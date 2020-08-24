Stogie T announces Damian Marley has agreed to collaborate with him

- Stogie T has announced that Damien Marley, who is Reggae icon Bob Marley's son, has agreed to feature on his album

- The rapper revealed that he has been trying to get Damien to do a song with him for the past two years

- Mzansi took to social media to congratulate Stogie after he shared the news on his Twitter handle

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Stogie T has revealed that he has finally got legendary singer Damien Marley to feature on his album. The rapper expressed that he has been trying to get into studio with Damien for two years straight.

The By Any Means hitmaker took to social media on Sunday, 23 August to announce his good news. He said he did everything in his power to get Jr Gong on his album. Damien is the youngest son of Reggae icon Bob Marley.

Stogie also gave a shout-out to Roc Nation for their assistance in making his dream come true. Stogie tweeted:

"You have no idea how hard I tried to get Damian Marley on my album. 2 years straight. Shout-out to @RocNation for the assistance."

The star's flooded his comment section to congratulate him. The fans cannot wait to hear their joint. Below are some of their comments:

@Ebackien wrote:

"That's big, that guy doesn't do too many features, respect."

@Vetrulek1 commented:

"You're such a hard worker and you are mean with the pen and a pad. The metaphors, syllables flow like rivers. Right now you moving mountains like glaciers. I'm writing like this because I'm speaking with the God of the spoken word."

@Rebaon3 said:

"Big ups Stogie. That joint is already fire."

@GDZLLR_ wrote:

"Job well done T! Do it for the culture! A lot of these rappers have turned to being house artists right now, God knows why."

Briefly.co.za reported that Stogie recently dropped a fire track with Nasty C titled Dunno.

READ ALSO: Idols SA: Dr Tumi wins Mzansi over with his professionalism and charm

Stogie T has announced that Damian Marley has agreed to collaborate with him. Image: @stogie_t/Instagram @damienmarley/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In other news, Briefly.co.za reported that Mzansi took to social media to appreciate legendary musician Zola 7 after Cassper Nyovest dropped their new song on Friday, 21 February.

Zola released hit after hit during his heydays and the citizens of Mzansi decided to give him his flowers while the was still alive.

The Woof Woof hitmaker, real name Bonginkosi Dlamini, did not just give the country street anthems but he was also a hell of a good actor. He slayed the character of Papa Action on Yizo Yizo. He also had one of the most-watched shows called Zola 7 where he made the dreams of SA youth come true.

Some of his fans took to Twitter and praised the star for the good deeds he has done for the country. Some encouraged him to drop new music.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!