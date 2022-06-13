A successful entrepreneur and attorney from Atlanta in the United States has opened up and said that God is her business partner

Taking to LinkedIn, Natalee Drummond-Fairley said that she loves speaking about her Creator on the social media platform because of how grateful she is to Him for her success

Many social media users commended the stunner on her unashamed testimony of faith and wished her well for the future

A gorgeous lady who is a businesswoman and attorney took to social media to open up about her gratitude towards God, saying that He is her business partner.

Natalee Drummond-Fairley from Atlanta in the United States explained that she is not ashamed to speak about her Creator on LinkedIn because her faith in Him is a big part of her business.

Natalee explained that she is thankful to God for blessing her business with success. Image: Natalee Drummond-Fairley/LinkedIn

In her post, the Fairley Firm owner spoke about turning to God when she has a significant decision to make, with her Creator leading her to success in her various career endeavours.

“Why would I talk about God on LinkedIn? Because He is my business partner. When more than one client, who had many options of who to choose to hire, tell me they prayed about it and the answer was me, that’s God.

“When I had a vision to leave a six-figure job to begin my own firm with little savings and zero support, God reminded me that ‘Whatever you ask in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours’ (Mark 11:24),” she added.

Natalee further noted that she often turned to God when facing obstacles with her business:

“When my small firm went up against giant after giant, God said ‘greater is HE that is in me than he that is in the world’ (1 John 4:4). When some of my opponents played dirty and tried to tear me down, God said ‘no weapon formed against you shall prosper’ (Isaiah 54:17)."

The stunner then explained that she was thankful for all her blessings and didn’t mind openly speaking about them online.

“God has been faithful. He has always kept his word. In return, I give Him all of the glory. Some may laugh, but those who know, know. Be blessed,” she added.

Netizens inspired by the beaut’s faith

Many LinkedIn users commended the young attorney on her faith and wished her the best of luck with the business.

Bob Picciano said:

“Excellent post, it reminded me to say my morning prayers. Thank you!”

Jessica Nhlapo added:

“Wisdom comes from God, and God has all knowledge. This is indeed how He designed mankind. A personal relationship with God is a good place to be. Life is spiritual first. Wishing all the success He has for you.”

Christine C Sponsler wrote:

“Amen! Blessings and honour to you, Natalee.”

