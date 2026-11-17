Debonairs Pizza SA used the viral solar halo spotted over Gauteng on 16 November 2026 to promote its Small Triple-Decker® deal

The brand placed a pizza image over the sun inside the glowing ring, turning a natural phenomenon into a marketing opportunity

South Africans flooded the comments with complaints about the pizza's quality rather than engaging with the promotion

A solar halo on the left and a woman eating a slice of Debonairs pizza. Images: Original and DebonairsPizza/Facebook

Source: UGC

Debonairs Pizza SA turned a rare atmospheric event into a marketing moment on 16 November 2026, but the stunt did not quite go as planned.

A striking solar halo appeared over Gauteng and parts of the North West that Monday, drawing widespread attention as the glowing ring lit up the skies above Johannesburg, Pretoria, Hartbeespoort and Rustenburg around midday. The phenomenon, known as a 22-degree solar halo, forms when sunlight refracts through hexagonal ice crystals suspended in high-altitude cirrus clouds roughly 8 to 10 kilometres above the ground. The South African Weather Service confirmed it as a harmless, naturally occurring event.

Images and videos of the halo spread rapidly across social media. Debonairs Pizza, founded in Pietermaritzburg in 1991 and now South Africa's leading quick-service pizza franchise under Famous Brands, spotted the opportunity. The brand's marketing team edited a pizza image directly over the sun at the centre of the halo and posted it with the caption:

"You asked what you should have for lunch, and the universe answered. Get the Small Triple-Decker® for R94.90 and a FREE Energade."

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The image was overlaid with the text:

"There will be SIGNS."

See the post that sparked the debate here.

Mzansi turns the joke around

The campaign was creative, but the comments section quickly became a space for unhappy customers to air long-standing grievances about the pizza itself. Rather than engaging with the promotion, many South Africans used the post as an opportunity to call out what they described as dry, empty and overpriced pizza.

Here is what South Africans had to say on Debonairs Pizza SA's Facebook post:

@Wandiile James wrote:

"That's why the crust is always burned 😭😭"

@Thobile Zee Nkabanhle said:

"Then boom, empty 'n dry dough 😢"

@Micks Richard commented:

"Selling a dough with a lot of sweet sauces and calling it a pizza should be a crime; that's a daylight robbery."

@Precious Raney Rathokoa added:

"No wonder your pizza is so dry 😭😭"

@Samukelisiwe Bonina Kubheka wrote:

"Your pizza is no longer nice; you've dropped the ball."

@Mahilis Dee said:

"Debonairs pizza is the driest pizza in the whole wide world with their sour sauce that tastes like vinegar 😭😭😭"

@Israel Gatsheni simply wrote:

"Halo debonairs pizza."

The brand's attempt to ride the wave of a viral natural event was bold, but it looks like the signs were pointing in a different direction than Debonairs had hoped.

More on South Africa’s weather

Source: Briefly News