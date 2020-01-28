Khanyi Mbau: Grammys were bland without ladies like Rihanna and Nicki

- The Grammys took place in Los Angeles and it was a big and glamorous event, as always

- However, many celebs gave the affair a skip, and this led peeps to think that it was bland and boring

- SA actress Khanyi Mbau was one of them, feeling that without ladies like Nicki Minaj and Rihanna it just wasn't the same

There were many must-not-be-missed moments at the 2020 Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, 26 January in Los Angeles as many music stars won in the categories they were nominated for.

But with all the glitz and glamour, many people feel the event was lacking, especially when it came to the guest list.

Khanyi Mbau agreed with a tweep who said the 'real queens of the awards' weren't performing - Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé, Rihanna and Christina Aguilera.

According to the actress, this lack of divas made the night very bland.

These ladies weren't the only ones to decide to spend their time elsewhere, Briefly.co.za gathered.

Lady Gaga skipped the event for the first time since 2014 and for the second year in a row, Taylor Swift was nominated for some Grammys but didn't show up.

Jennifer Lopez wasn't there either, and the paparazzi obviously picked up on the missing stars.

It looks like award ceremonies such as the Grammys are losing their lustre. The popular American star, Sean Diddy Combs, has condemned the Grammy Awards for their lack of recognition of black creatives.

Diddy said that black music is not considered to be 'enough' in their major categories, adding that it takes so much to belt out albums.

The rapper's comments on the award got him a standing ovation from industry icons like Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

