Elections 2020: Rihanna echoes call for every vote to be counted

- Rihanna took to Twitter to add her voice to the online discussions surrounding the American elections

- The superstar joined the legions of online commenters calling for each and every legitimate vote that was cast to be counted

- This comes after the president incumbent, Donald Trump, took issue with opponent Joe Biden taking the lead and attempted to halt vote-counts

Rihanna took to social media to jump in on the online discussion surrounding the presidential election in the United States.

The iconic celebrity tweeted out a sentiment that has echoed many others in the past few hours which was to "Count. Every. Vote. We'll. Wait." Social media users have been actively giving their takes online about tallying the votes after Donald Trump called for mail-in ballots to stop being counted in states where he was not in the lead.

This follows an incredibly tight race between current President Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden that will likely continue as mail-in, overseas and military ballots are counted over the next few days.

Rihanna adds her voice to the cry for democracy to prevail and all votes to be counted. Source: Getty Images

Rihanna was amongst many other celebrities calling for an accurate vote count. Many have commented on the affront to democracy that Trump is calling for by asking mail-in ballots not to be counted.

In other celebrity-related election news, Briefly.co.za recently reported on Kanye West skipping out on an appearance with Jimmy Kimmel after an embarrassing turnout at the polls.

Kanye West decided to skip his scheduled appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live after his performance in the American presidential election.

The rapper conceded the race on Twitter after amassing a tiny number of votes in the bid for the White House. Kanye's campaign garnered widespread criticism and his entry into politics deemed irresponsible at best. After defiantly declaring that he would be the next US president, the rapper totalled just over 60 000 votes.

Kimmel mentioned in his Monday night monologue that Kanye was set to appear on Wednesday night's show but then was informed that West had actually opted out just moments before. Kanye has been uncharacteristically quiet on social media and declined interview appearances since his embarrassing performance at the polls.

Variety.com reported on Kimmel announcing the appearance and then learning of Kanye's cancellation in real time. The publication quoted the host as jokingly saying:

"The day after the election, we’ll be joined in studio by maybe the next president of the United States, Kanye West. Oh, he cancelled?… Kanye West cancelled moments ago, so he won’t be here. … We’ll try to get one of the other presidents to come in.”

