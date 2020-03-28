Cassper Nyovest: 'We don't have Rihanna money' to help fight Covid-19

- Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to complain that if South African's supported local artists like they did international ones he could help more

- Rihanna recently announced that she would donate R88-million to help combat Covid-19

- South Africans reacted to Cassper's tweet with praise and criticism

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest has reacted to Rihanna's massive R88-million donation to help fight Covid-19. He revealed that a 3-month lockdown would be just as bad for him as the rest of the country.

He argued that if South African's supported local artists like they did international stars like Rihanna and Drake then he would be in a position to help the country.

Briefly.co.za learned that he posted the message on his Twitter account which has received a lot of attention online.

He said:

We don't have Rihanna money. Truth is, we don't even know what we gone eat if the lockdown goes down for more than 3 months. Maybe if we were supported and stanned like yall stan Drake and Rihanna we would have the money to help. It's not that we don't want to, we don't have.

Cassper Nyovest reveals that if we supported him like we support Rihanna he could help SA. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

READ ALSO: Somizi Mhlongo silences haters with clip of future him & Mohale

Social media users had the following to say in response:

@ForKingsOnly1: U have money but u dont want to give out

@ForKingsOnly1: Its time to show that you cate much about your fanz give them the little u have ..God bless bless the hand that giveth

@Lols157: We already got R2b. Leave @casspernyovest alone. You play your FIFA.

@4040Misu: Riri and 6th buzz make classics you make relative music and move with trends..1st album was good ,,Than you changed on us and started making music to be relative and trendy which you lost the style ...ntanga "gusheshe" will always be on the list but not "Titi mboweni"

@Tiyiselani_TP: You always say your bank is loaded with lots of money mus

Earlier, Briefly.co.za revealed that Rihanna had donated R88-million to help combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Celebrated singer Rihanna born Robyn Rihanna Fenty has hugely contributed to the global efforts to fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Through her Clara Lionel Foundation, it was announced on Saturday, March 21, that it had donated R88 million which will go into helping rapid response efforts in both the United States and across the world.

It cited groups such as Direct Relief, Partners in Health, The World Health Organisation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and also International Rescue Committee who will get some of the money to help.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!