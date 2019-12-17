Easter weekend 2022: Fun things to do with your loved ones

Easter is fast approaching and you need to come up with fun things to do to mark the big season. The holiday celebration has been reserved for Christians who celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, but non-Christians have also begun to observe and celebrate the holiday. To others, it’s just a break from work.

Does South Africa celebrate Easter? Yes, it does. Typically, Easter weekend falls in late March to mid-April. In 2022, Easter Sunday will be on the 17th of April, and Good Friday 2022 will be on the 15th of April. Is Easter Sunday a public holiday in South Africa? Yes, it is, and Easter 2022 celebrations will be observed across the country from April 15 to April 18.

This is coupled with lots of chocolate eggs, bunnies, egg-decorating workshops and feasts mostly composed of native dishes. You might be wondering what fun activities to do with your family and friends.

Complete a list of fun things to do at Easter

Here is a list of fun activities for both children and adults during one of the 2022 calendar holidays, that is, the celebration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ:

Activities for the kids

Here are some of the activities that will excite your kids:

Golden egg hunt

Enjoy Easter weekend South Africa celebrations by enrolling your children for the egg hunt at Kenilworth. The event will accommodate toddlers from the age of three to six and junior kids aged seven to eleven. The organizers will offer separate hunts for different age groups to ensure that the kids enjoy to the fullest. They will also enjoy inflatable castle jumps, horse riding, face painting, among other fun activities.

Lindt Gold Bunny Maze V and A Waterfront

In Cape Town, your kids will have a happy Easter weekend at the Lindt Gold Bunny Maze V and A Waterfront. Here, they will enjoy searching hidden chocolates, enjoy sand art, and spend time at petting zoo. This event takes place every second hour at the Barrow Court, making kids have ample time to enjoy.

Egg Painting workshops at Winchester Mansions

Let your kids enjoy Easter Saturday by giving them a chance to paint their own Easter eggs and get messy. Parents can also indulge in home baked treats and treat themselves with a salted chocolate caramel tart.

They also offer great accommodation for your Easter holiday that includes a suite for two adults and a child. You will also enjoy a free egg painting kit, hot & delicious breakfast, and hot cross buns for just R2,600 a night.

Rand Show

Enjoy discounted prices and shopping at Rand Show. You will have an opportunity to meet all exhibitors from all over the country showcasing their favorite cosmetics, furniture, French cheese, textiles, and bathroom fixtures among others.

Pool Party

Easter Sunday is for the kids and you ought to give them the best. Start with a game of miniature golf that also incorporates an egg hunt. They will later head to the pool where they can enjoy hot chips, burgers and other refreshments.

Activities for adults

Just like entertaining the kids, you also need an activity as an adult to make you enjoy your holiday and make it a memorable one.

Egg decoration

This is not a reserve for kids only. Adults can also decorate eggs in an elegant way. You can enjoy this by spraying eggs with a silver or gold spray paint, and you can keep them as Christmas tree ornaments. You can also replace eggs with takeaway sauce pots and fill them with beverages and hide them. Let your guests do the hunt for the sweet shots.

Sunday cooking

If you decide to stay indoors with your loved ones, you can opt to bake and cook your favorite dishes. You can try assorted dishes like pickled fish and cross buns mostly associated with this great holiday.

Enjoy this with a three-course meal that includes a chicken pate, steamed bao buns or soup. Move onto main meal that consists of puff pastry, ostrich stew among other dishes. End of your lunch with chocolate mandarin, strawberry tart or tiramisu.

Hold a dance off

If you feel that you are too old for Easter eggs, then you can treat yourself and your loved ones to a dance off. All you need is a music system and little presents for the dance off winners. You can always select good Hip Hop or Dance Hall music online. If you do not particularly enjoy these genres, you can try your favourite music genre.

Easter weekend is coming. Let your family and friends to be part of the South Africa holidays.

