HFPA courses, requirements, application process, fees 2022/2023
Lifestyle diseases have had their fair share in the cause of death in various countries worldwide. Medical reports have proven that one way to reduce the chances of becoming a victim is by being keen on health and fitness. This has created a lucrative opportunity for fitness trainers. If you wish to be equipped with the right skills for this career, you might want to learn more about the Health and Fitness Professionals Academy (HFPA).
HFPA is an institution that was set up to train and groom individuals interested in personal training courses in South Africa. The institution has been in existence for three decades now. It boasts of training individuals who have served different job opportunities internationally. How about getting to know more about HFPA.
Everything to know about HFPA
What does HFPA stand for? The initials stand for Health and Fitness Professionals Academy.
Which are the different HFPA courses?
The courses offered at HFPA academy are spread across three faculties. Here is a look.
- Fitness courses
- Sports courses
- Lifestyle and nutrition courses
Fitness courses
Here are the wide-ranging courses offered by the fitness department.
|Course
|Mode
|Fees
|HFPA Higher Certificate in Exercise Science
|Full-Time
|R46,500.00
|Advanced Certificate in Exercise Science
|Full-Time
|R46,500.00
|National Certificate in Fitness
|Full-Time
|R44,500.00
|National Diploma in Fitness
|Full-Time
|R44,500.00
|Higher Certificate in Exercise Science
|Part-Time
|R28,000.00
|Advanced Certificate in Exercise Science
|Part-Time
|R28,000.00
|National Certificate in Fitness
|Part-Time
|R26,500.00
|National Diploma in Fitness
|Part-Time
|R26,500.00
|Personal Trainer
|Distance Learning
|R8,200.00
|National certificate in fitness + Sports Nutrition
|Distance Learning
|R14,500.00
|National Diploma in Fitness
|Distance Learning
|R26,000.00
|HFPA Personal Trainer
|Online
|R7,200.00
|National certificate in fitness + Sports Nutrition
|Online
|R12,500.00
|National Diploma in Fitness
|Online
|R22,500.00
|Fitness and group training
|Online
|R12,500.00
|Fitness and nutrition bundle
|Online
|R12,500.00
|Exercise Specialist
|Online
|R8,200.00
|Exercise Specialist + Sports Conditioning Coach
|Online
|R9,500.00
|Fitness Instructor 1
|Online
|R5,500.00
|Build and Grow your Online Training Business
|Online
|R8,500.00
|Group Training Specialist
|Contact Course
|R6,000.00
|Injury Prevention Specialist
|Online
|R3,000.00
|Studio Cycle Instructor
|Short Contact
|R3,500.00
|Pilates Mat Instructor
|Contact Course
|R6,500.00
|Aqua Instructor
|Short Contact
|R4,000.00
|Posture Correction Specialist
|Online
|R3,000.00
|Kids Development Specialist
|Short Contact
|R3,500.00
|HiiT Fundamentals and Programming
|Online
|R2,500.00
|Development of Speed
|Online
|R2,500.00
Sports courses
Here is a look at the HFPA sports courses in 2022.
|Course
|Mode
|Fees
|Fitness and Nutrition Bundle
|Online
|R12,500.00
|Exercise Specialist + Sports Conditioning Coach
|Online
|R9,500.00
|National Certificate in Coaching Science
|Online
|R14,500.00
|National Certificate in Sports Management
|Full-Time
|R34,000.00
|National Certificate in Sports Management
|Online
|R10,500.00
|Sports Administration
|Online
|R5,500.00
|Essentials of Nutrition + Sports Nutrition
|Online
|R3,500.00
|Vegetarian Sports Nutrition
|Online
|R2,500.00
|Sports Conditioning Coach
|Online
|R8,200.00
|Sports Massage
|Online
|R6,500.00
|Sports Massage
|Contact Course
|R6,500.00
|Applied Sports Psychology
|Online
|R3,000.00
|Power Yoga for sports
|Online
|R2,000.00
|Sports Nutrition
|Online
|R2,500.00
|Development of Speed
|Online
|R2,500.00
|Developing Endurance
|Online
|R2,500.00
|Sports Strapping
|Online
|R3,250.00
|Sports Strapping
|Short Contact
|R3,500.00
Lifestyle and nutrition courses
Previously, the institution offered separate lifestyle and nutrition courses. These were combined into a single department in 2022.
|Course
|Mode
|Fees
|Fitness and nutrition bundle
|Online
|R12,500.00
|(UK) Advanced Diploma in Nutritional Therapy
|Online
|R37,000.00
|(UK) Diploma in Nutritional Consultancy
|Online
|R11,000.00
|(UK) Diploma in Weight Management Consultancy
|Online
|R8,700.00
|(UK) Certificate in Nutrition and Health
|Online
|R2,400.00
|(UK) Diploma in Iridology
|Online
|R9,000.00
|Nutrition advisor
|Online
|R6,500.00
|Essentials of Nutrition + Sports Nutrition
|Online
|R3,500.00
|Vegetarian Sports Nutrition
|Online
|R2,500.00
|Weight Management Coach
|Online
|R4,500.00
|Sports massage therapy
|Online
|R6,500.00
|Sports massage and strapping
|Online
|R8,000.00
|Sports Massage
|Contact Course
|R6,500.00
|Pilates Mat Instructor
|Contact Course
|R6,500.00
|Aqua Instructor
|Short Contact
|R4,000.00
|Power yoga for sports
|Online
|R2,000.00
|Posture Correction Specialist
|Online
|R3,000.00
|Sports Nutrition
|Online
|R2,500.00
|First Aid Level 1
|Short Contact
|R1,150.00
HFPA application
A prospective student who wishes to enrol in any of the courses mentioned above is required to go through the application process. The process involves filling out an online registration form and submitting it for review.
To apply, visit the HFPA official website and click on your desired course. Navigate to the 'Apply now' button and click on it. The site will open a blank form requiring you to fill out your personal details. Click on the 'review order' tab once you complete the form.
The HFPA online learning platform
The institution has an online learning platform where students can access learning and revision materials, collaborate, and monitor their progress.
The HFPA login credentials are assigned to every registered student upon signing up.
What are the HFPA requirements in 2022?
If you wish to pursue any of the HFPA fitness academy courses, you must meet the minimum requirements for your course of choice. The requirements vary greatly since the courses are offered at different levels. Here are the most common requirements.
- Grade 12 National Senior Certificate
- Higher Certificate, NQF 5, SAQA, DHET CHE, or REPSSA
HFPA campuses
The one thing that makes this institution reliable is that it has made learning easily accessible for its students. Not only does it have flexible programmes but also campuses in different parts of the country. Here is a look at the different HPFA campuses:
- Sunninghill campus
- Cape Town campus
- Linksfield campus
- Port Elizabeth campus
- Pretoria campus
- Nelspruit Training Centre
Is HFPA internationally recognised?
Yes, under REPSSA, HFPA courses are internationally recognized. This allows students who graduate from the institution to gain employment in the United Kingdom, the USA, and Europe, among other countries, without having to undergo extra examinations.
HFPA contact details
Here are the various options through which one can contact HFPA.
- National contact number: 0861 777 010
- Sales team email: info@hfpa.co.za
- Marketing email: melanie@hfpa.co.za
- Login support: admin@hfpa.co.za
- Website support: web@hfpa.co.za
HFPA is undoubtedly one of the leading South African institutions on matters related to sports, fitness, nutrition, and lifestyle training. The wide range of course choices and durations available to students make it easy for applicants to find something that suits their career objectives, financial capacity, and availability.
