Happy Ram Navami to all Hindu believers! Hindu brothers and sisters invite you to one of the biggest Indian events called Ram Navami. Usually, they share food and gifts with everyone regardless of the person's religion. Why do we celebrate Ram Navami? It marks the birth of Lord Ram, which is the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Incarnation or embodiment means a god takes on an animal or a human form.

A picture of Sri Ram Navami. Photo: @SwayamBedsheets

Source: Facebook

The event falls on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri. Hindu texts and Jain and Buddhist scriptures declare Lord Ram as the central figure in Hinduism. According to the Hindu calendar, Lord Ram was born on Navami Tithi during the Shukla Paksha, which is the full moon phase in the month of Chaitra. The nine-day-long Navratri celebration ends today with the Navami event.

Ram Navami date in the Indian calendar

Are you curious to know when is Ram Navami's start date and at what time does Ram Navami end? If you plan to join the event, here is the event's timeline to guide you as you prepare your schedule:

Ram Navami starts on Sunday, 10th Apr 2022, and Madhyahna Muhurat begins at 10:19 am and ends at 12:52 pm.

Ram Navami history

What is Ram Navami's significance? People pray for peace, prosperity, and divine blessings from the Lord as they commemorate the day Vishnu avatar of Lord Ram descended on earth. Queen Kausalya and King Dasharatha gave birth to him in the Treta Yuga in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India.

Hindus gathering in the temple. Photo: @radiosai

Source: Facebook

When none of King Dashratha's three queens, Kaushalya, Kaikeyi and Sumitra, could bear him an heir, Rishi Vashishth advised the queens to perform the Putra Kamesti Yagna and eat kheer blessed by Yajna, Lord of Yagna, afterwards.

The queens conceived, and Queen Kaushalya gave birth to Ram on the ninth day of Chaitra month. The others gave birth to Bharat, Lakshman, and Shatrughan. Ram honoured King Dashratha's promise to his third wife, Kaikeyi, by stepping back as the rightful heir of Ayodhya. He returned from a 14-year exile and ruled for many years because people loved him.

How do we celebrate Ram Navami?

Hindu devoteescelebrate the event in multiple ways. They decorate their homes with beautiful happy Ram Navami greetings, use special Ram Navami greetings when inviting one another or other people for community meals, and distribute food to the needy in their neighbourhoods.

The people bathe and dress up miniature idols representing their God and place them in cradles. They then light lamps in front of the idols to mark their Lord's birth and offer the Lord kheer. Kheer is an Indian pudding made by boiling milk, rice, and sugar. One can use millet, bulgur wheat, vermicelli, tapioca, or sweet corn instead of rice.

Hindus celebrate puja and yagyas at temples in the afternoon. It is called the Madhyahna (afternoon hours), for it marks the time Shri Ram was born. They also chant the Lord's name, recite Tulsi Ramayan (their Lord's story), and sing mantras and bhajans at this time.

A Hindu Lord's idol is in a decorated cradle. Photo: @Jayesh Patel

Source: Facebook

The religion requires each home to offer nine young girls a prasad made from sooji halwa, kala chana, and puri after the puja ritual. The people feed and take blessings from the girls, for they represent Devi's manifestation. They also believe that the girls are Maa Durga's avatars, and the goddess fulfils all the wishes of her devotees.

The COVID 19 policies will bar many people from gathering in Ayodhya for the event. During this event, Ayodhya residents in Uttar Pradesh, India, welcome people from all parts of the world. The people decorate the area with lights, take a holy dip in the river Sarayu, and visit the Ram temple.

Do we fast on Ram Navami?

It is compulsory for Hinduism followers to perform the vrata fasting during the event. Devotees do eight prahar on all nine days of Navaratri. They fast until noon or fast until midnight. It is a 24-hour fast whereby each prahar lasts three hours; therefore, one chooses the time to fast. There are different types of fasting:

Fasting until noon.

Eating only once during the day.

Fasting till midnight.

Fasting for nine days, beginning on the first day of Chaitra.

Ram Navami images and messages

The COVID 19 pandemic has thrown many families into financial difficulties while others have lost their loved ones to the disease. Sharing uplifting Ram Navami wishes with one another shows solidarity. Do you know that someone is waiting for you to send that words of encouragement today?

People serving themselves food. Photo: @BMTCSAF

Source: Facebook

Choose a mind-blowing Ram Navami message in English from the many online samples and share them via your social platforms. You can also send Ram Navami SMS at an affordable rate on any network. You will love these Ram Navami messages and images:

1. A breathtaking Ram Navami quote

There are many Hindu religious quotes that people use on this day. Here is a famous quote by Tulsidas, Ramayana:

Abandon pride for it is rooted in ignorance and is a source of considerable pain. Adore Lord Shri Ram, the Chief of the Raghus and an ocean of compassion.

2. Unique greetings to use throughout this holy event

Greetings' you can send your loved ones. Photo: @rupaa_ram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

How do you great Hindu believers on such a day? Show some respect for their religion by saying:

Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Lord Ram's birth - the 7th incarnation of the Dashavataras of Vishnu! Happy Ram Navami!

3. Warm wishes that are worth sharing worldwide on this special occasion

A thoughtful message to share with fellow Hindu believers. Photo: @_sonam_mehta (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

When you meet someone, tell them:

I wish you a happy and prosperous Ram Navami. May this festival light up your life with happiness and success.

4. A breathtaking Hindi message for your social media friends as you enjoy the event

A beautiful poster for your Facebook friends. Photo: @dharveji97 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

You do not need to know the Hindi language to share a touching message on your social media page. Post this short message:

Navami Tithi Madhumaas Punita; Shukla Paksh Abhijit Nav Preeta; Madhya Divas Ati Sheet Na Ghama; Pavan Kaal Lok Vishrama! Happy Ram Navami.

5. A touching SMS to forward to those you care about

A lovely message to share with people you love. Photo: @ISKCONBangaloreTemple (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Your presence matters to your loved ones. However, if it is impossible to be with them now, send them this SMS;

On this holy occasion of Ram Navami, I wish that the Blessings of Sri Ram Navami be with You. May happiness, peace and prosperity fill your heart and home.

6. A sweet text to share with strangers and familiar faces

A poster of a WhatsApp text people send to one another on this day. Photo: @tinasinc (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

When was the last time you contacted every contact on your phone? Show some love to your phone's contacts by forwarding this text to them;

May this auspicious occasion of Ram Navami bring a lot of positivity, peace, and harmony into your life. Happy Ram Navami.

Ram Navami is not a moment of celebration alone. Indians are opening their doors to you on this occasion because they desire to learn more about you as they expose you to their traditions and religions. Please do not turn down the invitation if you are in a position to attend the event.

READ ALSO: Eid ul Adha 2021 South Africa- time, date and more details

Briefly.co.za shared details about Eid ul Adha 2021 in South Africa. As Hindus kick off their celebrations, Muslims are observing Ramadhan. It is barely weeks ago when Christians celebrated Easter. Respecting people's religious beliefs is the beginning of civilization.

It is lovely to witness people celebrating together despite their religious differences. Internationally recognized religious and traditional celebrations follow each other closely, thus uniting human beings more.

Source: Briefly News