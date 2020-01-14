West Coast College application, fees, courses, requirements 2022/2023

Most high school leavers have a hard time choosing careers to pursue and higher learning institutions to select. West Coast College should be among your preferred institutions when searching for affordable institutions with the best learning facilities and resources.

The institution maintains a strict no fraud policy. Besides its mission to give learners employable and entrepreneurial skills and become an internationally recognized TVET, West Coast College is also concerned with conserving environmental conservation. The school usually collaborates with SA's local and national governments to clean the Diep Rivier in Malmesbury.

West Coast College online application in 2022

Unfortunately, an online application process is not facilitated yet. Instead, prospective learners should fill in the forms and submit them to the nearest campus. Here is how to apply at West Coast College:

Visit West Coast College's website.

Click on Programmes to check out courses. Ensure your preferred West Cost College campus offers the course you wish to join.

to check out courses. Ensure your preferred West Cost College campus offers the course you wish to join. Click Students, then tap Apply Online .

then tap . Fill out the West Coast College application form online. You can complete the online application at the nearest campus.

Students with special needs should download and complete the Special Needs Application Form. Contact the Student Support Office via (022) 482 1143 for more inquiries.

Upload required documents and submit them with the application form.

Take a Competency Assessment Test for the school to establish your numeracy and literacy abilities. Contact the Career Guidance Officers or Student Support Officers per campus for more information about the test.

Fees

The school fees will depend on the course you want to pursue. The college also offers residence to students if they apply.

Does West Coast College offer NSFAS?

You can seek financial support from various companies, agencies and organizations. However, the main source of financial aid for TVET colleges is NSFAS. You should have these scanned documents to apply:

A South African ID card or unabridged birth certificate.

Your parents and/or legal guardian's IDs or death certificates (where applicable).

IDs of each person living with you in your home.

Your parents and/or guardian's pay slip/letter of employment/pension slips (not older than three months).

West Coast College courses

The institution offers competitive programs which do not take more than a year to complete. Each campus has been allocated specific courses. Apply for the following West Coast College programmes:

National Certificate Vocational Programmes (Level 2 – 4)

You need Grade 9 or equivalent qualification to join any of these NCV courses:

Education and Development

Electrical Infrastructure construction

Management

Office Administration

Primary Health

Tourism

Hospitality

Engineering and Related Design

Report 191 Trimester Programmes (N1 – N3)

Each level of study takes four (4) months. An applicant must have Grade 9 or equivalent qualification to join these programmes:

Electrical Studies

Engineering Studies

Water and Waste Treatment Practice

Report 191 Semester Programmes (N4 – N6)

A student takes 1½ years to complete theory and 18 months for practical experience. You need a Grade 12 or equivalent qualification to get admission into these Report 191 Semester courses:

Business Management

Financial Management

Hospitality and Catering services

Human Resource Management

Public Management

Tourism

Occupational Programmes

Apprenticeships: Welding, Electrical, Construction, Fabrication, among others.

Learnerships: Community House Building, Mixed Farming System, Community House Building, among others.

Skills Programmes: Engineering, Basic Welding, Electrical, Fitting and Machining, Cooking, Cleaning/Hygiene, Gardening, Hairdressing, Events Management, Life Skills, among others.

Foundational Programmes

Pre-vocational Learning Programme

Higher Educational Programme

West Coast College offers a B.Ed Foundation Phase course at UNISA. The programme is available for online and distance learning scholars.

West Coast College requirements

The school required the following documents during the application process:

Certified copy of your ID (18 years and above).

If you are 16 years old and lack a green bar-coded ID or smart ID card, submit a certified copy of your unabridged birth certificate.

Certified copy of your parents' or legal guardians' IDs.

Certified copy of your latest academic transcript or exam results. You are exempted from providing these documents if you are in Grade 12.

A letter from West Coast College informing NSFAS you have been exempted from paying fees (where applicable).

Certified copy of recent payslip or letter of employment (not older than three months) for each parent, the person who supports you, your guardian, or yourself if you are employed. It includes any income from SASSA grants, Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), or any retirement, life, disability or other benefits paid as a lump sum or monthly.

If your parents, the person who supports you, or your legal guardian are retired, provide a copy of an official pension slip or bank statement to prove the payment.

If your parents or the person who supports you or your legal guardian works as an informal trader, provide an affidavit signed by them for confirmation.

A certified copy of the death certificate if either of your parents is deceased.

A certified copy of the divorce decree if your parents are divorced.

Have an affidavit explaining why either of your parents does not live at home (if applicable).

A certified copy of a SASSA letter if your family members, including legal guardians, receive a social grant and contribute to your household income.

If you have a dependent in your household who is a student, provide proof of registration or acceptance at TVET college or university for each dependent.

If you have a disability, please complete the relevant supporting documents and submit them with your application form.

How to register at West Coast College

After a successful application and paying the required tuition fees, one has to register to the student's portal. Use these steps:

Visit West Coast College's website.

Click Students.

Check under Student Portal and tap How To Guides.

and tap Click How To Register Online .

. The page will provide you with a pdf with instructions for registering on the portal.

West Coast College contact details

The institution's campuses are Atlantis, Citrusdal, Vredenburg, Vredendall, and Malmesbury. Its central office is on Leodolf Street in Malmesbury. West Coast College's offices operate on Monday to Thursday (7:30 am- 4 pm) and Fridays (7:30 am-3 pm), then close on weekends. Reach out to them via these contact details:

Central Office: (022) 482 1143

(022) 482 1143 Atlantis Campus: (021) 577 1727

(021) 577 1727 Citrusdal Campus: (022) 921 2457

(022) 921 2457 Malmesbury Campus: (022) 487 2851

(022) 487 2851 Vredenburg Campus: (022) 713 3167

(022) 713 3167 Vredendal Campus: (027) 213 5673

Where is West Coast TVET College located?

West Coast TVET is in Malmesbury, Western Cape, South Africa.

What courses does West Coast College offer?

National Certificate Vocational Programmes (Level 2 – 4)

Report 191 Trimester Programmes (N1 – N3)

Report 191 Semester Programmes (N4 – N6)

Occupational Programmes

B.Ed Foundation Phase course

When was West Coast College's online application 2022 closing date?

The school's application process for 2023 studies opens after this year's second-semester registrations. Therefore, if you wondered, "Can I still apply at West Coast College?" Send your applications by 30th November 2022 for the January 2023 intake.

Can I apply online for West Coast College?

West Coast TVET accepts online applications via its website. In addition, those who wish to visit their campuses receive guidance on how to do the online application.

Please note that a residence application differs from a course application. Therefore, the school does not automatically allocate you a hostel after admission unless you apply.

West Coast College is the place to be for academic excellence. It offers a wide range of courses, has affordable tuition fee rates, and provides adequate learning and teaching resources for students and lecturers.

