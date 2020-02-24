Inscape application process, courses, fees, qualifications for 2022

Inscape Education Group (formerly Inscape Design College) believes in empowering generations to implement problem-solving skills. The school offers postgraduate studies, undergraduate degrees, diplomas and certificates. Know the application process, courses offered, fees, and qualifications.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Inscape Design College students using computers. Photo: @weareinscape (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Inscape follows the principles of work-integrated learning. The advantage of studying in this institution is that courses infuse work experience and classroom exposure to equip you with skills for the industrial and corporate environment.

Inscape history

Inscape Design College was established in 1981 by Harry Edmonds and Cherry Whitehead as SA's first multi-disciplinary design school. The school aims to fulfil the students' educational needs, skills, and expertise.

Its student-centred teaching approach and business-based curriculum expose students to real-life situations and problem-solving mechanisms. The school has several branches in Mzansi and one in Dubai.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Is Inscape legit?

Inscape Design College is registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET). Furthermore, the Council on Higher Education accredits its programs under the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) on the National Qualification Framework.

Inscape online application 2022

Complete an Inscape Inquiry Form about the application and wait for the admission team to get back to you. You will also receive a free account on StudentHub and your Inscape login details to stay in touch with the college.

Required application documents

Attaché these scanned documents to your online application form:

A copy of your ID.

Your academic certificates and transcripts.

Proof of the paid application fee (Inscape does not allow cash payments.)

Student at Inscape Design College having a lecture. Photo: @weareinscape

Source: UGC

Inscape College courses

Inscape offers contact, full-time, online, and distance learning study options. Your option primarily depends on the amount of practical work and level of student supervision a course requires:

1. Degree courses

Inscape bachelor's degree qualifications are registered on the NQF at Exit Level 7 with a minimum of 360 credits.

Jewellery Design

Interior Design

Marketing and Communication

Ideation Design

Interaction Design

Graphic Design

Fashion Design

Audio-Visual

Environmental Design

2. Diploma programs

The school's diploma qualifications are registered on the NQF at Exit Level 6 with a minimum of 360 credits.

Interior Design

Graphic Design

3. Higher Certificate courses

Inscape College's Higher Certificates are qualifications registered on the NQF at Exit Level 5 with a minimum of 120 credits.

Interior Decorating

Fashion Design

Design Techniques

Architectural Technologies

Fashion Design – Distance learning

Architectural Technology – Distance Learning

Interior Decorating – Distance Learning

4. Postgraduate courses

Advanced Diploma User Experience Design

Bachelor of Arts Honours in Design

People studying in the library. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro

Source: UGC

5. Inscape short courses

Complete an Inscape short course in a year at an affordable fee rate and on a distance learning basis:

Fundamental Course in Architectural Design - from R10699

Fundamental Course in Fashion Design - from R10699

Fundamental Course in Graphic Design - from R13999

Fundamental Course in Interior Design - from R10699

Fundamental Course in Digital Marketing - from R16050

Fundamental Course in User Experience Design - from R16050

Advanced Course in Architectural Design - from R12262

Advanced Course in Fashion Design - from R12262

Advanced Course in Graphic Design - from R16044

Advanced Course in Interior Design - from R12262

Inscape Design college admission requirements

Download the Inscape prospectus to learn more about its faculties, courses, and admission requirements. Below are some of this school's requirements:

A National Senior Certificate that qualifies you to pursue a Bachelor's degree. A National Senior Certificate that qualifies one to do a Diploma course. A National Senior Certificate qualifying you to study a Higher Certificate programme, with English as a subject of choice.

Inscape Design College fees and payment methods

Inscape has clear fee payment guidelines for local and international scholars.

1. Upfront payment

An upfront payment consists of the total annual fee, including tuition and compulsory study pack fees. In Dubai, the upfront payment consists of the full cost.

2. Device purchase

During enrollment, the student may purchase devices such as a MacBook or laptop for the studying package. However, if not, they can choose to carry their studying devices.

3. Monthly EFT payments

To secure your enrollment at the institution, a 10% enrollment fee of the total annual fee can be paid in full. Pay the remaining 90% for 11 months (January to November) using your credit card.

4. Monthly credit card/debit order payments

It includes payment of the 10% enrollment fee that is part of the total annual fee. The 90% remaining can be settled via debit orders or credit card payments for 11 months (January to November). International students should fee in full through recommended South African banks.

Inscape College Scholarship Programme

Inscape Education Group has awarded over R11 million worth of scholarship funding since it established the programme in 2014. The scholarship covers full (100%) or partial (50%) tuition fees.

In addition, the first-year study pack consists of textbooks, stationery, art equipment, Software and licenses, a Macbook/laptop, Wacom tablet, WIFI, an online library subscription, and a Lynda.com subscription.

Books arranged on shelves. Photo: pixabay.com, @StockSnap

Source: UGC

Where is Inscape Design College?

Enrol at the nearest Inscape branch in South Africa. Use the following contact details to know more about the campus of your choice:

Inscape Cape Town Campus

Location: 1st Floor, 17 Salt River Road, Salt River, Cape Town, 7925

1st Floor, 17 Salt River Road, Salt River, Cape Town, 7925 Phone: (+27) 21 462 6915

(+27) 21 462 6915 Fax: (+27) 86 409 1627

(+27) 86 409 1627 Call/WhatsApp: +27 71 470 7804

+27 71 470 7804 Email: ctnstudy@inscape.co.za

Inscape Pretoria Campus

Location: 193 Corobay Avenue, Waterkloof Glen, Pretoria, 0181

193 Corobay Avenue, Waterkloof Glen, Pretoria, 0181 Phone: (+27) 12 346 2189

(+27) 12 346 2189 Fax: (+27) 86 409 1627

(+27) 86 409 1627 Call/WhatsApp: +27 71 470 7806

+27 71 470 7806 Email: ptastudy@inscape.co.za

Inscape Midrand Campus

353 Alexandra Road, Halfway Gardens, Midrand, Gauteng, South Africa

Phone: (+27) 11 327 2002

(+27) 11 327 2002 Fax: (+27) 86 409 1627

(+27) 86 409 1627 Call/WhatsApp: +27 76 791 1825

+27 76 791 1825 Email: jhbstudy@inscape.co.za

Inscape Durban Campus

Location: 641 Peter Mokaba Ridge, Morningside, Durban, 4001

641 Peter Mokaba Ridge, Morningside, Durban, 4001 Phone: (+27) 31 303 8016

(+27) 31 303 8016 Fax: (+27) 86 409 1627

(+27) 86 409 1627 Call/WhatsApp: +27 82 755 0733

+27 82 755 0733 Email: dbnstudy@inscape.co.za

Inscape Stellenbosch Campus

Location: Distillery Road, Stellenbosch Central, Stellenbosch, 7600

Distillery Road, Stellenbosch Central, Stellenbosch, 7600 Phone: (+27) 21 462 6915

(+27) 21 462 6915 Fax: (+27) 86 409 1627

(+27) 86 409 1627 Call/WhatsApp: +27 71 470 7804

+27 71 470 7804 Email: ctnstudy@inscape.co.za

A lady carrying books in the library. Photo: pixabay.com, @Engin_Akyurt

Source: UGC

Which degree is best for interior design?

Pursue Inscape interior design degree or diploma in South Africa.

Where can I study architectural technology in South Africa?

Register for these Inscape architecture Higher Certificate programmes:

Architectural Technologies

Architectural Technology – Distance Learning

What is the best place to study graphic design?

Choose Inscape graphic design degree and diploma courses.

When is the Inscape application closing date?

Contact the institution to know application deadlines because faculties have different dates.

Inscape Education Group has incredible learning opportunities for new and continuing students. Since the school is known for producing innovative individuals, consider applying for its courses.

READ ALSO: Lovedale College's courses, online application, requirements, prospectus, contacts

also shared Lovedale College's courses, online application, requirements, prospectus, and contacts. Invest in your children's education by taking them to this school.

Lovedale College will sharpen their skills and minds and help them explore their problem-solving potential to the maximum. In addition, it is one of the most affordable institutions in the country.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News