is a gem that is waiting to be discovered. The area is rich historically and culturally, which makes it one of the best places to visit in the whole of South Africa. You will also love the mountainous ranges as well as natural reserves spread all over the area. Other outdoor activities include visiting museums, and galleries, not forgetting the tasty cuisines served in different restaurants. Check out the following fun things to do in Stellenbosch and find out if there are any similarities with things to do in Paarl.

1. Jonkershoek Nature Reserve

Have you asked what is there to do in Stellenbosch for free? Consider this as one of the things you could start off with.This is an ideal hiking location if you want to have an adventurous trip. After a long hike, sit on the rocks under the waterfalls as you take in the breeze and cool off. It is a perfect summer plan especially if you have friends that enjoy hiking as you do. It is highly recommended.

2. Enjoy a tuk-tuk ride

Hop on a tuk-tuk from Cape Town to Stellenbosch for a wine tasting event especially after you have downed a good meal. You will always find a chauffeur to take you to the right destination for the wine tasting. While at it, take note of the beautiful sceneries and take in all the beautiful landmarks on the second oldest town in South Africa.

3. Go for lunch at Jardine Restaurant

Stellenbosh may have a lot of eateries and fine dining hotels, but nothing beats the homely feel that this warm joint offers. This would answer your concern of ideal places to eat in Stellenbosch. You can be sure that your lunch will taste better just because you are in an environment that is comfortable.

4. Visit the indoor market for oysters

One of the things that make Stellenbosch tourism thrive is its uniqueness and authenticity. The market is still one of the best meeting places despite losing its ancient trade buzz. De Warenmarkt is still the heart of the town. Vendors get to access spicy meats, buy baked foods and even get crafted beer and flowers as well as coffee. While at it, you can also hang out in the vibrant canteen-style communal dining hall and enjoy some tasty oysters.

5. Consider picking strawberry

Stellenbosch is one of the richest areas in the country that seems to have everything you can think of. One of the most interesting things to do as a family is to go round strawberry rows, picking the juicy fruits to enjoy later in the day. Take advantage of the strawberry harvesting season and visit the farms around Stellenbosch.

6. Walk on Dorp Street

Have you wondered what is Stellenbosch famous for? If you have heard about the rich heritage building on along the oak-lined street, then you are not going to want to miss walking along the street. You can easily walk int any of the coffee shops or museums for a great experience. You will also come across the old Lutheran Church which also seconds up as an art gallery that overlooks the street and provides a backdrop for a perfect walk down history lane. What's more, you can always take in the classic Cape Dutch architecture and enjoy the rich cultural heritage on display.

7. You can enjoy a starlit concert

If you are wondering what things to do on your birthday, then consider treating yourself to a great musical concert with magical sounds under the stars. The Oude Libertas Amphitheatre has a unique view from the Stellenbosch mountains making it one of the most spectacular open-air concerts around the globe. For more than 4 decades, it has been one of the best performance destinations for upcoming musicians. You will be glad to catch a performance live in action. It also makes for a wonderful romantic getaway.

8. Enjoy some wine at the Street Soirée

The monthly soiree has become part of the town's norm now and make for a perfect summer gig especially when you are in adult company. If you are lucky to be around during the popular summer pop-up food-and-wine events at Drostdy Street, you will be able to sample a number of local cuisines.

9. Enjoy superior wine tasting at Oldenburg Vineyards

You do not have to focus on the game Stellenbosch has to offer alone. You can also invest some time in tasting some of the finest wines in the world found right here. The internationally renowned wine estates are not so without a reason. The Oldenburg Vineyards is especially quite unique. This family-run boutique winery feels like a hidden gem and a piece of paradise worth discovering. It produces fine high-quality, first-grade red wine, that you can sample while around. Their simple but elegant tasting room gives you the opportunity to do so while at the same time enjoying the splendid views of their vineyards, which stretch out right before Stellenbosch mountains.

10. Visit the farmers market for fresh produce

In case you are staying around for a while, consider restocking your farm items at the famous farmers market. You do not have to worry about the weather since it is designed in such a way that rain will never be an issue. Visit the homeware stalls, the craft section, or even the lie entertainment areas where you get entertained over drinks and delicacies. The picturesque vineyards and trees offer the perfect backdrop for an easy and laid back afternoon in the country.

Whether you prefer the game Stellenbosch side, are more of an indoor person with minimal outdoor activities, there will always be something for you to engage in. The most important thing is to take in the scenery, appreciate the culture and learn more about interesting things to do in Stellenbosch. The above suggestion offer you the best Stellenbosch guide you can think of.

