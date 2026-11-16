MTN Group and Telkom confirmed on Monday that they have entered early-stage discussions over a potential takeover of the telecoms giant

Both companies said the deal, if concluded, would see MTN acquire all of Telkom's issued shares in cash or MTN shares

This is not the first time the two companies have explored a merger — previous talks collapsed in October 2022

MTN is in talks to purchase Telkom. Image: COSMOS-120

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Telecommunications operators MTN Group and Telkom have entered early-stage negotiations regarding a potential buyout of Telkom’s entire issued share capital by MTN. In parallel regulatory filings submitted to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on Monday, 16 November 2026, both firms alerted investors to the ongoing engagement.

According to Telkom’s filing, the dialogue was initiated after MTN approached the company directly. Under the preliminary framework under review, Telkom investors would receive cash for their holdings, though an alternative option involving MTN equity remains on the table. Both operators noted that the ultimate structure and payment mechanism are still being negotiated.

Early-stage talks carry no certainty

The regulatory filings indicate that negotiations have not produced a valuation, schedule, or binding commitment. Management at both companies emphasised that the process is still preliminary and offered no guarantee that a formal offer will materialise.

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Because a completed acquisition could significantly impact share valuations on the JSE, investors in both groups have been advised to trade carefully pending further updates.

Revisiting the abandoned 2022 tie-up

This renewed interest follows a failed attempt to merge the two businesses four years ago. MTN initially disclosed acquisition discussions on 15 July 2022, proposing to buy Telkom’s entire share capital using either MTN stock or a mix of stock and cash.

Those negotiations collapsed before reaching due diligence. On 19 October 2022, Telkom informed the market that MTN had walked away the previous day because Telkom could not guarantee exclusivity. MTN stated on the same day that the parties had reached an impasse on the way forward.

Monday’s notices omit any mention of exclusivity terms for the current round of talks, and neither operator specified a date for its next market update.

Former Telkom CEO convicted

In a related article, Briefly News reported on former Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko’s conviction over 85 outstanding tax returns linked to five corporate entities.

The case was part of Project Honey Badger, a joint enforcement initiative involving the NPA, SARS and the Hawks. Authorities said the case serves as a warning that company executives are not exempt from tax compliance rules.

Source: Briefly News