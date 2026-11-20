The South African rand weakened by almost 7% in just over a week, dropping from R16.42 to R17.53 against the US dollar

Chief Economist Johann Els says the decline is driven by a stronger US dollar and shifting investor confidence globally

Coalition uncertainty in hung municipalities could also weigh on investor sentiment in the months ahead

South African rand fell against the dollar Image: Nadine Hutton

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - The South African rand has taken a noticeable knock against the US dollar, sliding from roughly R16.42 on 9 November to around R17.53 by Friday — a drop of nearly 7% in little more than a week.

According to BusinessTech, for everyday South Africans, the weaker currency could translate into higher prices for imported goods, fuel and anything priced in dollars, as well as costlier overseas trips.

What is driving the rand's decline

Economists are pointing the finger firmly at global forces rather than local ones. Johann Els, Chief Economist at PSG Financial Services, said the rand was being pulled down primarily by a stronger US dollar and shifting investor confidence.

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Expectations that the US Federal Reserve may raise interest rates in December have made dollar-linked investments more attractive, drawing capital away from emerging markets like South Africa. A simultaneous sell-off in technology shares, fuelled by concerns that artificial intelligence-linked companies may be overvalued, has also made investors more cautious about putting money into riskier markets.

No need to panic, says economist

Els noted that other emerging-market and commodity currencies were experiencing similar pressure, which suggests South Africa is not dealing with an isolated problem. He also clarified that local coalition negotiations following the recent local government elections were not the primary driver of the currency's movement.

"There is no need to panic," Els said, expressing confidence that the rand could recoup some of its losses.

He cited South Africa's improving economic growth outlook, stronger government finances and the possibility of credit rating upgrades as factors that could support the currency over the medium term.

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Coalition uncertainty adds to investor concerns

While international markets are the main culprit, South Africa's political landscape is not entirely off the radar. Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec, said ongoing coalition negotiations in hung municipalities, particularly in Gauteng, remained a source of unease for investors.

Bishop said investors were less focused on which parties end up governing together and more concerned about whether those coalitions would hold. Unstable arrangements could disrupt planning and service delivery.

She added that stable coalitions involving the ANC or the DA could support broader economic reforms and improve South Africa's standing with ratings agencies such as Fitch, S&P and Moody's.

There are also questions about what municipal coalition outcomes could mean for the national Government of National Unity.

ANC denies coalition negotiations are the cause of the falling rand

Previously, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress has pushed back against claims that its local government coalition negotiations are behind the rand's depreciation towards R17 to the US dollar, directly targeting a BusinessTech report it accused of creating a misleading impression.The ANC previously described the DA as a last resort for coalition arrangements in Gauteng municipalities, but argued that the report's own cited evidence contradicted its headline premise.

Source: Briefly News