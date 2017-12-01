World AIDS Day: SA’s Nkosi Johnson Was a Young Hero Who Inspired Millions

In his short time on Earth Nkosi made a big impact in many people's lives. He worked to spread awareness of the disease he eventually succumbed to and opened a refuge for HIV positive mothers and their babies. On world AIDS day we take a moment to remember this precious soul.

Nkosi Johnson: Remembering the youngest AIDS activist ever

Nkosi Johnson was an AIDS activist and young hero. He was a South African child with HIV/AIDS and made a massive impact on the public’s view of the pandemic and its effects.

Nkosi sadly succumbed to the disease in 2001. He was 12 years old.

Nkosi was HIV positive from birth and was legally adopted by Gail Johnson.

Along with his foster mom, Nkosi founded a refuge for HIV positive mothers and their children. They named it Nkosi’s Haven and it is situated in Johannesburg.

Nkosi Johnson and his adopted mom, Gail.

The KidsRights Foundation awarded the foundation with $100,000.

Gail represented her son in November 2005, when he posthumously received the International Children’s Peace Prize from Mikhail Gorbachev the DailySun shared.

Briefly.co.za would like to take the opportunity to remember this brave soul in World AIDS Day. He educated many people about HIV/AIDS and will always have a place in the hearts of many.

Stunning HIV Warrior Battling Virus for Over 2 Decades Inspires Mzansi with Her Story

@MMancobeni aka Queen Mo on Twitter revealed that she is living with a positive HIV diagnosis. Queen Mo received her diagnosis on 27 August 1999. She shared a number of tweets to clear the air as her initial post stated that she was diagnosed in 1991.

She has been living her life to the fullest over the past 22 years despite her positive results. She has over 9 500 followers on Twitter and she seems to be very open with them about the trials and tribulations of life.

Peeps online loved her enthusiasm and look on life as they shared messages of love and support with her.

Source: Briefly.co.za