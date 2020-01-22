HFPA courses, requirements, application process, fees 2022/2023

Lifestyle diseases have had their fair share in the cause of death in various countries worldwide. Medical reports have proven that one way to reduce the chances of becoming a victim is by being keen on health and fitness. This has created a lucrative opportunity for fitness trainers. If you wish to be equipped with the right skills for this career, you might want to learn more about the Health and Fitness Professionals Academy (HFPA).

HFPA is an institution that was set up to train and groom individuals interested in personal training courses in South Africa. The institution has been in existence for three decades now. It boasts of training individuals who have served different job opportunities internationally. How about getting to know more about HFPA.

Everything to know about HFPA

What does HFPA stand for? The initials stand for Health and Fitness Professionals Academy.

Which are the different HFPA courses?

The courses offered at HFPA academy are spread across three faculties. Here is a look.

Fitness courses

Sports courses

Lifestyle and nutrition courses

Fitness courses

Here are the wide-ranging courses offered by the fitness department.

Course Mode Fees HFPA Higher Certificate in Exercise Science Full-Time R46,500.00 Advanced Certificate in Exercise Science Full-Time R46,500.00 National Certificate in Fitness Full-Time R44,500.00 National Diploma in Fitness Full-Time R44,500.00 Higher Certificate in Exercise Science Part-Time R28,000.00 Advanced Certificate in Exercise Science Part-Time R28,000.00 National Certificate in Fitness Part-Time R26,500.00 National Diploma in Fitness Part-Time R26,500.00 Personal Trainer Distance Learning R8,200.00 National certificate in fitness + Sports Nutrition Distance Learning R14,500.00 National Diploma in Fitness Distance Learning R26,000.00 HFPA Personal Trainer Online R7,200.00 National certificate in fitness + Sports Nutrition Online R12,500.00 National Diploma in Fitness Online R22,500.00 Fitness and group training Online R12,500.00 Fitness and nutrition bundle Online R12,500.00 Exercise Specialist Online R8,200.00 Exercise Specialist + Sports Conditioning Coach Online R9,500.00 Fitness Instructor 1 Online R5,500.00 Build and Grow your Online Training Business Online R8,500.00 Group Training Specialist Contact Course R6,000.00 Injury Prevention Specialist Online R3,000.00 Studio Cycle Instructor Short Contact R3,500.00 Pilates Mat Instructor Contact Course R6,500.00 Aqua Instructor Short Contact R4,000.00 Posture Correction Specialist Online R3,000.00 Kids Development Specialist Short Contact R3,500.00 HiiT Fundamentals and Programming Online R2,500.00 Development of Speed Online R2,500.00

Sports courses

Here is a look at the HFPA sports courses in 2022.

Course Mode Fees Fitness and Nutrition Bundle Online R12,500.00 Exercise Specialist + Sports Conditioning Coach Online R9,500.00 National Certificate in Coaching Science Online R14,500.00 National Certificate in Sports Management Full-Time R34,000.00 National Certificate in Sports Management Online R10,500.00 Sports Administration Online R5,500.00 Essentials of Nutrition + Sports Nutrition Online R3,500.00 Vegetarian Sports Nutrition Online R2,500.00 Sports Conditioning Coach Online R8,200.00 Sports Massage Online R6,500.00 Sports Massage Contact Course R6,500.00 Applied Sports Psychology Online R3,000.00 Power Yoga for sports Online R2,000.00 Sports Nutrition Online R2,500.00 Development of Speed Online R2,500.00 Developing Endurance Online R2,500.00 Sports Strapping Online R3,250.00 Sports Strapping Short Contact R3,500.00

Lifestyle and nutrition courses

Previously, the institution offered separate lifestyle and nutrition courses. These were combined into a single department in 2022.

Course Mode Fees Fitness and nutrition bundle Online R12,500.00 (UK) Advanced Diploma in Nutritional Therapy Online R37,000.00 (UK) Diploma in Nutritional Consultancy Online R11,000.00 (UK) Diploma in Weight Management Consultancy Online R8,700.00 (UK) Certificate in Nutrition and Health Online R2,400.00 (UK) Diploma in Iridology Online R9,000.00 Nutrition advisor Online R6,500.00 Essentials of Nutrition + Sports Nutrition Online R3,500.00 Vegetarian Sports Nutrition Online R2,500.00 Weight Management Coach Online R4,500.00 Sports massage therapy Online R6,500.00 Sports massage and strapping Online R8,000.00 Sports Massage Contact Course R6,500.00 Pilates Mat Instructor Contact Course R6,500.00 Aqua Instructor Short Contact R4,000.00 Power yoga for sports Online R2,000.00 Posture Correction Specialist Online R3,000.00 Sports Nutrition Online R2,500.00 First Aid Level 1 Short Contact R1,150.00

HFPA application

A prospective student who wishes to enrol in any of the courses mentioned above is required to go through the application process. The process involves filling out an online registration form and submitting it for review.

To apply, visit the HFPA official website and click on your desired course. Navigate to the 'Apply now' button and click on it. The site will open a blank form requiring you to fill out your personal details. Click on the 'review order' tab once you complete the form.

The HFPA online learning platform

The institution has an online learning platform where students can access learning and revision materials, collaborate, and monitor their progress.

The HFPA login credentials are assigned to every registered student upon signing up.

What are the HFPA requirements in 2022?

If you wish to pursue any of the HFPA fitness academy courses, you must meet the minimum requirements for your course of choice. The requirements vary greatly since the courses are offered at different levels. Here are the most common requirements.

Grade 12 National Senior Certificate

Higher Certificate, NQF 5, SAQA, DHET CHE, or REPSSA

HFPA campuses

The one thing that makes this institution reliable is that it has made learning easily accessible for its students. Not only does it have flexible programmes but also campuses in different parts of the country. Here is a look at the different HPFA campuses:

Sunninghill campus

Cape Town campus

Linksfield campus

Port Elizabeth campus

Pretoria campus

Nelspruit Training Centre

Is HFPA internationally recognised?

Yes, under REPSSA, HFPA courses are internationally recognized. This allows students who graduate from the institution to gain employment in the United Kingdom, the USA, and Europe, among other countries, without having to undergo extra examinations.

HFPA contact details

Here are the various options through which one can contact HFPA.

National contact number: 0861 777 010

0861 777 010 Sales team email: info@hfpa.co.za

info@hfpa.co.za Marketing email: melanie@hfpa.co.za

melanie@hfpa.co.za Login support: admin@hfpa.co.za

admin@hfpa.co.za Website support: web@hfpa.co.za

HFPA is undoubtedly one of the leading South African institutions on matters related to sports, fitness, nutrition, and lifestyle training. The wide range of course choices and durations available to students make it easy for applicants to find something that suits their career objectives, financial capacity, and availability.

