Cornerstone Institute is an independent and non-profit higher learning centre. The school was established in 1970 on the Cape Flats and is known for its affordable courses and quality higher education.

A section of Cornerstone Institute's campus. Photo: @cornerstoneinstitute

Source: Facebook

Cornerstone Institute South Africa produces graduates who can make a difference in all fields of study. The school's financial aid programme helps thousands of students, where possible, to access tertiary study.

Cornerstone Institute application process

Apply for Cornerstone Institute's courses manually or online. The college offers part-time, full-time, on-campus, and online studies in South Africa. Here are simple steps for Cornerstone Institute's online application process:

The application process for new students

Visit Cornerstone Institute's website.

Click Student .

. Click First Time Application .

. Fill out the basic information form with your name, ID number, email, and other details.

Click into the terms and conditions checkbox.

Click Next and follow the prompts until you complete the process.

Please note the following things during the application process:

Select the correct programme, year, and semester. Create a password and save it somewhere for future use when logging into your profile. Log in and fill out the Cornerstone Institute's application form the portal will display for you. Upload the supporting documents, including proof of application fee payment.

The application process for returning students

Returning students are those who submitted their applications or interacted with the student portal in the past but didn't complete the application process:

Log into Cornerstone Institute's website.

Click Student .

. Tap Registrations .

. Click Returning Students .

. Choose Yes under ‘Have you completed a previous application?’

under ‘Have you completed a previous application?’ Log into your profile using your Student ID/Student Email and password.

Follow the prompts to complete the application process.

If you have forgotten your password or doubt your login details, click Forgot password and enter the email address you used. The portal will send a password reset request to the email you used when the last time you interacted with this system.

A woman searching for books on shelves. Photo: pexels.com, @Tima Miroshnichenko

Source: UGC

Required application documents

Cornerstone Institute will review your application and get back to you via email. Speed up the process by accurately filling out all required fields and uploading all documents on the portal. You need the following documents for the application:

A certified copy of the National Senior Certificate or its equivalent.

Certified copies of tertiary qualifications, including academic record(s).

Certified copy of RSA ID / Passport for non-South African citizens.

If you have a foreign qualification, you must have a SAQA Verification Certificate.

Proof of application fee payment.

You can submit your supporting documents without them if the document does not apply to you. In addition, a non-refundable R5000 must be paid before or at registration.

If you choose to go the manual way, download Cornerstone Institute's application form, fill it out, and send it to applications@cornerstone.ac.za. You can also contact helpdesk@cornerstone.ac.za for guidance.

How to check Cornerstone Institute's application status

Visit the Cornerstone Institute status checker portal and log in using your Student ID Number. After that, click the check button to know whether your application was successful.

Cornerstone Institute's courses

This school will help you further your career and education, realize your life’s purpose, and grow your ambitions. Courses offered by Cornerstone Institute PGCE include:

Undergraduate degrees

Bachelor of Theology in Community Leadership: Business Studies

Bachelor of Arts Majoring in Psychology & Counselling

Bachelor of Arts Majoring in Sociology / Community Development

Bachelor of Arts Majoring in Theology

Bachelor of Arts Majoring in Media Studies

Bachelor of Arts with Alternative Education

Higher Certificate studies

Higher Certificate in Business Studies

Higher Certificate in Community Development

Higher Certificate in Community Counselling

Higher Certificate in Christian Ministry

Postgraduate studies

Bachelor of Arts (Honours): Psychology

Bachelor of Arts (Honours): Sociology / Community Development

Bachelor of Arts Honours in Community Development

Bachelor of Arts Honours in Psychology (Academic)

Bachelors of Arts Honours, Psychology (BPsych Equivalent)

Postgraduate Certificate in Education Intermediate Phase Teaching

Postgraduate Certificate in Education in Foundation Phase Teaching

A woman reading a book. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay

Source: UGC

Cornerstone Institute's short courses

The short courses/ Extended Learning Programmes and other offerings outside the formal structured undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of Cornerstone include:

Solution-focused brief counselling (7 weeks)

Early warning and response (14 days)

Advocacy - law and policy reform (6 weeks)

Executive national strategic leadership (14 days)

Fundamentals of intelligence analysis

Portfolio development course for access (6 weeks)

Advanced strategic intelligence analysis

Unlearning (7 weeks)

Cornerstone Institute's fees

The number of course modules a student enrols for in an academic year determines the annual fees. Each student must register for a minimum of 32 credits per semester.

The fee structure applies to African students only, and the fee is double for other international scholars. Moreover, some of the extra charges include:

Application fee (once-off) for new students - R330 Student ID card for new students - R120 Technology fee for all students every year - R550 Student services fee for all students every year - R1075 Payment plan fee for all students every year - R2875

Scholarship and bursary scheme

The fee payment's responsibility rests with the student, as specified in the school's fee structure. However, one can seek a scholarship or bursary from Cornerstone Institute.

The school's financial assistance is usually a partial remission of fees. It also depends on the availability of funds, and a new applicant must have fulfilled the following:

You must be a South African.

You must have completed Cornerstone Institute's online financial aid form.

You must submit all supporting documents before the scholarship or bursary's application deadline.

You must have paid the application fee as indicated in the fee structure.

You must have complied with payment arrangements for the outstanding tuition fees balance for the current year.

A man reading a book using eyeglasses. Photo: pexels.com, @Mazen Tumi

Source: UGC

Is Cornerstone Institute accredited?

This fully accredited private institution offers undergraduate (certificates, short courses, and degrees) and postgraduate (higher certificate and honours degrees) programmes.

Where is Cornerstone Institute located?

The school has only one campus located in the Western Cape province of South Africa. For inquiries about your application status, courses, fees, etc., contact Cornerstone Institute Cape Town campus via:

Address: 1 Cedar Street, Sandown, Milnerton Rural, Western Cape, South Africa, 7441

1 Cedar Street, Sandown, Milnerton Rural, Western Cape, South Africa, 7441 PO Box: 13434, Observatory, 8000

13434, Observatory, 8000 Telephone: (021) 448 0050

(021) 448 0050 Email: info@cornerstone.ac.za

Is Cornerstone PGCE internationally recognized?

Cornerstone's programmes are nationally and internationally recognized, and the credits earned at this institution are portable, i.e. you can transfer them to other accredited/registered institutions.

What courses does Cornerstone offer?

Undergraduate programmes (certificates, short courses, and degrees)

Postgraduate programmes (higher certificate and honours degrees)

Extended Learning Programmes or short courses and other offerings

What are Cornerstone Institute psychology courses?

You can do the following psychology programmes at Cornerstone Institute:

Bachelor of Arts Majoring in Psychology & Counselling

Bachelor of Arts (Honours): Psychology

Bachelor of Arts Honours in Psychology (Academic)

Bachelors of Arts Honours, Psychology (BPsych Equivalent)

When is the Cornerstone Institute registration in 2022?

Registration for new and returning students ended on 29th June 2022.

Cornerstone Institute does not receive financial assistance or subsidy from the government. Most external funders are individuals, organizations, trusts, religious institutions, and donors.

