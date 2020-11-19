Lovedale College courses, online application, requirements, prospectus, contacts
Lovedale College is one of the 50 TVET institutions in South Africa. Its goal is to offer quality training to produce competent graduates. It has three campuses, each offering competitive programmes required in the workforce. Students looking for tertiary education in the country should consider applying to this college.
Lovedale College is a credible and self-sustaining TVET institution with dynamic programmes. The courses offered are responsive to the needs of the public and private sectors. Here is what you need to know about the application process, courses, and campuses.
Lovedale College courses in 2022
All TVET colleges in South Africa are accredited and registered by the Department of Higher Education and Training. Besides this, Lovedale TVET College has received SETA and International accreditations for some of its programmes.
Where is Lovedale TVET College? The institution is located in Eastern Cape province and has three campuses that offer the programmes listed below. Its programmes are mainly in agriculture, engineering, arts, and business.
National Nated-diploma programmes
The college offers the following National Nated-diploma programmes.
- Public Management (N4 - N6)
- Financial Management (N4 - N6)
- Human Resources Management (N4 - N6) - part-time
- Business Management (N4 -N6)
- Management Assistant (N4 - N6)
- Art & Design (N4 - N6)
- Farming Management (N4 - N6)
National Certificate (vocational)
The National Certificate (vocational) courses offered in this institution are listed below. They are ideal for pre-matric students who wish to become professionals in various fields.
- Management (L2 - L4)
- Office Administration (L2 - L4)
- Finance, Economics & Accounting (L2 - L4)
- Information Technology & Computer Science (L2 - L4)
- Civil Engineering & Building Construction (L2 - L4)
- Engineering & Related Design (L2 - L4)
- Electrical Infrastructure Construction (L2 - L4)
- Primary Agriculture (L2 - L4)
N1- N3 engineering programmes
The institution offers the following N1 - N3 engineering programmes.
- Carpentry & Roofing (N1 - N3)
- Electrical (N1 - N3)
- Masonry/ Bricklaying (N1 - N3)
- Motor Body Repair (N1 - N3)
- Motor Mechanic (N1 - N3)
- Plumbing (N1 - N3)
- Water & Sanitation (N1 - N3)
- Welding (N1 - N3)
Lovedale College requirements
The entry requirements for this institution vary depending on the course you wish to pursue. The general requirements are explored below.
National certificate (vocational) in business courses
- An end-of-year report for grade 10 or higher
- You must have done accounting
- An approved bridging course designed to access NQF level 2
- Grade 11 and 12 students who are 17 years old and above are given priority
National certificate (vocational) in agricultural courses
- An end-of-year report for grade 10 or higher
- You must have done Agricultural Science, Life Science, or Physical Science
- An NQF Level 1 certiicate
- If you bridged, then you should have done an approved course that can make you access NQF Level 2
- You should pass a Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) to ascertain that you meet the basic requirements to access NQF Level 2.
N1 - N3 engineering programmes
- A minimum of Grade 10
- For some, such as civil engineering and electrical engineering students, you must have done Mathematics and Science.
National N Diploma courses
- A minimum of Grade 12/ NSC or N3 certificate
- At least E-symbol (level 3) in English Second Language or a D (Level 4) in English Second Language SG
- You should have at least done accounting in Grade 12
Lovedale College online application in 2022
Before starting the application process, ensure you meet all the minimum requirements for the course you want.
Required documents
Have the following documents on standby as you start the process.
- A certified copy of your South African ID
- Your latest results
- Proof of residence
- Study permit if you are an international student
You should also have a valid email address, phone number, and basic computer skills.
Step-by-step procedure
- On an internet-enabled device, visit the official college website.
- Go to Application under the Study With Us tab on your homepage.
- Select Create New Application. As soon as the window loads, you will be able to see a blue button. Click on it and move to the next step.
- Choose your enrolment year, i.e. the year you wish to start learning at the institution.
- Specify the course duration. National vocational certificate programs take a year, while technical courses take around three months. Semester programmes mean you will study for six months each year.
- Specify your preferred campus. You will be provided with campuses offering your programme.
- Choose your study method (online, full, or part-time)
- Select your study direction. You will be presented with choices based on what you entered in the steps above. If you are interested in none, change what you chose in the previous steps.
- Pick your preferred course, then click Apply For This Course.
- Confirm you have attained the minimum requirements. They will be displayed in the next window.
- Next, click Submit Application. A confirmation pop-up, so click Confirm if you have attained the qualifications.
- Upload your academic records and other supporting documents.
If you follow the steps above, you will submit your application successfully If you are admitted to the institution, you will be contacted through the details you provided.
How to upload documents at Lovedale College
When the system asks you to upload your documents, click Upload to attach the required documents. You should scan copies of your certified documents beforehand and have them on your computer, tab, or smartphone.
How to check your status at Lovedale College
Follow the steps below to track your status.
- Visit the official website, then go to the application tab.
- Enter your Lovedale College login details (those you used to register for an account when applying)
- Once you are logged in, you will see the status of your application
Lovedale College online application 2022 closing date
Online applications at the college are already closed. If you are interested in joining this institution, you should wait for the next period the application portal is opened. Meanwhile, you can go through the Lovedale College prospectus to learn more about the courses offered and the study durations.
Lovedale College contact details
The institution has three campuses, and each has its contact details. It also has specific headquarters contacts, as listed below.
Headquarters
- Telephone: 087 238 2223
- Fax: 043 642 1388
- Email: headquarters@lovedale.org.za
- Postal address: P O Box 2156, King William’s Town 5600
Alice campus
- Telephone: 087 238 2223
- Email: alice@lovedale.org.za
- Postal address: Private Bag X1303, Alice 5700
King campus
- Telephone: 087 238 2223
- Fax: 043 643 3838
- Email: king@lovedale.org.za
- Postal address: Private Bag X7409, King William’s Town 5600
Zwelitsha campus
- Telephone: 087 238 2223
- Fax: 040 654 3161
- Email: zwelitsha@lovedale.org.za
- Postal address: Private Bag X510, Zwelitsha 5608
Lovedale College vacancies
The institution announces vacancies when they come up and encourages all qualified and interested persons to apply. If you are interested in joining the college as a staff member, you should check the vacancies tab on the official website frequently.
Which courses are still available at Lovedale College?
The tertiary institution offers multiple certificate and diploma programmes. All of them are listed above, so you should check the entire list to find what suits you best.
Is Lovedale College public or private?
The institution is a fully accredited public college under the Department of Higher Education and Training in South Africa.
How much is the registration fee at Lovedale College?
The college does not charge any application fee to applicants. However, qualified applicants pay a registration fee when they join the institution, which is determined by the Central Applications Office (CAO).
Is Lovedale College open for 2022?
Yes, the college is open and running. Continuing students are going on with their studies in 2022.
Where is Lovedale TVET College located?
The institution is located in Eastern Cape province, South Africa. The King campus is situated on the outskirts of King William’s Town, while the Alice campus is situated about 60 kilometres from King William’s Town. On the other hand, Zwelitsha campus is located about 5 kilometres from King William’s Town.
Lovedale College is one of the best tertiary institutions in South Africa. It offers various national diploma and certificate courses. Most of its programmes are in the agriculture, engineering, and business.
