One of the significant parts while planning a wedding is traceable to how the wedding cake tastes. While some people probably do not know, there are certain flavours that go with specific weddings and so, in this article, we take a look at different types of cakes flavours as well as different wedding cakes images. Apart from that, we also guide you through how and when to choose a flavour depending on the type of wedding at hand.

When choosing your cake savour, there are some factors that are put into consideration. Experts have made it clear that seasons must be considered, among other things, and the time when the wedding is taking place in the day. While there are lots of cake flavours, another interesting thing that bakers do is to combine savours to a more-appealing result. And guess what? When the complimentary savours are well done, the results always have amazed guests. So, check out some of the most popular wedding cake flavours that are gaining acceptance currently.

What flavour is a traditional wedding cake?

Are you considering what savour will go best for your traditional wedding? Here are some ideas of flavours that you may want to consider and different cakes images to boost your creativity.

1. Pink Champagne

Brides who want their kuchen to look girly have always found this savour worth considering. Apart from the unique feel, the taste has always wooed those who do not like cakes to fall in love with it instantly. How to achieve it? All you have to do is to use champagne instead of water when you want to batter. When you have accomplished that, you can add up vanilla buttercream, and you will be amazed at the outcome.

2. Caramel apple cake

If your wedding falls in the autumn months and you are thinking of the best savours that would fit into this season of the year, then, you should really consider this light vanilla kuchen spiced with fresh caramel apples and caramel mousse. Couples who opted for this option have always appreciated the fact that they made the decision.

3. Hazelnut praline cake

This is another savour that is gradually gaining acceptance and even making wedding events really special because of the unforgettable taste experience that guests have from the cake. To try this out, all you have to do is to fill your vanilla butter kuchen with dark chocolate ganache (make sure it is as light as possible) and hazelnut praline buttercream while you brush it with Frangelico.

4. Salted caramel flavour

Couples whose weddings fall during the winter have come to appreciate this savour as it blends perfectly with the season. The savour is arrived at by brushing your roasted almond kuchen with Amaretto and then, adding a thin layer of salted caramel while you fill it with caramel-infused buttercream.

5. Chocolate cappuccino torte

For those who are planning an evening reception, this flavour has become a much-considered option. Add cappuccino mousse with your vanilla sponge kuchen and fill it with chocolate custard and then, top it with mocha whipped cream, you will be surprised at the feedback that you would get from your guests.

What flavour of wedding cake is best?

6. Fresh raspberry buttercream ombré and curd

While people are looking away from vanilla flavoured cakes, this savour is another option that bakers are considering so well. By infusing the kuchen with pretty ombré raspberry buttercream and topping it with a combination of fresh berries, the taste is really gaining acceptance at marriage occasions.

7. Chocolate covered raspberry

One of the trending savours is this option and bakers achieve this unique taste by creating a tower of raspberry cake tiers and layer with raspberry puree and chocolate ganache filling. Then, some may choose to cover with either chocolate ganache or vanilla buttercream while they finish everything with chocolate curls. This will always guarantee you a wow result.

8. White chocolate chai truffle

Those who have fallen in love with chocolate cakes before now are beginning to like dark chocolate espresso kuchens better. Especially when it is topped with white chocolate chai truffle cream, it becomes what every person wants to take every time.

Flavours for naked wedding cakes

9. Cream cheese frosting and strawberry compote

Those who want naked wedding cakes have found this savour complimenting for your choice. Add cream cheese frosting and strawberry compote to your lemon-basil kuchen, and you would have gotten a perfect flavour that will be fit for a summer wedding.

10. Torched Plums and Fresh Plum Compote with Cardamom soaked in honey

Are you familiar with cardamom? This South Asian spice has always made a perfect combination with seasonal plums that have been soaked in honey to give an unmatchable savour. The natural sweetening ingredient in it is one of the reasons why this savour has become a delightsome option.

What is the most popular cupcake flavour?

If you are looking for flavours for wedding cupcakes, the following are some of the most popular flavours that have topped most couples' wish lists. Also, take a look at the cake pictures to have a better idea of what your cake can look like with the chosen flavour.

11. Red velvet

This savour, over time, has become one of the favourite flavours that couples are going for. Since part of the ingredients used for it is cocoa powder, your kuchen ends up having a kind of chocolate savour which grants it a better appreciation. While opting for this, you can also complement it with cream cheese frosting, and you will be glad you made that choice.

12. Funfetti

This is another crowd-pleasing savour that adds more taste of acceptance to kuchens. Interestingly, apart from the fact that funfetti cupcakes are fun cakes, they also look so cute and are adorable by cake lovers.

13. S'mores

Part of the things that have made S'mores cupcake gain more acceptance over time is the marshmallow icing and chocolate cake base with a crust made of graham crackers that are in it. The taste is magical, and anyone will fall in love with it.

14. Ginger spice

Professional bakers know how to play around with this spice so that the ginger does not overpower the taste. All they do is serve with vanilla bean icing and real maple frosting. Some even use walnuts to make it more crunchy as they top off the frosting. Those who have their weddings during winter have found this savour perfect.

15. Pumpkin

This flavoured cupcake makes any occasion memorable and especially when it has cream cheese frosting, it becomes super delicious, thereby making everyone desirous of having more bites.

How much is the average wedding cake?

There is no specific amount as far as wedding cakes prices are concerned. This is because several things are usually put into consideration when determining the price. Among others, the size of the cake is paramount and the number of steps that you want to have. However the case may be, your baker will always have a size that will fit into your budget.

Having considered various popular flavours for wedding cakes that are in vogue, you should have gotten an idea of what savour will be best for your upcoming wedding. Remember that the season of the year is one of the major factors that are usually considered when choosing a savour.

