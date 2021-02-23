Aaron Carter is a talented entertainer who wears different hats in the United States. He is a rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, dancer, and record producer. He rose to fame in the 1990s as a pop and hip hop singer. He became a star among pre-teen and teenage audiences.

Aaron started singing at a very young age, making him gain fame and popularity as a child. His life was a rollercoaster as he moved from being wealthy and famous to bankruptcy and drug use. Luckily, he managed to clear his debts, get clean, and attain a steady career.

Aaron Carter profile summary

Full name: Aaron Charles Carter

: 7th December 1987 Place of birth: Tampa, Florida, USA

Tampa, Florida, USA Aaron Carter age: 34 years (as of 2022)

34 years (as of 2022) Nationality: American

American Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, dancer, record producer

Rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, dancer, record producer Net worth: $400,000

Aaron Carter biography

Aaron was born on 7th December 1987 in Tampa, Florida, as Aaron Charles Carter. He is the son of Jane Elizabeth (mother) and Robert Gene Carter (father). Aaron's parents ran the Garden Villa Retirement Home. Aaron's family is originally from New York City.

The singer has three siblings, one brother and three sisters. Aaron Carter siblings are Nick, a member of the Backstreet Boys Band and three sisters, namely Angel, BJ and Leslie. Two of his sisters are twins.

Carter attended the Frank D Miles elementary school, after which he joined the Ruskin School in Florida. He has not offered any information about his university studies.

Career

Aaron has ventured into numerous money-making endeavours. He is a rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, dancer, and record producer. Here is the breakdown of his career.

Singing career

Aaron started his career as a singer at the young age of seven. He was the lead singer of a local band known as the Dead End. Two years after singing in the band, he left as the other members were focused on rock music while he was interested in pop.

He made his first solo appearance by doing a cover of Crush on You by The Jets while opening for the Backstreet Boys in Berlin. After the performance, he signed a record deal and released his first single. He released his debut studio album on 1st December 1997. This album was given gold status in Norway, Spain, Denmark, Canada, and Germany.

Aaron Carter songs include:

I'm All About You

I Want Candy

One Better

Iko Iko

Fool's Gold

To All the Girls

I Will Be Yours

A.C's Alien Nation

Life is a Party

Through My Own Eyes

Girl You Shine

My Internet Girl

Let Me Let You Go

Shake It

America AO

The Clapping Song

Tell Me What You Want

Fun with the Funk

Don't Say Goodbye

The Kid in You

Real Good Time

Come Follow Me

Studio albums

1997 - Aaron Carter

2000 - Aaron's Party (Come Get It)

2001 - Oh Aaron

2002 - Another Earthquake

2018 - LOVE

Acting career

Carter also doubles up as a talented actor. His debut television show was Figure It Out, while his debut role in movies was Darren in Fat Albert. Aaron Carter movies and TV shows are:

1998 - Figure It Out

1999 - Zoom

2001 - Lizzie McGuire

2001 - Sabrina, the Teenage Witch

2002 - 48 Hours Mystery

2002 - Liberty's Kids

2003 - Family Affair

2004 - 7th Heaven

2004 - Fat Albert

2004 - Ella Enchanted

2006 - House of Carters

2007 - Grand Stand

2009 - Dancing with the Stars

2014 - I Heart Nick Carter

2014 - College Fright Night

2016 - Life or Debt

2017 - The Doctors

Personal life

Away from his career, his personal life has been marked with numerous aspects. He has faced some sexuality and relationship issues, financial and health problems.

On 5th August 2017, he came out as bisexual through his Twitter account. On 18th December, he appeared as a guest on the LGBT Question and Answer podcast to discuss his sexuality and career.

Aaron stated that he has only had relationships with women. He has dated numerous high profile celebrities such as Lindsay Lohan, Hillary Duff and Kari Ann Peniche.

Who is Aaron Carter married to? The singer is not married. He is currently single even though he has dated other women before. In April 2020, Carter announced that he and model Melanie Martin were expecting their firstborn child.

The duo started dating in January 2019 and got engaged in June the same year. The duo broke off the engagement in March 2020. So far, he has not publicly offered any information about his child.

Net worth

Aaron wears different hats in the entertainment industry, where he reaps huge sums of money from those ventures. He has earned a lot of money from singing and acting as well. His net worth is estimated to be around $400,000 as of 2022. He has not offered any information about the salary he takes home.

What happened to Aaron Carter?

Aaron has stopped being the household name he used to be in the past. He has been dealing with numerous personal and family issues. He lost his sister in 2012 due to overdosing; he has suffered several health issues as well.

Why did Aaron Carter tattoo his face? The reason behind getting a tattoo of Rihanna on his face has not been revealed yet. The Rihanna tattoo is a typical look of the singer but with snakes for her hair.

Aaron Carter is a young American entertainer who has gained fame and recognition through his numerous career ventures. He is successful in all the ventures he has stepped foot into. He is the epitome of hard work, commitment, and resilience.

