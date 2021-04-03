With the internet and technological progressions we see today, accessing people's information and data has become very easy. Corporations spend thousands of dollars trying to protect their information. However, some of these corporations, small businesses, and many individuals remain susceptible to different types of hackers worldwide.

Kevin Mitnick is one of the top hackers in the world. He once became among the FBI's Most Wanted people after he hacked forty major corporations merely for fun. Right now, he turned over a new leaf and has become among the most sought-after security consultants for governments and Fortune 500 companies globally. So, in relation to this, you are probably wondering, which type of hacker is dangerous? Or which type of hacker is the best? Well, keep on reading to find out this and so much more.

What is hacking?

The term hacking refers to the act of illegally getting access to computer systems or networks, thereby gaining access to personal/private data or business data. Today, so many businesses and companies rely on computer systems to run successfully, which exposes them to the world and increases their chances of being hacked. Therefore, without a doubt, if a business does not want to run into problems, such as systems hacking or data breach, investing in proper security measures is paramount.

There are different types of hacking, one of the most popular types being ethical hacking. Ethical hacking is looking through computer systems and networks to identify weaknesses and then come up with countermeasures to protect them. In ethical hacking, certain rules apply, that is,

1. You are required to have written consent from the owner of the computer system and/or network before you proceed with the hacking.

2. The hacker is required to protect the privacy of the company in question.

3. All the weaknesses found in the systems and networks must be reported to the owner(s).

4. After identifying the weaknesses, the software and hardware vendors of the system should be informed.

How many types of hackers are there?

There are several types of hackers in computer technology, and their motives define each. Below are ten types of hackers hats to be aware of:

1. White Hat Hackers

These are professionally trained cybersecurity experts. They have received certification or authorisation to hack into systems. Their purpose is to look for loopholes in the computer systems and networks of various organisations to assist and protect companies from cyber threats.

2. Black Hat Hackers

Like the white hats, black hats are experts in this field; however, black hats carry the wrong motives. They get into systems that they have not received authorisation for. Their intentions and aims for hacking may vary. In many circumstances, the stolen data is either sold in the black market, used for personal profit, or for blackmail.

3. Gray Hat Hackers

Since hackers are defined based on their motives, the gray hats fall in between the white and black hats. The gray hats are not certified hackers, and they either work with good or bad motives. It is generally for their personal gain. The significant difference that sets them apart is that they neither want to steal from people nor assist them in any way. They generally seek a fun hacking experience where they experiment on loopholes and try to crack defences.

4. Script Kiddies

These are amateurs in this field. They use scripts from others to try to access different systems, websites and/or networks. They do not have complete knowledge of the systems and mainly seek attention from their peers. An example is DoS (Denial of Service) or DDoS attack (Distributed Denial of Service).

5. Green Hat Hackers

The green hats are different from Script Kiddies; they intend to know more about hacking. Their intention is to become well knowledgeable in this field and seek opportunities to be taught by the experts in this area. They strive on learning and becoming fully-fledged hackers.

6. Blue Hat Hackers

Blue hats are a little similar to Script Kiddies. They do not want to have a vast knowledge of the field; however, they intend to use their skills as a weapon. People say little knowledge is very dangerous, and it is the case with the blue hats. They have no intention of gathering all the necessary information on hacking; however, they use what they know to seek revenge.

7. Red Hat Hackers

The red hats and white hats are similar in motives; however, their approach is very different. They are also referred to as Eagle-Eyed Hackers. They aim at stopping black hat hackers, but their approach can be pretty ruthless. They continue their attacks tirelessly.

8. State/Nation Sponsored Hackers

These are hackers appointed by a state or government for the purpose of acquiring information concerning other countries. They aim at getting confidential information from other countries, which helps the concerned state prepare for any potential attacks. Generally, it is to keep the concerned government on top of the situation. These hackers only report to the state concerned.

9. Hacktivist

They take the face of activists and pry on government websites. The hacktivist can be one or a couple of nameless hackers who want to access government networks and websites. The information or data they acquire is generally used for social or personal political gain.

10. Malicious insider or Whistleblower

This category includes employed individuals who expose their company's confidential information. Their intent, as a result, defines them as either whistleblowers or malicious insiders. They generally either disclose the information because of personal grudges or have discovered illegal activities that are being done within the company or organisation.

It is essential to familiarise yourself with more information on cybersecurity. Some of the listed types of hackers can bring a lot of trouble if you are not cautious. You can never be too careful when handling sensitive information.

