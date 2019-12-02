Queen Elizabeth's net worth and bio of the longest reigning British monarch

The net worth of Queen Elizabeth Alexandra Mary included the reign of 32 sovereign states during her life, and she served as monarch of 15 of them for 70 years and 214 days. She holds the title of the longest serving British monarch and the longest recorded of any female head of state in world history.

Queen Elizabeth II, 26 years young in 1952 and to the right at Buckingham Palace in 2019.

Source: Getty Images

The world has united in grief as the news was released about the passing of her Majesty. Her son King Charles III gave his first public speech as the new British monarch, vowing to uphold his mother's "promise of lifetime service" on 9 September 2022. Lately, the value and net worth of Queen Elizabeth have been questioned, especially about what her son, King Charles, will inherit.

Queen Elizabeth II profile summary

Full birth name Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor (Princess Elizabeth of York) Date of birth 21 April 1926 Age 96 years Died 8 September 2022 Birthplace Mayfair, London, United Kingdom Duration of reign 6 February 1952 to 8 September 2022 Husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh ​(m. 1947) Died 9 April 2021 (aged 99) Father King George VI (Born 14 December 1895: died 6 February 1952 (aged 56) Mother The Queen Mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (Born 4 August 1900: died 30 March 2002 (aged 101) Siblings Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon (Born 21 August 1930: died 9 February 2002 (aged 71) Coronation 2 June 1953 (aged 25) Children Four: Prince Charles (Born 14 November 1948) Princess Anne (Born 15 August 1950) Prince Andrew (Born 19 February 1960) Prince Edward (Born 10 March 1964) Reign 70 years and 7 months

Elizabeth left an unparalleled legacy of prosperity and peace after her life. Her unwavering loyalty and devotion to the throne for 7 decades will always be remembered. She deservedly will have a special place in the history of humankind.

How old was Queen Elizabeth?

Her Majesty was born Princess Elizabeth of York (21 April 1926) in Mayfair, London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth’s death was confirmed on 8 September 2022 at 18:30 BST, and she was 96 years of age.

Queen Elizabeth's father

She was the firstborn daughter of the Duchess of York, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. Her father took over the position as king after his brother, King Edward VIII, abdicated his position.

In 1944 wearing her Sea Rangers uniform. To the right, she visits the British Airways headquarters to mark their centenary year at Heathrow Airport in 2019.

Source: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth's mother

Her majesty's mother is Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. Queen Elizabeth 1 was the wife of the head of the United Kingdom. She also supported her husband in his role as king. On her 51st year, her husband died, and that meant that her daughter would take over the position as queen. She died at the age of one hundred and one.

What is the surname of Queen Elizabeth?

Her full name was Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor. Before 1917, the British Royal Family members had no surname but only the name of the house or dynasty to which they belonged, as per the Royal Family’s website.

Queen Elizabeth's husband

Her Majesty met the man who would become her husband, Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, in 1934. Their union faced a lot of controversies as Prince Philip was regarded to be a king without a kingdom. Their marriage was later on approved, and they tied the knot in Westminster Abbey on 20th November 1947.

Queen Elizabeth II with her husband Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, on their wedding day, 20th November 1947 and to the right for the Queen's 80th birthday in 2006.

Source: Getty Images

How old was Queen Elizabeth when she became Queen?

When her father, George VI, died in 1952, Elizabeth, at 25 years of age at the time, became Queen of 7 independent Commonwealth countries: the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, South Africa, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka (formerly known as Ceylon), as well as Head of the Commonwealth.

Queen Elizabeth's net worth

In 2022, sources estimate her majesty's net worth at $600 million. Her son, King Charles has an approximate net worth of $100 million which will drastically increase after his inheritance. According to Forbes, the crown, through the Monarchy holds nearly $28 billion in assets.

How many children does Queen Elizabeth have?

Her Majesty had four children with her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and they shared a 73 year marriage. Their first born was Prince Charles (born 14 November 1948) Princess Anne (born 15 August 1950) Prince Andrew (born 19 February 1960) and Prince Edward (born 10 March 1964).

Known to us all as a symbol of stability, she was at once a figure so potent that she visited her subjects in our dreams and was perceived as an extended part of our families.

Source: Instagram

Where did the Queen live?

The Queen maintained her position as the head of the Royal Family after spending the majority of her life in power. Elizabeth resided in Buckingham Palace in Central London, which has served as the official residence of British monarchs for centuries and a large portion of her protracted reign.

When did Queen Elizabeth rule?

Princess Elizabeth of York’s coronation was on 2 June 1953 and she was crowned Queen Elizabeth II. She was the head of state of 54 nations for over 7 decades before her death on 8 September 2022.

How did the Queen become the Queen?

Elizabeth was the eldest daughter of King George VI, therefore in line for the throne. Her father passed on in 1952 and shortly after, in 1953 she became Queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms.

When did the Queen become the Queen?

When she was 25, Elizabeth II was crowned Queen on 2 June 1953, in Westminster Abbey, after her father's death. He passed away in his sleep (6 February 1952, aged 56) from a heart attack. His daughter reigned until her death on 8 September 2022.

When did Queen Elizabeth take the throne?

Her Majesty was in South Africa when the news reached her of her fathers passing in 1952. She flew back to Britain from Kenya as Queen Elizabeth II and was the head of the throne for 70 years and seven months.

When was the Queen born?

She was born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary on 21 April 1926 London, United Kingdom. She died at age 96 on 8 September 2022, a little over a year after her husband, Prince Philip, passed away at age 99 on 9 April 2021.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died at home in Scotland, aged 96, surrounded by her children including her eldest son, now King Charles III.

Source: Instagram

When is Queen Elizabeth's funeral?

Reports reveal her funeral was scheduled for Monday 19 September 2022. The day of the state funeral will be a Bank Holiday - with many schools and shops closed.

Where is the Queen buried?

On Sunday, 11 September 2022, the Queen's coffin left Balmoral in Aberdeenshire for Edinburgh. The grave site for Elizabeth is at the King George VI memorial chapel, alongside her parents.

Queen Elizabeth’s pictures

Her Majesty has sat for over 200 official portraits during her lifetime. The first one ever taken was in 1933, when she was just 7 years of age, by Hungarian artist Philip Alexius de Laszlo. In a photoshoot with famous photographer Annie Leibowitz, she stated: ‘It is my job to sit for photos.’

Facts about the Queen

Elizabeth rarely participated in interviews, and little is known about her personal thoughts. She did not clearly state her political views in a public setting, and it is prohibited to inquire about or publicize the monarch's opinions.

A working mother

Unlike other royalties, Queen Elizabeth became the first sovereign to have children while in power apart from her grandmother Victoria who had given birth to Princess Beatrice in 1857.

She has an unending love for dogs

Throughout her reign, she has professed an unexplainable love for dogs, corgis to be specific. She received her first dog on her eighteenth birthday. She has since then had more than thirty corgis who are believed to be descendants of her first dog.

She is a record holder

Image: instagram.com, @god_save_the_queen

Source: UGC

Her majesty has broken the record of being the oldest monarch to celebrate her Golden Jubilee at the age of seventy-six. Her Golden Jubilee celebrations took place in 2002.

She first met her husband at the age of eight!

The first time Elizabeth and Philip crossed paths was at the 1934 wedding of Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark and Prince George, Duke of Kent. Philip was, 13 and Elizabeth was just eight years of age.

The net worth and bio of Queen Elizabeth teach us a true example of grace, peace and prosperity. Her Majesty embodied power, determination and a deep sense of religious and civic duty. Billions of people globally are mourning the loss of our Queen, who was also a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Long live King Charles.

