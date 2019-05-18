30 best hairstyles for dreadlocks in South Africa in 2023

There are numerous hairstyles for dreadlocks because hairdressers and stylists have become more creative in their craft. They can be styles for formal and informal functions.

Dreadlocks are pretty versatile and unisex. More men and women are wearing them because they are economical and are a permanent protective style. If you do not have natural ones, you can have artificial locs installed. Check out amazing hairstyles for dreadlocks below.

Best hairstyles for dreadlocks in South Africa

Are you a man or woman with natural or artificial dreads? Learn the hottest ways to style them in South Africa in 2023.

Dreads in a bun

If you have long locs and wish to keep them off your face and neck, ask the stylist to tie them in a bun. This look is neat and ideal for formal workplaces. You can also rock the style to any social function.

Short up-do

The above look is one of the best short hairstyles for men. If you recently started growing your dreads, tie them up with rubber bands. Ensure the sides and back of the head are neatly trimmed if you work in an office.

Pony dreads

Ponytails are fantastic because they keep hair out of your face. Besides, holding up your locs in a pony is simple to do. All you need is a quality scrunchie to tie them in place. Ponytails are timeless and always look elegant.

Little fresh dreads

Styling short and fresh dreads is not always easy because you do not want your hair pulled too much. Even so, an experienced stylist will help your short locs look classy. If you are looking for black men's short hairstyles, try styling the dreads in little cornrows and tie the ends with a rubber band so the cornrows do not unravel.

Loose short locs

The initial stages of short locs can be frustrating because they are challenging to style. You can avoid the hassle by letting them loose. You can always ask the hairdresser to make little cornrows to keep the hair off your face before letting it loose.

Simple and spiky

This is one of the most popular black men's hairstyles, especially among young men. It works best with midi and jumbo locs that are yet to grow long. The spike-like style is ideal for informal settings but is increasingly being worn to formal events.

Twisted dreads

One of the popular dreadlock hairstyles for men you should try in 2023 is the twisted look. In this style, the hairdresser twists two locs together. You can let the twisted locs loose if you do not mind hair falling over your face and neck.

Jumbo dreads cornrows

Men or women with long locs can have them styled in jumbo cornrows. Two large back cornrows look classy. They also make it easier to manage long locs.

Girly pigtails

Remember how fun it was to have pigtails when you were a little girl? You can create that joy again by styling your dreads in pigtails.

Twisted Mohawk

The Mohawk style is timeless. It is a favourite choice for trendy nonconformists. This look expresses courage and exuberance. You can create this style using twisted locs for a stunning result.

Coloured soft dreads

Soft dreads are artificial or synthetic locs that are braided or crocheted. Soft dreads hairstyles are ideal for women who are unsure about growing natural locs. They are easy to install and are long-lasting. Use coloured soft dreads for a fun look.

Three-strand braid dreads

Another interesting look to try is making three-stranded braids with your dreads. Use rubber bands at the tips to prevent unravelling. If you wish to add a dash of colour, use coloured rubber bands.

Curly locs

Another must-try look is curly dreads. The bouncy curls are fabulous and you can rock them at any event or office.

Art-inspired

Men who are into the arts can express themselves using their hair. If you are one of them, you can create complex art-inspired styles with your mane.

Stunning bridal look

Modern-day brides are rocking their dreads on their special days. A good loctician will style your locs in a manner that enhances your best facial features. Next, accessorise as you wish and you are ready for your big day.

Braided multi-coloured dreads

Remember the braided locs explored earlier? If you feel those are a little boring, you can dye your hair in multiple colours before making the three-stranded braids. Ensure the colours you pick reflect your personality.

Long artificial dreadlocks hairstyles

The hair industry has grown tremendously in the last few decades. There is a wide array of artificial locs to choose from for people who want to try long and soft dreads hairstyles. Once you identify the soft locs you want, visit an experienced hairdresser for installation.

Classy man bun

You can rock a classy dreads man bun to any formal or informal event. This look is perfect for the working class, especially for men working in the arts.

Pop of colour

Did you know you can express your style and sense of fashion with your hair? If you feel black dreads are too plain, you can dye the lower half in your favourite colour.

One stunning jumbo braid

Making a large braid with your locs looks amazing. This look can only work for people with long natural or artificial locs.

What styles can I do with dreadlocks?

You can do any style you dream of in 2023. Always visit an experienced loctician to assist you in making your dream a reality.

What are the best dread styles?

The best looks flatter the shape of your face and make you feel good about yourself.

There are hundreds of hairstyles for dreadlocks you can try. The ideas above will you choose the best style in 2023.

