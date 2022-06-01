A young hun from Cape Town is thriving in the agricultural sector after farming for only two years

After closing her take-away business during the height of the Covid-19 lockdown, Khayelitsha resident, Ncumisa Mkabile, started farming

This boss babe believes that young people should create opportunities for themselves instead of waiting for handouts

A gorgeous lady in Cape Town is excelling in the male-dominated agricultural industry after starting her own farm in 2020.

Living in the under-resourced Khayelitsha township, Ncumisa Mkabile was forced to close her take-away business during the first Covid-19 lockdown period.

A brilliant young female farmer in Cape Town is thriving in the agricultural sector. Image: Ncumisa Mkabile/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

But instead of licking her wounds, this innovative young woman decided to start farming, initially selling chickens before identifying a piece of land to plant spinach and green peppers on.

In a post shared on the Facebook page, the boss babe said that she believes young people should create opportunities for themselves.

She previously told IOL that she would like to grow her business and create employment opportunities for other young people.

“My dream is to get a bigger farm so that I can farm commercially, supply spinach all over South Africa and other countries while creating employment opportunities for people,” she said.

Ncumisa harvests spinach in winter and green peppers in summer, ensuring that she uses the land in the best way she knows how.

The inspiring young farmer’s business has grown significantly in the last two years, and she has gone from supplying street vendors to working with major supermarkets and brands, including Blue Ribbon.

The young farmer has inspired Saffas

Reacting to the Briefly News post, Mzansi netizens said they were inspired by Ncumisa, calling her a role-model to other youngsters.

Edith Powell said:

“An inspiration to all. Hope that you continue to flourish and grow your business. Good luck.”

Monica Hangana added:

“Wonderful keep up the great work you are doing babegirl and God bless and protect you always.”

Jenny Von Willingh wrote:

“So proud of you. May your business grow from strength to strength.”

Source: Briefly News