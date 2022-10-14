After 59 years in existence, TaB will be done away with to make room for a new Coca-Cola drink

The Coca-Cola company took to social media to introduce its new product, Coca-Cola No Sugar No Caffeine

TaB’s production will stop at the end of the year; however, consumers may still be able to purchase

JOHANNESBURG - Bad news for lovers of TaB as after 59 years of existence, the sugar and caffeine-free soft drink will be removed from shelves across the country.

Coca-Cola has announced that it will do away with TaB. Image: Stock image & Ramin Talaie

Source: Getty Images

The Coca-Cola company has spilt its plans and will introduce a new drink as a replacement in the future. Taking to social media, the cool drink company introduced its new product, Coca-Cola No Sugar No Caffeine.

In a Twitter post, the Coca-Cola company shared:

“TaB has been at the heart of South African culture for decades. Thanks for all the memories.”

The production of TaB will stop at the end of the year; however, consumers may still be able to purchase the soft drink based on its stock availability.

According to News24, the move away from TaB is an effort for the company to invest in scaling brands and creating drinks that capture growth in the marketplace.

Citizens react to the move:

Lidia Leitao said:

“Tab was the best sugar-free drink, with no horrible aftertaste like all the other sugar-free drinks. What a shame that they had to take out a really good product.”

Athina Sophia Chaniotakou commented:

“As a diabetic that’s the only best cold drink, I can have. Coke no sugar no caffeine is not that bad taste wise but TaB was still the best.”

Pule Wa Sepeng posted:

“Bye-bye TaB. I drank you once or twice in my lifetime. I won’t miss you RIP.”

Rene Yeats wrote:

“Love TAB the best sugar-free drink ever.”

Hoosain Gaffoor added:

“Still the best diet soft drink.”

Source: Briefly News